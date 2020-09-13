Ajjubhai94’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more

If you actively follow Free Fire, you ought to know about the YouTube channel, Total Gaming. The man behind the channel is Ajay, popularly known by his in-game alias, Ajjubhai94 or Ajjubhai. In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Ajjubhai94's Free Fire ID number

Ajjubhai94's Free Fire ID is 451012596, and IGN is ajjubhai94. He is a part of the TG MAFIA guild.

Ajjubhai94's Stats

Lifetime Stats

Ajjubhai94 has played a total of 8845 squad games and triumphed in 2349 of them, which translates to a win percentage of 26.55%. He has notched up 32304 kills with a magnificent K/D ratio of 4.97.

When it comes to the duo mode, the famous YouTuber has played 1583 games and secured 299 Booyahs, which equates to a win ratio of 18.88%. He has killed 6196 enemies with a fantastic K/D ratio of 4.83.

Ajjubhai94 also has 76 solo wins out of 871 games, killing 2213 enemies and maintaining a decent K/D ratio of 2.78 in this process.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, Ajjubhai has played 382 squad games and won in 30 of them. He has also killed 1125 enemies with an incredible K/D ratio of 3.20.

He has played only a handful of solo and duo games in the current season.

Clash Squad Ranked

Clash Squad stats

Ajjubhai94 has played 13 Ranked games in the Clash Squad mode and emerged victorious in 10 of them, maintaining a KDA of 1.78.

His YouTube Channel

Ajjubhai94 started creating content on YouTube in December 2018. Since then, he has posted over 899 videos. He currently boasts over 12.3 million subscribers and 1.461 billion views combined.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

He also has a second channel called Total Gaming Live, where he has over 3.44 million subscribers and 177 million views combined.

His social media accounts

Ajjubhai94 is active on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Instagram: Click Here.

Facebook: Click here.

Twitter: Click Here.

