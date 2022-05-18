“Let’s do it”: Alinity responds to STPeach’s boxing challenge after OTK teases event

iDubbz’s Creator Clash has sparked a lot of interest in streamers boxing, including Alinity.

After the success of the Creator Clash, streaming org OTK put out a hypothetical tweet about having streamers come together and box. This led to a quick response from STPeach, saying she’d gladly box with Alinity under a particular condition.

Both streamers seemed interested in getting into the ring, but only time will tell if it takes place in the future.

Alinity and STPeach could be seen boxing at a future event

OTK @OTKnetwork So which streamers are fighting if we host a boxing event? So which streamers are fighting if we host a boxing event?

All of this began with OTK’s hypothetical tweet about hosting a boxing event, and quite a few people responded, such as nmplol, Sonii, and Malena Tudi. However, STPeach said she’d gladly step into the ring with Alinity, but there’s a catch.

She wants to kiss Alinity after the fact, and the streamer is still very interested in an actual boxing match between the two. Boxing has really caught on when it comes to streamer events over the last year, and it very well could be a fascinating event to watch if the two streamers take it seriously.

While that was the end of the conversation, if OTK does indeed host a boxing event, seeing both female broadcasters taking part would very clearly be a draw.

Social media responds favorably to a potential streamer boxing bout

When it came to the two star streamers boxing, a lot of people were interested in the bout happening. One Twitter user suggested that it doesn’t have to take place at an OTK event. KSI has a fight in August, and it could happen there.

ManRaisedByWolves @ManRaisedByWolf @Alinity @STPeach @OTKnetwork Yes, do it in August with the KSI fight. That would be so fun. Maybe minx can help you train. @Alinity @STPeach @OTKnetwork Yes, do it in August with the KSI fight. That would be so fun. Maybe minx can help you train.

Others were just excited by the prospect of the bout and would genuinely watch it. It could be a major draw to a future streamer boxing card.

Some Twitter users even wanted to help out at the match between the two online sensations. There were also Twitter replies that said they wanted to be STPeach’s first opponent.

A few Twitter users were only interested in the bout's aftermath, though, where the two streamers would lock lips.

equinox @equinox2k @STPeach @OTKnetwork @Alinity She would probably agree, then surrender to not get her face smashed in, and just get to the kissing part. @STPeach @OTKnetwork @Alinity She would probably agree, then surrender to not get her face smashed in, and just get to the kissing part. https://t.co/tFFtftWUg7

While this is all very speculative at the moment, it’s clear that it could be an exciting bout, whether it’s at a future OTK stream or event or if the two streamers take part in a future Creator Clash event.

Edited by Ravi Iyer