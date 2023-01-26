Fire Emblem Engage: All 36 character growth rates

Fire Emblem Engage is a tactical RPG where players control a group of characters with unique abilities and weapons. They must strategically move them on a grid-based battlefield to defeat enemy units and complete objectives.
There are 36 playable characters in Fire Emblem Engage, each with unique abilities, weapons, and class. Some characters are better suited for close combat, while others excel in ranged attacks.
The characters also have different growth rates for their stats, meaning that some will improve faster in certain areas than others.
Having a growth rate table for the characters in Fire Emblem Engage can be extremely helpful in ensuring that your characters develop into well-rounded and useful units on the battlefield.
List of all character growth rates across all stats in Fire Emblem Engage
1) Alear
Alear is one of the main playable characters and protagonists of the game Fire Emblem Engage. As the "My Unit" character, Alear can be customized with either a male or female appearance, or their name can also be changed.
Alear is one of the Divine Dragons who helped seal away a powerful evil dragon known as the Fell Dragon 1,000 years ago but was put into a deep slumber.
lv1 (0) Dragon Child – Age: 17 – Birthday: 0/0 – SP: 300
2) Vander
Vander is a Steward of the Dragon and an elite member of the protectors of the Divine Dragon in the Holy Land of Lythos. Vander's role is to watch over Alear during their 100-year slumber. He is a defensive Paladin unit who can be promoted early in the game.
lv1 (15) Paladin – Age: 45 – Birthday: 11/26 – SP: 500
3) Clanne
Clanne is a mage who watched over Lythos during Alear’s 100-year slumber. She boasts powerful magic that can punch a hole in armor or enemies hiding behind the cover.
lv1 (0) Mage – Age: 16 – Birthday: 3/10 – SP: 300
4) Framme
Framme is a member of the protectors of the Divine Dragon in the Holy Land of Lythos, known as Stewards of the Dragon. Along with her twin brother Clanne, she is a younger member and is supervised by Vander. She, like the others, has been tasked with watching over Alear during their 100-year slumber.
lv1 (0) Martial Monk – Age: 16 – Birthday: 3/10 – SP: 300
5) Alfred
Alfred is a prince from the kingdom of Firene and noble birth. He fights his enemies on horseback using his spear. He has had a long history with Alear, visiting it since he was a child while the Divine Dragon was asleep and becoming well-acquainted with the land. On his travels, he is often accompanied by his two retainers, Boucheron and Etie.
lv5 (0) Noble (Alfred) – Age: 21 – Birthday: 8/8 – SP: 300
6) Etie
Etie is a skilled archer who is one of Prince Alfred's retainers in Firene. She is an expert at using bows and arrows to take down flying attackers. She fights alongside another of Prince Alfred's retainers named Boucheron.
lv4 (0) Archer – Age: 17 – Birthday: 10/1 – SP: 300
7) Boucheron
Boucheron is a dependable bodyguard and one of Prince Alfred's retainers in Firene. He is skilled at using a heavy ax in battle. He is always prepared to jump in and help his allies using his chain-attacking skills.
lv4 (0) Axe Fighter – Age: 23 – Birthday: 5/11 – SP: 300
8) Céline
Celine is a noble from the Kingdom of Firene, like Prince Alfred. She prefers to use magic to attack enemies from a distance rather than physical combat.
lv5 (0) Noble (Céline) – Age: 17 – Birthday: 12/18 – SP: 300
9) Chloé
Chloe is a seasoned pegasus rider from the Kingdom of Firene. She can attack from the skies, using her pegasus to move in and out of combat quickly.
lv6 (0) Lance Flier – Age: 18 – Birthday: 4/27 – SP: 300
10) Louis
Louis is an armored warrior from the Kingdom of Firene who uses his formidable defense to block physical attacks and safeguard his allies.
lv6 (0) Lance Armor – Age: 22 – Birthday: 11/4 – SP: 300
11) Yunaka
Yunaka is a bright and cheerful girl with a mysterious background. Not much is known about her except that she is an expert thief by profession.
lv6 (0) Thief – Age: 22 – Birthday: 7/28 – SP: 500
12) Alcryst
Alcryst is one of the princes of the Kingdom of Brodia and the younger brother of Diamant. Unlike his older brother, he is not as boastful and outspoken, but he can still contribute to the battlefield with precise shots from a bow.
lv10 (0) Lord (Alcryst) – Age: 17 – Birthday: 10/15 – SP: 500
13) Citrinne
Citrinne is a powerful magic user who is a loyal retainer for Prince Alcryst of Brodia. She complements her fellow bodyguard, Lapis, by using a variety of magic from a distance.
lv10 (0) Mage – Age: 17 – Birthday: 11/9 – SP: 500
14) Lapis
Lapis is a skilled fighter who, despite her small stature, serves as a loyal retainer for Prince Alcryst of Brodia. She is capable of holding her own in combat on the front lines.
lv10 (0) Sword Fighter – Age: 18 – Birthday: 5/25 – SP: 500
15) Diamant
Diamant is the strong and heroic crown prince of the Kingdom of Brodia, often accompanied by his loyal retainers Amber and Jade. He is the older brother of Prince Alcryst.
lv11 (0) Lord (Diamant) – Age: 25 – Birthday: 4/6 – SP: 800
16) Amber
Amber is a fast-moving cavalry member and one of the most loyal retainers of Prince Diamant of Brodia. She can strike quickly in conjunction with Diamant's other retainer, Jade.
lv11 (0) Lance Cavalier – Age: 24 – Birthday: 2/3 – SP: 800
17) Jade
Jade is an influential armored tank and one of the most loyal retainers of Prince Diamant of Brodia. He defends alongside Diamant's other retainer, Amber.
