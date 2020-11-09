Ajjubhai vs Sudip Sarkar: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has witnessed unprecedented growth in recent months and has managed to garner a huge number of active players. This vast player base also means a massive audience for streamers and content creators. This popularity has prompted even more users to take it up.

Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai and Sudip Sarkar are two of the most popular Free Fire channels around. In this article, we compare the in-game stats of the players behind the channels.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai's Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has taken part in 9,553 squad games and has come out on top in 2,441 games that equates to win rate of 25.55%. He has notched over 35,000 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.93.

In duo matches, the famous YouTuber has 300 first-place finishes from 1,620 matches, that comes down to a win percentage of 18.51. In these matches, he has eliminated 6,313 foes with a K/D ratio of 4.78.

He has played 889 solo games and was unbeaten in 76 of those, boasting a win ratio of 8.54%. Ajjubhai has bagged 2,246 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

In ranked season 18, Ajjubhai has played 302 squad games and has got the better of his foes in 40 of them. This translates to a win percentage of 13.24%. With over 1,000 kills he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.89.

He has also participated in 30 duo matches and has a single victory with a win percentage of 3.33%. Ajjubhai has close to 100 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.41.

While he has also played 22 solo and has 21 kills in them with a K/D ratio of just less than 1.

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sudip Sarkar's Free Fire ID is 97653930.

Lifetime stats

Sudip Sarkar has engaged in 28,126 squad matches and has clinched 8,537 games, that equates to a win percentage of 30.35. In these matches, he has amassed a mammoth 1,05,733 skills for a K/D ratio of 5.40.

With1,253 duo matches played, Sarkar has triumphed in 157 games maintaining a win rate of 12.52. The YouTuber has nearly 3,200 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.92.

He has also participated in 1,265 solo games and has won 112 of them, equating to a win ratio of 8.85%. Sudip Sarkar has 3,118 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.70.

Ranked stats

In the current season, Sudip Sarkar has played 311 matches and has emerged victorious in 57 of those for a win ratio of 18.32. He has amassed 1,109 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.37.

Sudip Sarkar has a win tally of 2 games in 10 duo matches, that equates to a win rate of 20%. He has accumulated 44 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.50.

He has played 9 solo matches and is yet to win a game but has killed 23 enemies.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as they play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both the players have impressive stats in Free Fire. When we take a look at the lifetime stats, Sudip Sarkar has a better K/D ratio and win rate in squad mode, while Ajjubhai has an edge on both the fronts in duo matches. In the solo games, Ajjubhai has a marginally better K/D ratio, and Sudip Sarkar has a higher win rate.

It is not possible to compare the ranked solo stats, as Sudip Sarkar has played only a few matches. In the duo and squad matches, Sudip Sarkar leaps ahead.

