Fire Emblem Engage: All 36 character growth rates

Fire Emblem Engage is a tactical RPG where players control a group of characters with unique abilities and weapons. They must strategically move them on a grid-based battlefield to defeat enemy units and complete objectives.

There are 36 playable characters in Fire Emblem Engage, each with unique abilities, weapons, and class. Some characters are better suited for close combat, while others excel in ranged attacks.

The characters also have different growth rates for their stats, meaning that some will improve faster in certain areas than others.

Having a growth rate table for the characters in Fire Emblem Engage can be extremely helpful in ensuring that your characters develop into well-rounded and useful units on the battlefield.

List of all character growth rates across all stats in Fire Emblem Engage

1) Alear

At Fire Emblem Engage, Alear can be recruited during the battle in Chapter 3 (Image via Intelligent Systems)

Alear is one of the main playable characters and protagonists of the game Fire Emblem Engage. As the "My Unit" character, Alear can be customized with either a male or female appearance, or their name can also be changed.

Alear is one of the Divine Dragons who helped seal away a powerful evil dragon known as the Fell Dragon 1,000 years ago but was put into a deep slumber.

lv1 (0) Dragon Child – Age: 17 – Birthday: 0/0 – SP: 300

Stat Type HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed Defense Resis Luck Growth 60 05 35 20 45 50 40 25 25 Base Stats 00 00 00 00 03 00 00 00 03 Base Total 22 04 06 00 05 07 05 03 05 Max Stats 00 00 01 00 01 01 00 00 00

2) Vander

Vander joins at the beginning of Chapter One in Fire Emblem Engage (Image via YouTube)

Vander is a Steward of the Dragon and an elite member of the protectors of the Divine Dragon in the Holy Land of Lythos. Vander's role is to watch over Alear during their 100-year slumber. He is a defensive Paladin unit who can be promoted early in the game.

lv1 (15) Paladin – Age: 45 – Birthday: 11/26 – SP: 500

Stat Type HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed Defense Resis. Luck Growth 60 05 25 10 25 35 35 20 10 Base Stats 04 00 -02 01 -05 -07 -03 01 01 Base Total 29 07 06 03 05 01 03 04 04 Max Stats 00 00 01 -01 01 -02 03 -02 00

3) Clanne

Clanne joins at Chapter 2 in Fire Emblem Engage (Image via Perfectly Nintendo/YouTube)

Clanne is a mage who watched over Lythos during Alear’s 100-year slumber. She boasts powerful magic that can punch a hole in armor or enemies hiding behind the cover.

lv1 (0) Mage – Age: 16 – Birthday: 3/10 – SP: 300

Stat Type HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed Defense Resis. Luck Growth 40 05 35 10 40 50 30 25 20 Base Stats 01 00 00 01 05 03 03 00 02 Base Total 19 04 00 08 11 04 04 07 04 Max Stats 00 00 01 -01 02 -02 -02 -01 00

4) Framme

Like Clanne, Framme also joins at the beginning of Chapter 2 in Fire Emblem Engage (Image via Perfectly Nintendo/YouTube)

Framme is a member of the protectors of the Divine Dragon in the Holy Land of Lythos, known as Stewards of the Dragon. Along with her twin brother Clanne, she is a younger member and is supervised by Vander. She, like the others, has been tasked with watching over Alear during their 100-year slumber.

lv1 (0) Martial Monk – Age: 16 – Birthday: 3/10 – SP: 300

Stat Type HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed Defense Resis. Luck Growth 55 00 30 25 35 55 25 30 25 Base Stats 00 00 00 00 02 02 01 00 02 Base Total 18 03 03 05 08 07 04 08 05 Max Stats 00 00 00 01 -01 02 -01 -01 01

5) Alfred

Alfred can be recruited during the battle in Chapter 3 of Fire Emblem Engage (Image via Nintendo)

Alfred is a prince from the kingdom of Firene and noble birth. He fights his enemies on horseback using his spear. He has had a long history with Alear, visiting it since he was a child while the Divine Dragon was asleep and becoming well-acquainted with the land. On his travels, he is often accompanied by his two retainers, Boucheron and Etie.

lv5 (0) Noble (Alfred) – Age: 21 – Birthday: 8/8 – SP: 300

Stat Type HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed Defense Resis. Luck Growth 65 10 40 05 35 40 40 20 40 Base Stats 00 00 00 00 03 -01 00 00 02 Base Total 24 06 07 02 09 04 06 04 06 Max Stats 00 00 02 -01 01 00 02 -02 -01

