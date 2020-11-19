Ajjubhai vs Lokesh Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Content creation and streaming have become a viable career option for many gamers worldwide. With the rise in popularity of Free Fire, several players have started uploading videos related to the game across various platforms.

Ajjubhai aka Total Gaming and Lokesh Gamer are arguably two of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators. We take a look at their stats in Free Fire and compare them.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596, and his IGN is ajjubhai94.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 9,692 squad games and has come out on top in 2,465 of them, having a win rate of 25.43%. He also has 35,535 kills to his name with a K/D ratio of 4.92.

In duo matches, the YouTuber has exactly 300 Booyahs in 1,620 matches and maintains a win percentage of 18.51%. Ajjubhai has amassed 6,313 frags in this mode for a K/D ratio of 4.78.

Ajjubhai has 889 solo appearances to date and has a win tally of 76, maintaining a win ratio of 8.54%. He has also eliminated 2,246 foes, for a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has competed in 428 squad matches in the ranked season 18 and has emerged victorious in 62 of them, managing a win rate of 14.48%. He has racked 1,468 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.01

He has also played 30 duo games and has secured a single Booyah, equating a win rate of 3.33%. The YouTuber has 99 kills in these matches for a K/D ratio of 3.41.

He also has 23 ranked solo matches to his name but is yet to win a game. With a K/D ratio just under 1, he has 21 kills in solo games.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 220528068, and his IGN is LOKESHGAMER7.

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has played 3,149 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 672 of them, retaining a win percentage of 21.34%. He has racked up 5,760 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.33.

He has also participated in 1,467 duo matches and has clinched 142 of them, for a win rate of 9.67%, in this process killing 2438 foes with a K/D ratio of 1.84.

The YouTuber has 124 first-place finishes in 1,176 solo matches, which equates to a win percentage of 10.54%. Lokesh Gamer is just short of 2,100 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.99.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer has played 96 squad matches in the current season and has ended up winning 31 of them, which comes down to a win percentage of 32.29%. He has notched 224 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.45.

He also has competed in 24 matches and has registered victories in 5 of them, for a win rate of 20.83%. He has 58 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.05.

Lokesh Gamers has a single Booyah in 3 solo games and has 13 kills in 3 matches.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire. When we take a look at the lifetime stats of both the players, Ajjubhai takes the lead in terms of K/D ratio and win percentage in the squad and duo matches.

At the same time, Lokesh Gamer has an edge in terms of win rate in solo matches, while Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio in the same.

It is not possible to compare the ranked solo stats as Lokesh Gamer has played only three matches. While in the squad matches, Ajjubhai has a higher K/D ratio while Lokesh Gamer has a better win rate. In duo matches, Lokesh Gamer is better on both fronts.

