Alan Wake 2 patch 1.00.10 official notes (November 9): 100+ fixes for story blockers, visual bugs, and more

Alan Wake 2 recently got another major title update - version 1.00.10/ 1.0.10 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Windows PC. The patch aims to rectify a few issues that came about with the last update, 1.00.09, and also fix several visual bugs reported by players. Coming with over 100 fixes, patch 1.00.10 is one of the biggest updates to the game so far.

Following the 1.00.09 update on November 6, 2023, many players reported a critical progression-blocking issue in the "A New Plan" mission. The bug caused the game not to trigger the cutscene that initiates the finale of the mission, making it impossible for players to progress past it.

With the latest update, it seems to have been fixed, alongside other visual bigs, specifically in the Espresso Express in the "Coffee World" area (mission - Local Girl). Here are the complete patch notes for Alan Wake 2's version 1.00.10 update.

Alan Wake 2 version 1.00.10 official patch notes

Expand Tweet

The update version 1.00.10 is roughly a gigabyte in size but comes packed with plenty of important fixes, especially for some of the early-game missions. There are also a few under-the-hood performance optimizations for all platforms, localization fixes, and more.

Here are the official patch notes for Alan Wake 2's 1.00.10 update:

Alan Wake 2 version 1.00.10 global fixes

General bug fixes and additional polish.

Fixed multiple localization issues.

Fixed banding present in certain cinematics.

Rebalanced the Taken Diver enemy to be more dangerous.

Added a few missing German and Spanish VO lines.

Increased ammo and health item drop rates from containers in the Cynthia boss fight.

Rebalanced Nightingale boss fight in Normal mode, making player weapons more powerful.

HDR toggle in brightness calibration UI should now work as expected.

Tutorial texts should only appear in the right places.

Fixed the weather. It should not be raining indoors anymore.

Low health state visual effect intensity toned down.

Fixed an issue with the camera going wild in Saga’s weapon upgrade screen.

Fixed instances of Alex Casey t-posing menacingly.

All Pat Maine radio shows are now listenable.

Player progress should no longer be blocked by unruly furniture and props being in the wrong place.

Alan Wake 2 version 1.00.10 platform-specific fixes

Xbox Series:

Fixed an issue with audio missing or cutting out.

PlayStation 5:

Fixed an issue where using Share Play would, in rare instances, crash the game.

Fixed several wrong audio states towards the end of the game.

Alan Wake 2 version 1.00.10 mission-specific fixes

Expand Tweet

INVITATION:

Fixed an issue where players were unable to talk to Casey after the autopsy and thus being blocked from progressing in the mission.

Fixed an issue where, in rare circumstances, Nightingale could get stuck in the scenery.

CASEY:

Opening the subway door during the escape from the Dark Presence has been made significantly easier by requiring far less button mashing, especially on keyboards.

LOCAL GIRL:

Made Coffee World more fun. Fixed an issue where cups from Slow Roaster were not showing and where carriages from Espresso Express blocked player progress.

The clue about the Kalevala workshop now unlocks at the correct time.

A Manuscript page did not want to be found and has been taught a lesson.

WE SING:

The cursor should appear correctly on the Plot board during the mission.

OLD GODS:

Fixed an issue where the key fob from Rose did not spawn correctly for players.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to trigger the call from Tor and place evidence on the Case Board + several related issues.

Fixed an issue where players could not enter the Overlap upon dying as the record player refused to play the hits and allow re-entry to the Overlap.

Fixed an issue where the option to Profile Cynthia disappeared after reloading a save game.

ROOM 665:

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the Break Room.

The Echo will now respawn in the instance that the player doesn’t watch the video to the very end.

SCRATCH:

Fixed an issue where players were unable to talk to FBC agent Estevez and come up with a New Plan to progress the mission.

Saga should not end up in Dark Place after the point of no return.

Fixed an issue where players could get their progress blocked if changing to another case.

ZANE’S FILM:

Tim Breaker’s map now properly reveals the Word of Power location behind the cinema.

Expand Tweet

Surprisingly enough, the update is yet to address the missing pre-order bonuses affecting the PlayStation 5 version of Alan Wake 2. While Epic Games and Remedy have acknowledged this issue, a fix is yet to be deployed against it.