6) Etie

At Fire Emblem Engage, Etie joins during the battle in Chapter 3 (Image via Perfectly Nintendo/YouTube)

Etie is a skilled archer who is one of Prince Alfred's retainers in Firene. She is an expert at using bows and arrows to take down flying attackers. She fights alongside another of Prince Alfred's retainers named Boucheron.

lv4 (0) Archer – Age: 17 – Birthday: 10/1 – SP: 300

Stat Type HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed Defense Resis. Luck Growth 45 05 40 00 25 35 25 30 25 Base Stats 01 00 03 00 01 00 00 00 05 Base Total 20 04 09 00 10 05 02 01 07 Max Stats 00 00 02 -02 02 00 00 -01 -01

7) Boucheron

Boucheron can also be recruited during the battle in Chapter 3 (Image via Ben FM/YouTube)

Boucheron is a dependable bodyguard and one of Prince Alfred's retainers in Firene. He is skilled at using a heavy ax in battle. He is always prepared to jump in and help his allies using his chain-attacking skills.

lv4 (0) Axe Fighter – Age: 23 – Birthday: 5/11 – SP: 300

Stat Type HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed Defense Resis. Luck Growth 85 20 20 00 50 45 35 20 15 Base Stats 00 01 00 00 01 01 02 01 04 Base Total 26 08 09 00 06 06 05 02 05 Max Stats 00 00 01 00 02 02 -02 00 -02

8) Céline

Celine can be recruited at the start of Chapter 4 in Fire Emblem Engage (Image via Phoenixmaster1/YouTube)

Celine is a noble from the Kingdom of Firene, like Prince Alfred. She prefers to use magic to attack enemies from a distance rather than physical combat.

lv5 (0) Noble (Céline) – Age: 17 – Birthday: 12/18 – SP: 300

Stat Type HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed Defense Resis. Luck Growth 50 05 35 25 30 45 30 40 50 Base Stats 00 00 01 00 03 00 01 00 05 Base Total 20 04 06 08 08 08 04 05 09 Max Stats 00 00 -02 02 -02 01 -03 01 03

9) Chloé

Chloe can be recruited at the start of Chapter 4 in Fire Emblem Engage (Image via Nintendo Everything/YouTube)

Chloe is a seasoned pegasus rider from the Kingdom of Firene. She can attack from the skies, using her pegasus to move in and out of combat quickly.

lv6 (0) Lance Flier – Age: 18 – Birthday: 4/27 – SP: 300

Stat Type HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed Defense Resis. Luck Growth 75 05 25 35 40 55 30 25 25 Base Stats 01 01 02 00 04 01 00 01 06 Base Total 22 05 07 02 11 10 03 08 09 Max Stats 00 00 -02 01 00 03 -01 00 00

10) Louis

Louis joins at Chapter 4 in Fire Emblem Engage (Image via Pheonixmaster1/YouTube)

Louis is an armored warrior from the Kingdom of Firene who uses his formidable defense to block physical attacks and safeguard his allies.

lv6 (0) Lance Armor – Age: 22 – Birthday: 11/4 – SP: 300

Stat Type HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed Defense Resis. Luck Growth 75 15 40 00 25 25 50 20 25 Base Stats 01 00 03 00 04 01 01 00 01 Base Total 26 07 11 00 10 02 13 00 03 Max Stats 00 00 01 00 -01 -02 03 -02 01

11) Yunaka

In Fire Emblem Engage, Yunaka can be recruited only after players reach Chapter 6 (Image via Ben FM/YouTube)

Yunaka is a bright and cheerful girl with a mysterious background. Not much is known about her except that she is an expert thief by profession.

lv6 (0) Thief – Age: 22 – Birthday: 7/28 – SP: 500

State Type HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed Defense Resis. Luck Growth 50 05 35 25 20 45 15 45 25 Base Stats 00 01 01 04 02 00 02 03 05 Base Total 22 05 06 04 12 10 08 05 07 Max Stats 00 00 -01 00 01 02 -02 02 -01

12) Alcryst

Alcryst can be recruited in Fire Emblem Engage once players reach Chapter 7 (Image via Miktendo/YouTube)

