An update to Free Fire's OB25 server is on the horizon and players are excited. The update will bring in a bunch of new features including a weapon, in-game features, weapon adjustment, and more.

The update is set to be rolled out on 7th December, i.e. tomorrow. Free Fire in one of their social media posts has also announced the maintenance schedule for the server.

Free Fire OB25 Update expected release time and maintenance schedule revealed

Like always, the servers will be taken down for maintenance, and players will not be able to access the game during this period.

Maintenance Timings:

Start time: 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30) on 7th December 2020

End time: 5:15 PM IST (GMT +5.30) on 7th December 2020

The update will likely be rolled out as soon as the maintenance ends. So the Free Fire OB25 update might roll out at 5:15 PM IST (GMT +5:30). Players will be able to update the game directly from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

According to a social media post by the developers, the players will receive rewards for updating their game during the stipulated timeframe, i.e. between 7th and 12th December. After the update, users will be able to claim 2x Weapon Royale and 2x Diamond Royale by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Open the game and click on the "Calendar" icon present on the right side of the lobby screen.

Step 2: Navigate through the "Operation Chrono" event tab and tap the "Update Patch on 7/12" section.

Step 3: Players would have to click on the "Claim" button to obtain the rewards.

Free Fire OB25 patch notes

Training Grounds

New currency: Bermuda Shells can be used to obtain Fireworks.

Music Arcade

Dynamic Lighting

Gameplay

Electric Surfboard

The electric board will be unequipped when players receive damage.

Cooldowns for activating surfboard, speed boost, and jumping.

Click here to read complete patch notes.

