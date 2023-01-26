Create

Fire Emblem Engage: All 36 character growth rates

By Rajan Sarma
Modified Jan 26, 2023 12:41 PM IST
Here are the growth stats of all recruitable characters in Fire Emblem Engage (Image via Nintendo)
Here are the growth stats of all recruitable characters in Fire Emblem Engage (Image via Nintendo)

Fire Emblem Engage is a tactical RPG where players control a group of characters with unique abilities and weapons. They must strategically move them on a grid-based battlefield to defeat enemy units and complete objectives.

There are 36 playable characters in Fire Emblem Engage, each with unique abilities, weapons, and class. Some characters are better suited for close combat, while others excel in ranged attacks.

The characters also have different growth rates for their stats, meaning that some will improve faster in certain areas than others.

Having a growth rate table for the characters in Fire Emblem Engage can be extremely helpful in ensuring that your characters develop into well-rounded and useful units on the battlefield.

List of all character growth rates across all stats in Fire Emblem Engage

1) Alear

At Fire Emblem Engage, Alear can be recruited during the battle in Chapter 3 (Image via Intelligent Systems)
Alear is one of the main playable characters and protagonists of the game Fire Emblem Engage. As the "My Unit" character, Alear can be customized with either a male or female appearance, or their name can also be changed.

Alear is one of the Divine Dragons who helped seal away a powerful evil dragon known as the Fell Dragon 1,000 years ago but was put into a deep slumber.

lv1 (0) Dragon Child – Age: 17 – Birthday: 0/0 – SP: 300

Stat TypeHPBuildStrikeMagDexSpeedDefenseResisLuck
Growth600535204550402525
Base Stats 000000000300000003
Base Total 220406000507050305
Max Stats 000001000101000000

2) Vander

Vander joins at the beginning of Chapter One in Fire Emblem Engage (Image via YouTube)
Vander is a Steward of the Dragon and an elite member of the protectors of the Divine Dragon in the Holy Land of Lythos. Vander's role is to watch over Alear during their 100-year slumber. He is a defensive Paladin unit who can be promoted early in the game.

lv1 (15) Paladin – Age: 45 – Birthday: 11/26 – SP: 500

Stat TypeHPBuildStrikeMagDexSpeedDefenseResis.Luck
Growth600525102535352010
Base Stats0400-0201-05-07-030101
Base Total 290706030501030404
Max Stats000001-0101-0203-0200

3) Clanne

Clanne joins at Chapter 2 in Fire Emblem Engage (Image via Perfectly Nintendo/YouTube)
Clanne is a mage who watched over Lythos during Alear’s 100-year slumber. She boasts powerful magic that can punch a hole in armor or enemies hiding behind the cover.

lv1 (0) Mage – Age: 16 – Birthday: 3/10 – SP: 300

Stat TypeHPBuildStrikeMagDexSpeedDefenseResis.Luck
Growth 400535104050302520
Base Stats010000010503030002
Base Total 190400081104040704
Max Stats000001-0102-02-02-0100

4) Framme

Like Clanne, Framme also joins at the beginning of Chapter 2 in Fire Emblem Engage (Image via Perfectly Nintendo/YouTube)
Framme is a member of the protectors of the Divine Dragon in the Holy Land of Lythos, known as Stewards of the Dragon. Along with her twin brother Clanne, she is a younger member and is supervised by Vander. She, like the others, has been tasked with watching over Alear during their 100-year slumber.

lv1 (0) Martial Monk – Age: 16 – Birthday: 3/10 – SP: 300

Stat TypeHPBuildStrikeMagDexSpeedDefenseResis.Luck
Growth550030253555253025
Base Stats000000000202010002
Base Total180303050807040805
Max Stats00000001-0102-01-0101

