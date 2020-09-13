FAU-G: Akshay Kumar expects 200 million users from the PUBG Mobile alternative in one year

Indian movie star, Akshay Kumar, recently announced a new game called FAU-G (Fearless and United: Guards), in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's AtmaNirbhar movement. He also added that 20% of the game's net revenue will be donated to the 'Bharat Ke Veer: India's Bravehearts' trust.

The game is being developed by nCore Games, a Bengaluru-based game developer and publisher. The renowned actor is mentoring the development of the game.

Also Read: Contrary to rumours, FAU-G APK Beta is yet to be released.

Akshay Kumar expects 200 million users from FAU-G, in one year

Vishal Gondal, the founder of nCore Games, told Reuters: "He (Kumar) came up with the title of the game, FAU-G." Gondal also added that he expects to win 200 million users in a year.

You can click here to read the complete story by Reuters.

The Indian gaming community has high hopes from FAU-G, who they believe can be the perfect alternative to the recently banned PUBG Mobile. The game's announcement resulted in several heated discussions on the internet, and ideas of some fancy gameplay plots.

As if the social media debates were not enough, numerous fake trailers of the game have now surfaced online. We can confirm the fact that no official trailer has been released by the developers yet.

Advertisement

The developers of the game recently cleared a lot of rumours regarding FAU-G's poster being plagiarized. Their tweet clarified that they bought the official license from Shutter Stock.

When will FAU-G release in India?

According to PTI, the multiplayer game is set to release by the end of October. The report also mentioned that the first level of FAU-G is set in the backdrop of Galwan Valley.

The game will be based on real-life scenarios that the Indian Security Forces face while dealing with domestic and foreign threats. The players will be able to team up with each other and fight against evil forces.

Also Read: nCore Games: All you need to know about FAU-G's developers.