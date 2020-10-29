Ajjubhai94: Real name, country, Free Fire ID, stats, and more

The Battle Royale genre has witnessed an unprecedented rise in its popularity over the past few years. Games like Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have emerged as the front runners on the mobile platform.

Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, is arguably the most popular Indian content creator. He boasts a massive subscriber count of over 14.9 million and creates content primarily related to Garena Free Fire.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Gaming Tamizhan (GT King): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai’s Real name, Free Fire ID, and stats

Ajjubhai’s real name is Ajay. His Free Fire ID is 451012596, and his IGN is ‘ajjubhai94.’

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats

Ajjubhai has participated in a total of 9422 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 2426 that comes down to a win rate of 25.74%. In the process, he has notched 34562 kills, maintaining an excellent K/D ratio of 4.94.

When it comes to the duo mode, the famous YouTuber has 300 Booyahs in 1609 games for a win rate of 18.64%. Ajjubhai has bagged 6281 kills in these matches with an excellent K/D ratio of 4.80.

Advertisement

Coming to the solo matches, he has played 882 solo games and has clinched 76 of them, equating to a win rate of 8.61%. Ajjubhai has registered 2238 kills with a good K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai94 has played 168 matches in the squad mode and has triumphed in 27, having a win rate of 16.07%. With around 550 kills to his name, he has upheld a remarkable K/D ratio of 3.89.

Apart from this, he has played 24 duo matches and 14 solo games. However, he has won only a single game in the duo mode and is yet to win a game in the solo matches. Ajjubhai has amassed 81 kills in the duo matches, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.52.

His YouTube channel

Ajjubhai started creating content on YouTube around two years ago. The first video on his channel channel dates back to December, 2018. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 977 videos on his YouTube channel and has amassed over 1.74 billion views.

Advertisement

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

He is active on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Instagram: Click here.

Facebook: Click here.

Twitter: Click here.

Also read: Three best character combinations in Free Fire