5) Alfred

Alfred can be recruited during the battle in Chapter 3 of Fire Emblem Engage (Image via Nintendo)
Alfred is a prince from the kingdom of Firene and noble birth. He fights his enemies on horseback using his spear. He has had a long history with Alear, visiting it since he was a child while the Divine Dragon was asleep and becoming well-acquainted with the land. On his travels, he is often accompanied by his two retainers, Boucheron and Etie.

lv5 (0) Noble (Alfred) – Age: 21 – Birthday: 8/8 – SP: 300

Stat TypeHPBuildStrikeMagDexSpeedDefenseResis.Luck
Growth651040053540402040
Base Stats0000000003-01000002
Base Total240607020904060406
Max Stats000002-01010002-02-01

6) Etie

At Fire Emblem Engage, Etie joins during the battle in Chapter 3 (Image via Perfectly Nintendo/YouTube)
Etie is a skilled archer who is one of Prince Alfred's retainers in Firene. She is an expert at using bows and arrows to take down flying attackers. She fights alongside another of Prince Alfred's retainers named Boucheron.

lv4 (0) Archer – Age: 17 – Birthday: 10/1 – SP: 300

Stat TypeHPBuildStrikeMagDexSpeedDefenseResis.Luck
Growth450540002535253025
Base Stats010003000100000005
Base Total 200409001005020107
Max Stats000002-02020000-01-01

7) Boucheron

Boucheron can also be recruited during the battle in Chapter 3 (Image via Ben FM/YouTube)
Boucheron is a dependable bodyguard and one of Prince Alfred's retainers in Firene. He is skilled at using a heavy ax in battle. He is always prepared to jump in and help his allies using his chain-attacking skills.

lv4 (0) Axe Fighter – Age: 23 – Birthday: 5/11 – SP: 300

Stat TypeHPBuildStrikeMagDexSpeedDefenseResis.Luck
Growth852020005045352015
Base Stats000100000101020104
Base Total260809000606050205
Max Stats000001000202-0200-02

8) Céline

Celine can be recruited at the start of Chapter 4 in Fire Emblem Engage (Image via Phoenixmaster1/YouTube)
Celine is a noble from the Kingdom of Firene, like Prince Alfred. She prefers to use magic to attack enemies from a distance rather than physical combat.

lv5 (0) Noble (Céline) – Age: 17 – Birthday: 12/18 – SP: 300

Stat TypeHPBuildStrikeMagDexSpeedDefenseResis. Luck
Growth500535253045304050
Base Stats000001000300010005
Base Total200406080808040509
Max Stats0000-0202-0201-030103

9) Chloé

Chloe can be recruited at the start of Chapter 4 in Fire Emblem Engage (Image via Nintendo Everything/YouTube)
Chloe is a seasoned pegasus rider from the Kingdom of Firene. She can attack from the skies, using her pegasus to move in and out of combat quickly.

lv6 (0) Lance Flier – Age: 18 – Birthday: 4/27 – SP: 300

Stat TypeHPBuildStrikeMagDexSpeedDefenseResis.Luck
Growth750525354055302525
Base Stats010102000401000106
Base Total220507021110030809
Max Stats0000-02010003-010000

10) Louis

Louis joins at Chapter 4 in Fire Emblem Engage (Image via Pheonixmaster1/YouTube)
Louis is an armored warrior from the Kingdom of Firene who uses his formidable defense to block physical attacks and safeguard his allies.

lv6 (0) Lance Armor – Age: 22 – Birthday: 11/4 – SP: 300

Stat TypeHPBuildStrikeMagDexSpeedDefenseResis.Luck
Growth751540002525502025
Base Stats 010003000401010001
Base Total260711001002130003
Max Stats00000100-01-0203-0201

11) Yunaka

In Fire Emblem Engage, Yunaka can be recruited only after players reach Chapter 6 (Image via Ben FM/YouTube)
Yunaka is a bright and cheerful girl with a mysterious background. Not much is known about her except that she is an expert thief by profession.

lv6 (0) Thief – Age: 22 – Birthday: 7/28 – SP: 500

State TypeHPBuildStrikeMagDexSpeedDefenseResis.Luck
Growth500535252045154525
Base Stats000101040200020305
Base Total 220506041210080507
Max Stats0000-01000102-0202-01

