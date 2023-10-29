Alan Wake 2 guide: How to travel between the forest and Bright Falls

Alan Wake 2 is the latest horror title available across multiple consoles and platforms. Its story revisits the town of Bright Falls, where Inspector Sage Anderson must investigate some strange murders. According to the clues, these events have a ritualistic tinge, and it is probably Alan himself who can unravel these secrets. Like its predecessor, this is a disturbing game that can scare even the bravest.

In this entry, you can visit different places, one of which is the city of Bright Falls. Here's how you can reach this pivotal location from the forest.

How to travel between the forest and Bright Falls in Alan Wake 2

Bright Falls is a very important location in Alan Wake 2 (Image via Remedy)

Alan Wake 2 has a short prologue that introduces the narrative. Players will subsequently receive their first mission: bringing Inspector Saga to Bright Falls.

First of all, you have to unlock the town to enter it. To achieve this goal, you must first complete a series of tasks:

Talk to Deputy Mulligan about the murder. Accompany Casey on his investigation. This will provide you with some important items Examine the corpse you have been assigned. Sort through the case clues in The Mind Place Complete the information on the victim and the killers Discover that there is something inside the victim

After discovering that the victim has an object inside, Thorton's character will give you a key that serves as a shortcut to the parking lot. With this key, follow Casey to where the cars are and open a door that you will find locked.

Next, the character has to climb a path leading to the car. Upon reaching the vehicle, interact with it to unlock a scene showing the town of Brightfalls, which is fundamental to the plot.

After learning the details, the character will have moved to the location. A map of the town will then be unlocked. This is not only useful for locating yourself but also allows permanent access to the town.

From thereon, if you want to travel from the forest to Brightfalls, all you have to do is approach the wagon and select the location as your destination.

Bright Falls, according to the lore, became quite famous after Alan, the titular protagonist, disappeared in the first game. A small mining town in the state of Washington, it's also known for harboring strange events related to the Dark Presence.

That concludes our guide on how to travel from the forest to Bright Falls.