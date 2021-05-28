Alinity says she made 10 years’ worth of money from Twitch in just 2 months from OF

During a recent live stream, Natalia “Alinity” Mogollon compared her Twitch earnings to what she receives from adult platform, On*yFa*s.

Over recent months, Alinity has emerged as one of the most popular female content creators around. The streamer has around 1.3 million followers on Twitch, in addition to around 166k subscribers on YouTube.

Apart from the above, Alinity is also active on various adult social media platforms. This includes OF, where she has, till date, posted 60 photos and 10 videos.

Title: Alinity made more money on OF than she would make in 10 years on Twitch

Game: Just Chatting

Streamer: Mizkif



See other clips from Mizkif: https://t.co/2e1OYFhaNN#JustChatting pic.twitter.com/DDQqixYDm2 — Streamow (@streamow) May 27, 2021

Alinity has a huge following on OF, and was recently asked by Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo whether she earns more on Twitch or on OF. As it turned out, the comparison between Alinity’s earnings on the two platforms left Mizkif stunned.

Alinity compares her Twitch earnings with that OF, leaves Mizkif stunned

As can be seen in the clip, Mizkif asked Alinity which of Twitch or OF she makes more money off. Mizkif did not name the platform and instead made random noises to signify that OF is an adult platform. The streamer might also have been concerned about mentioning the adult platform during the stream.

Regardless, Alinity did not reveal her exact earnings to the audience, and instead made a tall claim about her earnings on OF:

“I am gonna give you an idea. I don’t wanna say how much I make in one place and the other. But, in two months I have made how much I would have made in ten years on Twitch.”

While not much is known about her overall Twitch earnings, Mizkif was left visibly stunned when he heard Alinity’s claims.

I am Alinitys friend pic.twitter.com/oKQLDr79vj — Mizkif (@REALMizkif) August 6, 2020

Regardless, Alinity has been estimated to make between $6-20k per month on Twitch, which translates to around $100k per year. These numbers are mere estimates as not a lot of information is available on the precise amount she earns from Twitch every month.

Regardless, Alinity effectively revealed that she earned at least around a million dollars in the two months that she was speaking about. This translates to more than $5 million a year from OF alone.