12) Alcryst

Alcryst can be recruited in Fire Emblem Engage once players reach Chapter 7 (Image via Miktendo/YouTube)
Alcryst is one of the princes of the Kingdom of Brodia and the younger brother of Diamant. Unlike his older brother, he is not as boastful and outspoken, but he can still contribute to the battlefield with precise shots from a bow.

lv10 (0) Lord (Alcryst) – Age: 17 – Birthday: 10/15 – SP: 500

Stat TypeHPBuildStrikeMag DexSpeedDefenseResis.Luck
Growth651030104045302015
Base Stats010001000301010005
Base Total 220508011308050307
Max Stats000001-01030001-01-01

13) Citrinne

Citrinne is a Mage that joins at the start of Chapter 7 in Fire Emblem Engage (Image via Nintendo)
Citrinne is a powerful magic user who is a loyal retainer for Prince Alcryst of Brodia. She complements her fellow bodyguard, Lapis, by using a variety of magic from a distance.

lv10 (0) Mage – Age: 17 – Birthday: 11/9 – SP: 500

Stat TypeHPBuildStrikeMagDexSpeedDefenseResis.Luck
Growth450510402530204025
Base Stat020000040501000106
Base Total200401111107010808
Max Stat0000-010300-01-020200

14) Lapis

Get Lapis at the start of chapter 7 in Fire Emblem Engage (Image via Nintendo Everything/YouTube)
Lapis is a skilled fighter who, despite her small stature, serves as a loyal retainer for Prince Alcryst of Brodia. She is capable of holding her own in combat on the front lines.

lv10 (0) Sword Fighter – Age: 18 – Birthday: 5/25 – SP: 500

Stat TypeHPBuildStrikeMagDexSpeedDefenseResis.Luck
Growth550525353555353025
Base Stats010004020201010103
Base Total210509090909040305
Max Stats0000-02020203000000

15) Diamant

Can be recruited at the start of Chapter 8 in Fire Emblem Engage (Image via Nintendo)
Diamant is the strong and heroic crown prince of the Kingdom of Brodia, often accompanied by his loyal retainers Amber and Jade. He is the older brother of Prince Alcryst.

lv11 (0) Lord (Diamant) – Age: 25 – Birthday: 4/6 – SP: 800

Stat TypeHPBuildStrikeMagDexSpeedDefenseResis.Luck
Growth751530152040402520
Base Stats010002000401010005
Base Total 240710011109060308
Max Stats000002-01-010002-0100

16) Amber

Unlock Amber at the start of Chapter 8 (Image via Nintendo Everything/YouTube)
Amber is a fast-moving cavalry member and one of the most loyal retainers of Prince Diamant of Brodia. She can strike quickly in conjunction with Diamant's other retainer, Jade.

lv11 (0) Lance Cavalier – Age: 24 – Birthday: 2/3 – SP: 800

Stat TypeHP BuildStrikeMagDexSpeedDefnseResis.Luck
Growth 651545002530350535
Base Stats010004010201010003
Max Stats 000002-01-01-0101-0101

17) Jade

To recruit Jade, talk to Alear or Diamant during Chapter 9 in Fire Emblem Engage (Image via NintendoEverything/YouTube)
Jade is an influential armored tank and one of the most loyal retainers of Prince Diamant of Brodia. He defends alongside Diamant's other retainer, Amber.

lv12 (0) Axe Armor – Age: 22 – Birthday: 12/7 – SP: 800

Stat TypeHPBuildStrikeMagDexSpeedDefenseResis.Luck
Growth5510 35253530403020
Base Stats020002010401020301
Base Total 250608021208060503
Max Stat000001-0100000200-01