lv12 (0) Axe Armor – Age: 22 – Birthday: 12/7 – SP: 800
18) Ivy
Ivy is the eldest princess and heir to the throne of Elusia. She is a natural leader who exudes a regal presence and can strike fear into her enemies by using magical attacks while riding her wyvern in battle.
lv17 (0) Wing Tamer – Age: 20 – Birthday: 11/17 – SP: 1000
19) Kagetsu
Kagetsu is a loyal bodyguard to Lady Ivy of Elusia, who was born in a different realm and stood out from her other companions in Elusia. Despite this, she has a friendly and energetic personality. She hesitates, using her secret sword training to defeat her opponents.
lv1 (15) Swordmaster – Age: 26 – Birthday: 12/22 – SP: 1000
20) Zelkov
Zelkov is a loyal bodyguard to Lady Ivy of Elusia, who uses stealth and deception to quickly strike his opponents with poison daggers to protect his princess from harm.
lv17 (0) Thief – Age: 28 – Birthday: 8/2 – SP: 1000
21) Fogado
Fogado is Timmera's younger brother, and although he is not in line for the throne, his carefree attitude leads him to wander their home in search of those in need of help and rescue from danger.
lv17 (0) Sentinel – Age: 17 – Birthday: 2/14 – SP: 1200
22) Pandreo
Pandreo is a loyal servant of Solm, serving as both a bodyguard for Fogato and as the older brother of Panette. Despite his serious demeanor, he has a strong dedication to medicine.
lv1 (15) High Priest – Age: 20 – Birthday: 1/6 – SP: 1200
23) Bunet
Bunet is a dedicated and skilled armored knight who serves as a retainer for Fogato. He is known for his determination to overcome any obstacles in his path. Despite his strengths, he is also a solitary researcher who keeps himself distant from others.
lv1 (15) Great Knight – Age: 23 – Birthday: 5/30 – SP: 1200
24) Timerra
Timmera is the eldest sibling of Fogato and the heir to the Queendom of Solm. She is skilled in using a spear to defend herself and others. She is also a music lover and is known to improvise new songs on the spot.
lv18 (0) Sentinel – Age: 18 – Birthday: 8/29 – SP: 1500
25) Panette
Panette is a royal retainer of Solm who serves as Timerra's bodyguard and is the younger sister of Pandreo. She is known for her skilled fighting abilities and interest in unusual things such as ghosts and insects.
lv1 (15) Berserker – Age: 18 – Birthday: 10/23 – SP: 1500
26) Merrin
Merrin is a knight and royal retainer for the kingdom of Solm who serves as the bodyguard for Timerra. He is fond of animals, scarce ones, and rides a swift wolf into battle for quick and powerful attacks.
lv1 (15) Wolf Knight – Age: 19 – Birthday: 9/24 – SP: 1500
27) Hortensia
Hortensia, the half-sister of Princess Ivy of Elusia, possesses the same ability to cast magic from above. She is known to have a somewhat self-centered personality.
lv19 (0) Wing Tamer – Age: 14 – Birthday: 6/3 – SP: 1500
28) Seadall
Seadall, a renowned dancer from Solm, exudes a mysterious and alluring aura. He is also gifted in fortune-telling. His captivating dance performances can motivate allies to achieve greater feats in battle.
lv15 (0) Dancer – Age: 23 – Birthday: 4/21 – SP: 1500
29) Rosado
Rosado is a loyal bodyguard to Princess Hortensia of Elusia. He is a swift and skilled Wyvern rider who maintains a positive outlook on life and is always searching for beauty.
lv3 (17) Wyvern Knight – Age: 17 – Birthday: 1/19 – SP: 1800
30) Goldmary
Goldmary serves as a devoted bodyguard to Princess Hortensia of Elusia, and even though she may appear shy, she shows remarkable bravery when she throws herself into battle.
lv3 (17) Hero – Age: 19 – Birthday: 7/18 – SP: 1800
31) Lindon
Lindon is a Sage/Mystical class character who specializes in dealing significant ranged damage. He can wield both tomes and staves, making him capable of turning the tide of battle in a single turn
lv5 (18) Sage – Age: 60 – Birthday: 6/29 – SP: 2000
32) Saphir
Saphir is a courageous warrior who is also a seeker of truth. She is a warrior hailing from Brodia.
lv7 (19) Warrior – Age: 35 – Birthday: 1/17 – SP: 2000
33) Veyle
A peculiar and enigmatic girl appears when Alear is attacked by enemies and uses magic to defeat them. Her intentions are unclear, but she is searching for a lost sibling who gave her a Dragonstone before disappearing.
lv35 (0) Fell Child – Age: 16 – Birthday: 9/12 – SP: 2500
34) Mauvier
Mauvier is a member of the notorious group known as "The Four Hounds," committed to reviving the Fell Dragon that was sealed away a millennium ago. Despite his association with nefarious activities, he is known for his honesty and chivalry. He is accompanied by his allies Griss, Zephia, and Marni.
lv12 (0) Royal Knight – Age: 31 – Birthday: 9/13 – SP: 2500
35) Anna
Anna is a recurring character in the Fire Emblem series, known for her mischievous and money-loving behavior. She is always looking for opportunities to profit but can be a valuable asset in battle.
lv5 (0) Axe Fighter – Age: 11 – Birthday: 6/8 – SP: 300
36) Jean
Jean is from a village in Firene, famous for its tea leaf production. He joined Alear's army to improve himself physically and as a doctor. He is skilled in Martial Arts.
lv1 (0) Martial Monk – Age: 10 – Birthday: 3/31 – SP: 300
If you are interested in learning about the growth rates in Fire Emblem Engage, this guide provides all the necessary information.