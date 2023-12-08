Alan Wake 2 New Game Plus is titled The Final Draft: Gameplay details, release date, and more

A while back, Remedy Entertainment revealed Alan Wake 2 would be getting a New Game Plus mode. Fresh official details are here to shine a light on the specifics of this inclusion, such as what changes this mode is going to bring, when it will arrive, as well as which platforms will get it.

What does The Final Draft New Game Plus mode for Alan Wake 2 include?

Players who have beaten Remedy's latest acclaimed survival horror can dive into it again, thanks to the free New Game Plus update, which arrives on December 11, 2023, across all platforms. Called The Final Draft, it allows players to replay the story while retaining all non-narrative aspects — such as weapon unlocks, charms, and upgrades from their first playthrough.

Players should note that their carried-over items will be tucked away in the first shoebox storage they encounter in this game, meaning they will be on their own until then. But that is not all, as this update goes above and beyond in more ways than one.

For instance, it adds a host of new manuscript pages to track down as well as new videos to watch, which will help add to the world's lore. This should further boost replayability in terms of exploring the game's densely detailed outdoor and indoor environments.

As if that was not enough, players will get to test their upgraded character in the brand-new Nightmare difficulty mode. That will be the toughest mode in Alan Wake 2 after this update arrives.

Players can expect tougher foes and scarcer consumables, meaning only the truly skilled can survive the dark horrors that are looming over the horizon. The biggest change, however, arrives in the form of a brand-new ending to this title. As expected, Remedy Entertainment has offered no information regarding this.

After all, Alan Wake 2 is a very narrative-heavy game, so players should find out for themselves what lies in store. This ending alone gives gamers ample reason to replay the title once again.

Remedy promises that the new conclusion will be different enough to make die-hard fans come up with new theories about the Alan Wake universe and, in turn, the Remedy-verse itself. With launch day inching closer, players will not need to wait much longer to find out what this New Game Plus patch has to offer.

