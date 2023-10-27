Alan Wake 2 “Crashing on PC/ Not Launching” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Alan Wake 2 seems to have some performance issues for a few players on PC, including game crashes and launch failures. While the title is quite well-optimized for all platforms overall, there are some minor performance bugs that do not have any permanent solution. To address the issue of game crashing on PC, there are a few temporary workarounds that the community has come up with. These steps will try to launch the game for you before an official patch deals with the crashing errors.

Today’s Alan Wake 2 guide will go over some of the things you can do to prevent the game from crashing on your system.

How to fix “Crashing on PC/ Not Launching” error in Alan Wake 2

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, there are no permanent solutions that you can try out when it comes to the launching and crashing errors with Alan Wake 2. However, here are a few workarounds that you will be able to try:

1) Scan and check file integrity

The Epic Games Store client will let you select Alan Wake 2, go to properties, and then scan and fix the files in the installation directory. The issue might be due to some corrupt files in the installation directory for the game; hence, the best way to deal with it will be to scan and fix it.

Once you have selected the option to verify files, the client will start a process that will automatically go over all the files in the directory and replace the damaged ones.

2) Re-install the game

While it may not feel like a fix, many in the community have stated that re-installing the game seems to have solved the problem for them. So, if scanning the files is not working to prevent crashes, you can try re-installing the game.

3) Update graphics drivers

Updating your GPU drivers is another way of solving most of the performance issues you are having with the game. Irrespective of the card you are using, you can download the respective desktop application and automatically search for and download the latest driver version.

You can even try to do it manually from their official website:

Nvidia users can click here.

AMD users can follow this link

Expand Tweet

4) Check Alan Wake 2 system requirements

The game is likely crashing for you because you do not meet the minimum or recommended system requirements for it. Here are the requirements for the game:

Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Core i5-7600K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: GeForce RTX 2060 / Radeon RX 6600 6GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6144 MB

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

FREE DISK SPACE: 90 GB

Recommended Requirements

CPU: Core i7-11700K / Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: GeForce RTX 3060 / Radeon RX 6600 XT 8GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

FREE DISK SPACE: 90 GB

5) Wait for a patch

Remedy Entertainment is aware of some of the performance issues that Alan Wake 2 might face on specific systems. Hence, they will likely deploy a patch to fix crashes and launch issues.

Follow Sportskeeda for more such guides.