18) Ivy

In Fire Emblem Engage, players have to wait for Chapter 11 to be able to recruit Ivy (Image via Nintendo Everything. YouTube)
Ivy is the eldest princess and heir to the throne of Elusia. She is a natural leader who exudes a regal presence and can strike fear into her enemies by using magical attacks while riding her wyvern in battle.

lv17 (0) Wing Tamer – Age: 20 – Birthday: 11/17 – SP: 1000

Stat TypeHPBuildStrike MagDexSpeedDefenseResis.Luck
Growth551025302540303515
Base Stats030002040703010101
Base Total 230503121107090902
Max Stats00000002-02000202-03

19) Kagetsu

Kagetsu is a mighty sword master in Fire Emblem Engage (Image via Nintendo Everything/ YouTube)
Kagetsu is a loyal bodyguard to Lady Ivy of Elusia, who was born in a different realm and stood out from her other companions in Elusia. Despite this, she has a friendly and energetic personality. She hesitates, using her secret sword training to defeat her opponents.

lv1 (15) Swordmaster – Age: 26 – Birthday: 12/22 – SP: 1000

Stat TypeHPBuildStrike Mag DexSpeedDefenseResis.Luck
Growth601030155050402540
Base Stats030105010301020205
Base Total240711021212060509
Max Stats0000-01-01020200-0201

20) Zelkov

Obtain Zelkov during the battle in Chapter 11 (Image via Nintendo)
Zelkov is a loyal bodyguard to Lady Ivy of Elusia, who uses stealth and deception to quickly strike his opponents with poison daggers to protect his princess from harm.

lv17 (0) Thief – Age: 28 – Birthday: 8/2 – SP: 1000

Stat TypeHPBuildStrikeMag DexSpeedDefenseResis.Luck
Growth651035154035351525
Base Stat030304010303020101
Base Total 250709011313080303
Max Stats000000-01020000-0101

21) Fogado

In Fire Emblem Engage, Fogado can be recruited at the start of Chapter 12 (Image via princereyson/YouTube)
Fogado is Timmera's younger brother, and although he is not in line for the throne, his carefree attitude leads him to wander their home in search of those in need of help and rescue from danger.

lv17 (0) Sentinel – Age: 17 – Birthday: 2/14 – SP: 1200

Stat TypeHPBuildStrikeMagDexSpeedDefense Resis.Luck
Growth 60 1030 25 3055303525
Base Stat 02000202 0302010202
Base Total 260410 03 0809090305
Max Stats0000-01-010003-010100

22) Pandreo

A High Priest who can be added to the rooster at the beginning of Chapter 12 (Image via Ben FM/YouTube)
Pandreo is a loyal servant of Solm, serving as both a bodyguard for Fogato and as the older brother of Panette. Despite his serious demeanor, he has a strong dedication to medicine.

lv1 (15) High Priest – Age: 20 – Birthday: 1/6 – SP: 1200

Stat TypeHPBuildStrikeMagDexSpeed DefenseResis.Luck
Growth601505304545155530
Base Stats030103020102020203
Base Total 230506100908051208
Max Stats0000-030200-01-020302

23) Bunet

Bunet can be recruited at the start of Chapter 12 in Fire Emblem Engage (Image via Nintendo Everything/YouTube)
Bunet is a dedicated and skilled armored knight who serves as a retainer for Fogato. He is known for his determination to overcome any obstacles in his path. Despite his strengths, he is also a solitary researcher who keeps himself distant from others.

lv1 (15) Great Knight – Age: 23 – Birthday: 5/30 – SP: 1200

Stat TypeHPBuildStrikeMag DexSpeed DefenseResis.Luck
Growth651030104035452540
Base Stats03010009-01-03-020102
Base Total 290909030702110305
Max Stats000001-03010002-0101

24) Timerra

Timerra can be recruited in Fire Emblem Engage once players enter Chapter 13 (Image via Pheonixmaster1/YouTube)
Timmera is the eldest sibling of Fogato and the heir to the Queendom of Solm. She is skilled in using a spear to defend herself and others. She is also a music lover and is known to improvise new songs on the spot.

