Akali, Aatrox, Darius on nerf list as Riot outlines champion updates for League of Legends patch 11.2

League of Legends patch 11.2 will be the first major one for Season 11, and the Riot Games devs team will look to bring in lots of changes to make the game as competitively balanced as possible.

With the preseason 10.23 update, League of Legends did away with a lot of how items and itemization worked. And along with the new Mythic items system, many passives and interactions have been introduced in-game, changing the meta entirely.

Subsequently, the new items have created a lot of balance disparity between the champions, and some picks just felt way too overpowered than the others.

Champions like Akali, Darius, Aatrox, and Olaf have been a menace to deal with both in lanes and around team fights. On the other hand, picks like Senna, Le Blanc, and Varus have been underperforming.

Patch Preview 11.2:

-Buffing up options outside of Sunfire for tanks (and giving support tanks more choices)

-Shurelia's shift to make it attractive to enchanter/mage supports



More details tomorrow, still work in progress. pic.twitter.com/Q0RzkRNT40 — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) January 11, 2021

In a recent tweet, League of Legends gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter outlined all the tentative balance changes that some champions will receive in patch 11.2.

Most overpowered picks have their names written in the nerf list, while the underwhelming ones are gearing up for some much-needed buffs.

Champion changes coming to League of Legends patch 11.2

Quick additional update:

-Elise added to nerf list

-Aatrox changes more of a neutral shifting power away from the healing amp

-Kraken slayer damage proc will respect reduced on hit modifiers (Katarina, Aphelios, Urgot) — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) January 11, 2021

Yetter outlined the following champions that will be receiving updates in League of Legends patch 11.2:

Champions heading for a nerf:

Aatox

Olaf

Darius

Nunu

Maokai (Support)

Akali

Champions heading for a buff:

Dr. Mundo

Trundle

Shaco

Nocturne

LeBlanc

Caitlyn

Varus

Senna

Soraka

The Darius and Aatrox nerfs will be a welcome change for the League of Legends community. The new Omnivamp passive, along with the item Goredrinker, has made these two picks a menace to deal with in the top lane.

Not only do they have a very strong early game, but the two can single-handedly take over team fights in the later stages.

League of Legends patch 11.2 is all set to go live on January 21st.