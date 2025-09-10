  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Alexia Putellas vs Aitana Bonmati: Who is the better player in EA FC 26?

Alexia Putellas vs Aitana Bonmati: Who is the better player in EA FC 26?

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Sep 10, 2025 04:45 GMT
Putellas vs Bonmati (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
Putellas vs Bonmati (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has officially revealed some of the highest-rated men and women in EA FC 26, with Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati leading the way. These Spanish maestros are undoubtedly two of the best players in the world of women's football, and their latest stats accurately depict their abilities by making them 91-rated overall.

Ad

The FC Barcelona Femini duo are two of the four highest-rated players in EA FC 26 alongside Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. This comes as no surprise to fans of the sport, as the Barca women's team has consistently been the most dominant side in Europe over the past few seasons, with Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati being the key to their success.

Alexia Putellas vs Aitana Bonmati: Who is better in EA FC 26?

Aitana Bonmati won the prestigious and coveted Balon D'Or award in 2023 and 2024 due to her impressive individual displays, while Alexia Putellas won the award in 2022. Their long-reigning dominance over the sport has carried over to the virtual pitch as well, as they are the two highest-rated women in EA FC 26.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

While both these athletes occupy similar positions on the virtual pitch, their roles and abilities differ slightly. Aitana occupies a deeper position in midfield, orchestrating attacks and influencing general play. Meanwhile, Alexia has a more advanced position as a midfielder and is more involved in attacking plays. These differences are evident in their detailed stats as well.

Ad

This is the comparison between their stats in EA FC 26:

ComparisonAlexia PutellasAitana Bonmati
Overall9191
Pace8285
Shooting8987
Passing9086
Dribbling9191
Defending7277
Physicality8075
Ad

Both players possess a five-star weak foot and can play as a central midfielder or central defensive midfielder under the FC IQ system. However, Alexia can also play as a CAM, which is arguably the most effective role for a player with her stats. She has the coveted combination of five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, making her extremely overpowered as an offensive force on the virtual pitch.

While Aitana Bonmati has the stats to be a better central midfielder due to her higher pace and defensive stats, Alexia Putellas is the better playmaking CAM due to her improved shooting, passing and five-star skill moves. However, these differences are minimal at best. Both these superstars will be exceptional in EA FC 26, making Spain and FC Barcelona Femini even more overpowered than recent titles.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications