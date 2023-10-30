Alan Wake 2 boss guide: How to defeat final boss Scratch

Alan Wake 2 is the new horror game that has become a trend among genre lovers. The new adventure of the author focuses this time on the perspective of Inspector Saga, who has to solve several murders. Her discoveries will lead her to the town of Bright Falls, where events are taking place that fill those who come near it with fear. The presence of evil entities is also revealed, along with many details that were not made clear in the original game.

Like any video game, Alan Wake 2 has several bosses to defeat. The most important is Scratch, the final boss. Here's how to defeat him:

Note: This may contain spoilers for the main story, so if you don't want to know, don't read on.

How to defeat Scratch, the final boss in Alan Wake 2

As the story of Alan Wake 2 progresses, many of the initial questions are answered. For example, it is discovered that some of Alan's manuscripts were maliciously altered by the evil entity Scratch.

Although we will not reveal Scratch's identity, you must be aware that one of your goals is to protect the Clicker, an artifact capable of ending the shadows, as Alan's mother said.

The fight against Scratch requires you to have ammunition, so try not to spend it unnecessarily. One of the advantages you have in this fight is that Scratch cannot use ranged attacks. However, he is very fast, so he can get close to you in a matter of seconds.

Before the fight, try to enter a side door and look for a weapon called the Pump Shotgun. This weapon can help you keep him away and reduce his attacks.

Otherwise, you will have to face him with a pistol and the Sawed-Off. Do not try to attack him with the rifle or crossbow, as they are ineffective.

To defeat Scratch from Alan Wake 2 it's necessary to interact with the cubes (Image via Remedy)

In this battle, you cannot damage your enemy, but you must destroy several red cubes that appear in the area to activate the defenses.

To accomplish your goal, each cube will display an action that you must perform. But be careful; you have to hold it down while it appears on the screen, not just touch it.

Another important detail is that while Scratch is moving, you can't complete the interaction. No matter where it is, it will be able to catch you before you complete the process. Therefore, use the weapons recommended above. They will not cause damage per se, but they will be able to stun you.

Although it is an evil entity, unlike the others that appear in the game, it is not sensitive to light. This warning is intended to discourage you from using the flashlight, as it wastes your battery unnecessarily.

To know when you have fully activated a cube, wait until it turns light blue. When they are all blue, the battle is over, and the story continues.

This was our guide to defeating the final boss, Scratch. If you want more details, check out our guide on how to travel between the Forests and Bright Falls in Alan Wake 2.