lv18 (0) Sentinel – Age: 18 – Birthday: 8/29 – SP: 1500

Stat TypeHP BuildStrikeMag DexSpeedDefenseResis.Luck
Growth 5510 25254545303030
Base Stats02-0102010403030202
Base Total 260310020910110305
Max Stats0000-01-01030002-0301

25) Panette

Panette the Berserker joins players after they reach Chapter 15 in Fire Emblem Engage (Image via Perfectly Nintendo/YouTube)
Panette is a royal retainer of Solm who serves as Timerra's bodyguard and is the younger sister of Pandreo. She is known for her skilled fighting abilities and interest in unusual things such as ghosts and insects.

lv1 (15) Berserker – Age: 18 – Birthday: 10/23 – SP: 1500

Stat TypeHPBuildStrikeMagDexSpeedDefenseResis.Luck
Growth751545104025301520
Base Stats03-0103010502020205
Base Total320816011108050407
Max Stats000003-01000000-0100

26) Merrin

Recruit Merrin at the start of the 13th Chapter (Image via Nintendo)
Merrin is a knight and royal retainer for the kingdom of Solm who serves as the bodyguard for Timerra. He is fond of animals, scarce ones, and rides a swift wolf into battle for quick and powerful attacks.

lv1 (15) Wolf Knight – Age: 19 – Birthday: 9/24 – SP: 1500

Stat TypeHPBuildStrikeMagDexSpeedDefenseResis.Luck
Growth 551025254050303025
Base Stats 030104020401020205
Base Total 260710051311060609
Max Stats0000-01-010102-010001

27) Hortensia

In Fire Emblem Engage, Hortensia joins the players at the start of Chapter 14 (Image via Pheonixmaster1/YouTube)
Hortensia, the half-sister of Princess Ivy of Elusia, possesses the same ability to cast magic from above. She is known to have a somewhat self-centered personality.

lv19 (0) Wing Tamer – Age: 14 – Birthday: 6/3 – SP: 1500

Stat TypeHPBuildStrikeMag DexSpeedDefenseResis.Luck
Growth400020203550255550
Base Stats020101030602000202
Base Total220602111006061003
Max Stats0000-02000001-030302

28) Seadall

Seadall can be recruited only after taking down all the enemies in Chapter 16 of Fire Emblem Engage (Image via Ben FM/YouTube)
Seadall, a renowned dancer from Solm, exudes a mysterious and alluring aura. He is also gifted in fortune-telling. His captivating dance performances can motivate allies to achieve greater feats in battle.

lv15 (0) Dancer – Age: 23 – Birthday: 4/21 – SP: 1500

StatTypeHPBuildStrikeMagDexSpeed DefenseResis.Luck
Growth 551025152550252535
Base Stats040203010301040101
Base Total 250708021109060606
Max Stats000000-02-0102000002

29) Rosado

Rosado is a Knight who also joins at the start of Chapter 16 (Image via Nintendo Everything/YouTube)
Rosado is a loyal bodyguard to Princess Hortensia of Elusia. He is a swift and skilled Wyvern rider who maintains a positive outlook on life and is always searching for beauty.

lv3 (17) Wyvern Knight – Age: 17 – Birthday: 1/19 – SP: 1800

Stat TypeHP BuildStrikeMagDexSpeedDefenseResisLuck
Growth 750545254045303020
Base Stat0301-02010303030001
Base Total 280707021112090504
Max Stats000003-02010001-0200

30) Goldmary

Goldmary in action in Fire Emblem Engage (Image via Ben FM/YouTube)
Goldmary serves as a devoted bodyguard to Princess Hortensia of Elusia, and even though she may appear shy, she shows remarkable bravery when she throws herself into battle.

lv3 (17) Hero – Age: 19 – Birthday: 7/18 – SP: 1800

Stat TypeHPBuildStrikeMagDexSpeedDefenseResis.Luck
Growth 650530052525552525
Base Stats030103010506030505
Base Total 260811011315080708
Max Stats000001-03000002-0102

