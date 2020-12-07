Ajjubhai vs Gaming Subrata: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has witnessed a tremendous rise and is one of the leading battle royale titles on the mobile platform. It also topped the list for the most downloaded game this year.

The title also enjoys a vast viewership, which has encouraged several players to take up streaming. Ajjubhai and Gaming Subrata are two prominent Free Fire content creators.

In this article, we compare the stats of the two players in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: When will Free Fire open today? Maintenance details for OB25 update

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596, and his IGN is ‘ajjubhai94.’

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has been featured in a total of 9806 squad matches and has won 2475 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 25.23%. He has notched a total of 35991 kills, for a K/D ratio of 4.91.

Advertisement

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 1622 games and precisely has 300 first-place finishes, having a win percentage of 18.49%. With 6328 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 4.79.

The player has also appeared in 889 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 76 of them, which translates to a win rate of 8.54%. He has 2246 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Ajjubhai has participated in 543 games and has 72 Booyahs for a win rate of 13.25%. In the process, he has secured 1925 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.09.

Coming to the duo mode, the player has won one of the 32 games at a win percentage of 3.12%. He has eliminated 114 opponents in these matches and maintained a K/D ratio of 3.68.

Lastly, the YouTuber has also played 23 solo matches but is yet to register a win in it. He has 21 kills in the mode for a K/D ratio of just below one.

Advertisement

Gaming Subrata’s Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 29796169, and his in-game name is ★Sᴜʙʀᴀᴛᴀ★ƳƬ.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Gaming Subrata has taken part in a total of 10372 matches and has bettered his foes in 3490 occasions, which comes to a win percentage of 33.64%. He has notched 29196 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.24.

The YouTuber has also played 1751 duo games and has clinched 333 games, which translates to a win ratio of 19.01%. In these matches, he has 4585 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.23.

In the 1931 solo matches, the player has 234 Booyahs, managing a win rate of 12.11%. Gaming Subrata has 4811 frags in these matches and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.84.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Advertisement

In the ongoing ranked season, Gaming Subrata has been featured in 300 squad games and has emerged on top on 45 occasions, translating to a win rate of 15%. He has amassed 687 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.69.

The YouTuber has also competed in 77 duo games and has outdone his foes on seven occasions for a win ratio of 9.09%. With 214 kills to his name, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.06.

Lastly, in 34 solo games, the player has remained victorious in two of them, having a win percentage of 5.88. He has racked up 59 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.84.

Comparison

When we take a look at the lifetime stats, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio in the squad and duo modes. At the same time, Gaming Subrata has a better win rate in both modes. In the solo games, Gaming Subrata has an edge on both fronts.

In the ongoing ranked season, Ajjubhai again has a higher K/D ratio in the squad and duo modes, but Gaming Subrata has a higher win rate in the same. In the solo games, Gaming Subrata is better on both fronts.

Also read: Free Fire OB25 Update expected release time and maintenance schedule revealed