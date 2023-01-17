Alejandro Balde in FIFA 23 - How good is Barcelona's "wonderkid" in this year's game?

Alejandro Balde is grabbing plenty of headlines in Barcelona, and FIFA 23 players can find out what makes him special by playing with him in the game. Several youngsters are grabbing the spotlight at the moment in world football, but not all of them are present in EA Sports' title.

A couple of good examples are the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Andrey Santos, who are present in a limited sense. However, there's no such case with Alejandro Balde, who has made rapid strides over the last few years. He is part of the highly-talented young core that Xavi has invested in as Barcelona's future.

Let's now take a look at all the game modes where players will be able to enjoy the young defender's card. This will allow them to remove any misinformation on their part, and knowing the stats will also help them use him in the best way possible.

Alejandro Balde is one of the most promising Barcelona youngsters present in FIFA 23

Alejandro Balde's rise in Barcelona's colors has been quick and promising as he has taken over the reins from Jordi Alba. The Catalan club found a replacement without spending too much in the transfer market. He's quite raw in FIFA 23, which isn't very surprising, to begin with.

Unlike many younger talents in the game, Alejandro Balde is present in the entire game and all the modes. In simpler words, Ultimate Team players will also be able to enjoy his services, as the young defender has been rewarded with a 68-rated silver card.

The offering is very limited in the stats and abilities expected from such an overall. Naturally, there won't be much use for the item aside from specific objectives that need to be completed. Ultimate Team players will find plenty of better alternatives for the left-back position, even from Barcelona.

Where Alejandro Balde becomes very effective is in the career mode saves. Career mode is the go-to destination for every FIFA 23 player who enjoys building up their favorite clubs to new glories. Barcelona is one of the best challenges as they have had some grave financial troubles lately. On the other hand, they have an exciting young core of growth for the future.

Balde is a much more viable option in the career mode, as he has a 74 overall right from the start. While it's decent at best, the defender's strength lies in his potential. The youngster can grow to around 85, making him a perfectly viable option for the future.

More importantly, those who start with a different club than Barcelona can also sign him up for a cheap price. He's quite pacy, which improves the more he grows. His defensive abilities are relatively weak, which has to do with his body type in FIFA 23. However, he's more of an offensive wing-back, so players should be fine with his card.

Overall, Alejandro Balde is one of the top talents that can be found in FIFA 23. Many fans have claimed that his potential of 85 should be higher, and it could happen in a future update. The most important element for him will be to grow more in real life, which will be perfect for both him and Barcelona.

