Akash VA in Honkai Star Rail: English, Japanese, and other language voice actors

Honkai Star Rail will roll out a bunch of new Penacony characters as soon as Trailblazers step into the region in the version 2.0 update. Some of the upcoming units, like Akash "The Tuner" were recently teased in the "A Night of Ever-Flame: Scene 33" Myriad Celestia Trailer. With that, players will come across a fresh cast of voice actors (VA) who are responsible for breathing life into individuals from Penacony.

HoYoverse has worked with some of the eminent artists in the VA industry to provide distinctive personalities to each of the Honkai Star Rail characters, which is highly appreciated by the community. Likewise, Akash "The Tuner" has been voiced by popular names like Talon Warburton and Tarusuke Shingaki across different languages.

This article will further delve into some of their previous works for interested readers.

All voice actors for Akash "The Tuner" in Honkai Star Rail

While Akash "The Tuner" was officially revealed as an upcoming Penacony character in the latest Myriad Celestia Trailer, it is still unclear whether he will be a playable unit in the future. Hence, players will have to wait until his debut in Honkai Star Rail to find out more about him.

That said, the following section covers all the information about his official English and Japanese VA.

English voice actor for Akash "The Tuner"

The English VA for Akash is none other than Talon Warburton, a renowned producer, writer, and voiceover artist from America.

Fans will recognize Talon as Hardwired Heimdallr from Smite and Moseis from Genshin Impact. He has also provided additional voices in games like Like a Dragon Gaiden and Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Besides, Talon has also played characters from various TV series, including Jed from The Goldbergs, Danny from Man with a Plan, and Commander from Echo Base.

Japanese voice actor for Akash "The Tuner"

Tarusuke Shingaki is the Japanese voice actor for Akash "The Tuner" in Honkai Star Rail.

Shingaki has voiced several anime characters, including Furyo from Clannad: After Story, Lethal Punishers Leader from Gintama, and Mirio Togata from My Hero Academia.

He has also worked on various video game characters, such as Oliver Collins from Code Vein, Xu Sheng from Dynasty Warriors 9, and Saizo from Fire Emblem Heroes.

Chinese and Korean voice actors for Akash "The Tuner"

Listed below are the Korean and Chinese voice actors for Akash:

Baek Seung-chul (Korean VA)

Zhao Zihan (Chinese VA)

Unfortunately, we don’t have much information about their previous work other than their names for now.

