Ajjubhai94 (Total Gaming): Free Fire ID, stats, real name, country, and more

Free Fire is one of the fastest-growing mobile battle royale games available today.

Free Fire offers various features with a plethora of in-game items, exclusive rewards, and more. Free Fire regularly introduces new characters to diversify the gameplay mechanics. These characters have special passive abilities that assist players on the virtual ground.

With the emerging esports community and the rise of popular YouTubers and streamers across the world, Free Fire also has its own set of professional players who play the game. On that note, this article will take a look at one of the best players of Free Fire: Ajay aka Ajjubhai94.

Also Read: Total Gaming vs RUOK FF: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

What are Ajjubhai94's real name and country?

Ajay resides in Gujarat, India, and his in-game name is Ajjubhai94 in Free Fire. He has exemplary gaming skills and an impressive gameplay style. Ajjubhai94 has a huge fan following and is followed by thousands of Free Fire players all over India.

Advertisement

Ajjubhai94's ID and Stats in Free Fire

Ajjubhai94's in-game ID is 451012596.

ajjubhai94's in-game profile in Free Fire

He has phenomenal in-game skills and his in-game statistics truly underline this. His number of wins and Lifetime stats in each of the Solo, Duo, and Squad category are listed below:

ajjubhai94's in-game Lifetime stats in Free Fire

Solo

Top 10: 252

K/D Ratio: 2.76

Average damage per match: 821

Total Kills: 2,246

Games: 889

Wins: 76

Duo

Top 5: 586

K/D Ratio: 4.79

Average damage per match: 1,455

Total Kills: 6,328

Games: 1,622

Wins: 300

Squad

Top 3: 3450

K/D Ratio: 4.91

Average damage per match: 1,551

Total Kills: 35,927

Games: 9,789

Wins: 2,469

Ajjubhai94's Youtube Channel

Currently, Ajay aka ajjubhai94 is one of the most popular YouTubers who create Free Fire gaming content. He has a stellar 16.8 Million subscriber count on his channel. His YouTube channel is named Total Gaming. Viewers can click here to visit his channel.

Here is a video from Ajay's YouTube channel.

Advertisement

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire)

Also read: SK Sabir Boss: Free Fire ID, real name, country, stats, and more