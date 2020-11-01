Raistar vs JIGS: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar and JIGS are two well-known content creators from India. They are quite famous for the videos that they create on Free Fire. Many fans look up to them for their excellent skills and extraordinary gameplay.

In this article, we take a look at their stats in Free Fire and compare them.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar has played a total of 14383 squad games and has stood victorious in 2567 of them, translating to a win ratio of 17.84%. With 48854 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.13.

He has secured 705 wins in 4448 games in the duo mode, having a win rate of 15.84%. He has also racked up 14298 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.82.

In the solo mode, he was featured in 3487 games and won 401 of them with a win percentage of 11.49%. Raistar has also registered 10673 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.46.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, Raistar has played 74 squad games and has bagged 13 wins for a win rate of 17.56%. He has 163 kills to his name, with a K/D ratio of 2.67.

While in the solo and duo modes, he has only played a single game.

JIG’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 497887030.

Lifetime stats

JIGS has appeared in 10489 squad games and has bettered his foes in 4147 of them, equating to a win rate of 39.53%. He has notched up 33078 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.22.

He has played 174 duo games and has won 38 of them, which comes down to a win percentage of 21.83%. He has also killed 428 enemies in the process, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.15.

In the solo mode, he was featured in 84 games with 9 first-place finishes, maintaining a win ratio of 28.12%. He has also accumulated 106 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.41.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, JIGS has played 138 squad games and has 26 Booyahs at a win ratio of 18.84%. He has racked up 357 kills, having a K/D ratio of 3.19.

He has played a single solo game as well.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. When we compare the lifetime stats, JIGS is better in the squad mode. In the solo and duo modes, Raistar has maintained a better K/D ratio while the latter has a higher win rate.

Coming to the ranked mode, we cannot compare their stats in solo and duo modes as neither of them has played many games. Lastly, in the squad mode, JIGS has the edge in both fronts - K/D ratio and win rate.