31) Lindon

Lindon is a powerful Sage who appears in Chapter 18 (Image via Nintendo)
Lindon is a Sage/Mystical class character who specializes in dealing significant ranged damage. He can wield both tomes and staves, making him capable of turning the tide of battle in a single turn

lv5 (18) Sage – Age: 60 – Birthday: 6/29 – SP: 2000

Stat TypeHPBuildStrikeMag DexSpeedDefenseResis.Luck
Growth 651025252540254015
Base Stats 030301040703030302
Base Total 230802131510061205
Max Stats00000002-0100-020200

32) Saphir

To recruit Saphir, speak with Alear during Chapter 19 (Image via Nintendo)
Saphir is a courageous warrior who is also a seeker of truth. She is a warrior hailing from Brodia.

lv7 (19) Warrior – Age: 35 – Birthday: 1/17 – SP: 2000

Stat TypeHPBuildStrikeMagDexSpeedDefenseResis.Luck
Growth 801035002530300520
Base Stats040403011004070508
Base Total 311215021711110810
Max Stats000002-02000101-0200

33) Veyle

Veyle can only be recruited at the start of Chapter 22 (Image via Perfectly Nintendo/YouTube)
A peculiar and enigmatic girl appears when Alear is attacked by enemies and uses magic to defeat them. Her intentions are unclear, but she is searching for a lost sibling who gave her a Dragonstone before disappearing.

lv35 (0) Fell Child – Age: 16 – Birthday: 9/12 – SP: 2500

Stat TypeHPBuildStrikeMag DexSpeedDefenseResis.Luck
Growth 400025453530253520
Base Stats010308040808061008
Base Total 251016051216121511
Max Stats0000000300-010003-02

34) Mauvier

Mauvier can be recruited at the start of Chapter 13 in Fire Emblem Engage (Image via Nintendo)
Mauvier is a member of the notorious group known as "The Four Hounds," committed to reviving the Fell Dragon that was sealed away a millennium ago. Despite his association with nefarious activities, he is known for his honesty and chivalry. He is accompanied by his allies Griss, Zephia, and Marni.

lv12 (0) Royal Knight – Age: 31 – Birthday: 9/13 – SP: 2500

Stat TypeHPBuildStrikeMagDexSpeedDefenseResis.Luck
Growth701535404035504515
Base Stats070103060403060606
Base Total 300710111311111011
Max Stats0000010201-020101-02

35) Anna

EntAfter finishing Chapter 6, complete the mission &quot;Paralogue: Mysterious Merchant&quot; to recruit her (Image via Miketendo64/YouTube)
Anna is a recurring character in the Fire Emblem series, known for her mischievous and money-loving behavior. She is always looking for opportunities to profit but can be a valuable asset in battle.

lv5 (0) Axe Fighter – Age: 11 – Birthday: 6/8 – SP: 300

Stat TypeHPBuildStrikeMag DexSpeedDefenseResis.Luck
Growth 550515505050203545
Base Stats010000000200000300
Base Total 270709000705030401
Max Stats000000010101-02-0101

36) Jean

To recruit Jean, speak to him during the &ldquo;Paralogue: Budding Talent&rdquo; (Image via Nintendo)
Jean is from a village in Firene, famous for its tea leaf production. He joined Alear's army to improve himself physically and as a doctor. He is skilled in Martial Arts.

lv1 (0) Martial Monk – Age: 10 – Birthday: 3/31 – SP: 300

Stat TypeHPBuildStrikeMag DexSpeedDefenseResis.Luck
Growth 500520203540252025
Base Stats010001000402010000
Base Total 190304051007040803
Max Stats00000002-01-01000001

If you are interested in learning about the growth rates in Fire Emblem Engage, this guide provides all the necessary information. Check out other related articles for more in-depth knowledge on this topic and other exciting aspects of Fire Emblem Engage.

