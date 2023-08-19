Alan Wake 2 release date delayed on all platforms

The last few months of 2023 promise to be a rollercoaster ride for gamers around the world, with titles like Alan Wake 2, Starfield, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Cyberpunk Phantom Liberty, Assassin's Creed Mirage, and plenty more in line. To avoid the congestion and provide players with a breather to enjoy whatever is on offer, Remedy Entertainment has recently delayed their upcoming hotly anticipated sequel.

The game was initially scheduled to release on October 17, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. However, the developers recently announced on the game's official social media handle that they were delaying the release by ten days across all platforms.

Alan Wake 2 will release in the fourth week of October 2023

The new release date for the game is October 27, 2023. The announcement was made on the survival horror game's official X (previously Twitter) account, with the following accompanying text:

"October is an amazing month for game launches and we hope this date shift gives more space for everyone to enjoy their favorite games. We can't wait to show you what everyone's favorite novelist is up to in the Dark Place next week. Thanks for your patience!"

For context, these are some of the notable games coming out during the next few months:

Starfield - September 6

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero - The Teal Mask - September 13

The Crew Motorfest - September 14

Mortal Kombat 1 - September 19

Payday 3 - September 21

Cyberpunk: Phantom Liberty - September 26

EA Sports FC 24 - September 29

Assassin's Creed Mirage - October 5

Forza Motorsport - October 10

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - October 20

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - November 9

The Day Before - November 10

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - November 10

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandor - December 7

The previous release date put Alan Wake 2 in close proximity to Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but the latest development allows fans of both series to try them out in their own time.

For those unaware, Alan Wake 2 is the sequel to the iconic 2010 title that quickly became a cult classic. In the upcoming survival horror game, you get to play as Alan Wake or Saga Anderson. Both characters have separate stories to follow, and you can do so in any way you want.

Ritualistic murders, nightmares, and dark horrors await players in Alan Wake 2. While the wait got a little bit longer, the hype and excitement surrounding the title will only increase with every passing day.