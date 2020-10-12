Ajjubhai94's Free Fire ID number, real name, stats, picture and more

Free Fire has witnessed a steep rise in popularity ever since its release, boasting a massive player base and online viewership. This has prompted many players to take up content creation as a viable career option.

Total Gaming is one of the most popular Free Fire YouTube channels from India. The player behind the channel is Ajjubhai94, who has managed to maintain utmost privacy, with not many details about him available on the internet.

In this article, we will take a look at his Free Fire ID number, stats and other details.

Ajjubhai94’s Free Fire ID

The Free Fire ID number of Ajjubhai94 is 451012596, and his present in-game name is ajjubhai94.

Ajjubhai94’s name and stats

Ajjubhai94’s real name is Ajay. As mentioned earlier, he has maintained a high level of privacy and hasn’t revealed his face or full name.

Lifetime Stats

Lifetime Stats of Ajjubhai

Ajjubhai94 has featured in a total of 9231 squad matches and has won 2392 of them, which translates to a win rate of 25.91%. He has secured 33842 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.95

The YouTuber has 299 Booyahs in 1586 duo games, which makes his win rate 18.85%. He has killed 6200 opponents in this mode at a K/D ratio of 4.82.

Ajjubhai has also played 872 solo matches and has 76 victories to his name. He has amassed 2215 kills in this mode.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats of Ajjubhai

Ajjubhai94 has played 837 squad games in the ongoing ranked season. He has secured 64 Booyahs and 2572 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.33. He has also maintained a win rate of 7.64.

The famous content creator has played 1 solo game and 2 duo games in the current season. He has a single kill in the solo mode and 5 kills in the duo mode.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as Ajjubhai continues to play more games in Free Fire)

Ajjubhai94’s YouTube Channel

The Total Gaming channel has more than 13.9 million subscribers. Ajjubhai has uploaded around 945 videos on the channel and has garnered 1.7 billion combined views in total.

Click here to visit his channel.

