Alexia Putellas vs Aitana Bonmati: Who is the better player in EA FC 26?

EA Sports has officially revealed some of the highest-rated men and women in EA FC 26, with Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati leading the way. These Spanish maestros are undoubtedly two of the best players in the world of women's football, and their latest stats accurately depict their abilities by making them 91-rated overall. The FC Barcelona Femini duo are two of the four highest-rated players in EA FC 26 alongside Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. This comes as no surprise to fans of the sport, as the Barca women's team has consistently been the most dominant side in Europe over the past few seasons, with Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati being the key to their success.Alexia Putellas vs Aitana Bonmati: Who is better in EA FC 26?Aitana Bonmati won the prestigious and coveted Balon D'Or award in 2023 and 2024 due to her impressive individual displays, while Alexia Putellas won the award in 2022. Their long-reigning dominance over the sport has carried over to the virtual pitch as well, as they are the two highest-rated women in EA FC 26.While both these athletes occupy similar positions on the virtual pitch, their roles and abilities differ slightly. Aitana occupies a deeper position in midfield, orchestrating attacks and influencing general play. Meanwhile, Alexia has a more advanced position as a midfielder and is more involved in attacking plays. These differences are evident in their detailed stats as well.This is the comparison between their stats in EA FC 26:ComparisonAlexia PutellasAitana BonmatiOverall9191Pace8285Shooting8987Passing9086Dribbling9191Defending7277Physicality8075Both players possess a five-star weak foot and can play as a central midfielder or central defensive midfielder under the FC IQ system. However, Alexia can also play as a CAM, which is arguably the most effective role for a player with her stats. She has the coveted combination of five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, making her extremely overpowered as an offensive force on the virtual pitch.While Aitana Bonmati has the stats to be a better central midfielder due to her higher pace and defensive stats, Alexia Putellas is the better playmaking CAM due to her improved shooting, passing and five-star skill moves. However, these differences are minimal at best. Both these superstars will be exceptional in EA FC 26, making Spain and FC Barcelona Femini even more overpowered than recent titles.