Alcryst is one of the princes of the Kingdom of Brodia and the younger brother of Diamant. Unlike his older brother, he is not as boastful and outspoken, but he can still contribute to the battlefield with precise shots from a bow.

lv10 (0) Lord (Alcryst) – Age: 17 – Birthday: 10/15 – SP: 500

Stat Type HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed Defense Resis. Luck Growth 65 10 30 10 40 45 30 20 15 Base Stats 01 00 01 00 03 01 01 00 05 Base Total 22 05 08 01 13 08 05 03 07 Max Stats 00 00 01 -01 03 00 01 -01 -01

13) Citrinne

Citrinne is a Mage that joins at the start of Chapter 7 in Fire Emblem Engage (Image via Nintendo)

Citrinne is a powerful magic user who is a loyal retainer for Prince Alcryst of Brodia. She complements her fellow bodyguard, Lapis, by using a variety of magic from a distance.

lv10 (0) Mage – Age: 17 – Birthday: 11/9 – SP: 500

Stat Type HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed Defense Resis. Luck Growth 45 05 10 40 25 30 20 40 25 Base Stat 02 00 00 04 05 01 00 01 06 Base Total 20 04 01 11 11 07 01 08 08 Max Stat 00 00 -01 03 00 -01 -02 02 00

14) Lapis

Get Lapis at the start of chapter 7 in Fire Emblem Engage (Image via Nintendo Everything/YouTube)

Lapis is a skilled fighter who, despite her small stature, serves as a loyal retainer for Prince Alcryst of Brodia. She is capable of holding her own in combat on the front lines.

lv10 (0) Sword Fighter – Age: 18 – Birthday: 5/25 – SP: 500

Stat Type HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed Defense Resis. Luck Growth 55 05 25 35 35 55 35 30 25 Base Stats 01 00 04 02 02 01 01 01 03 Base Total 21 05 09 09 09 09 04 03 05 Max Stats 00 00 -02 02 02 03 00 00 00

15) Diamant

Can be recruited at the start of Chapter 8 in Fire Emblem Engage (Image via Nintendo)

Diamant is the strong and heroic crown prince of the Kingdom of Brodia, often accompanied by his loyal retainers Amber and Jade. He is the older brother of Prince Alcryst.

lv11 (0) Lord (Diamant) – Age: 25 – Birthday: 4/6 – SP: 800

Stat Type HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed Defense Resis. Luck Growth 75 15 30 15 20 40 40 25 20 Base Stats 01 00 02 00 04 01 01 00 05 Base Total 24 07 10 01 11 09 06 03 08 Max Stats 00 00 02 -01 -01 00 02 -01 00

16) Amber

Unlock Amber at the start of Chapter 8 (Image via Nintendo Everything/YouTube)

Amber is a fast-moving cavalry member and one of the most loyal retainers of Prince Diamant of Brodia. She can strike quickly in conjunction with Diamant's other retainer, Jade.

lv11 (0) Lance Cavalier – Age: 24 – Birthday: 2/3 – SP: 800

Stat Type HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed Defnse Resis. Luck Growth 65 15 45 00 25 30 35 05 35 Base Stats 01 00 04 01 02 01 01 00 03 Max Stats 00 00 02 -01 -01 -01 01 -01 01

17) Jade

To recruit Jade, talk to Alear or Diamant during Chapter 9 in Fire Emblem Engage (Image via NintendoEverything/YouTube)

Jade is an influential armored tank and one of the most loyal retainers of Prince Diamant of Brodia. He defends alongside Diamant's other retainer, Amber.

lv12 (0) Axe Armor – Age: 22 – Birthday: 12/7 – SP: 800

Stat Type HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed Defense Resis. Luck Growth 55 10 35 25 35 30 40 30 20 Base Stats 02 00 02 01 04 01 02 03 01 Base Total 25 06 08 02 12 08 06 05 03 Max Stat 00 00 01 -01 00 00 02 00 -01

18) Ivy

In Fire Emblem Engage, players have to wait for Chapter 11 to be able to recruit Ivy (Image via Nintendo Everything. YouTube)

Ivy is the eldest princess and heir to the throne of Elusia. She is a natural leader who exudes a regal presence and can strike fear into her enemies by using magical attacks while riding her wyvern in battle.

lv17 (0) Wing Tamer – Age: 20 – Birthday: 11/17 – SP: 1000

Stat Type HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed Defense Resis. Luck Growth 55 10 25 30 25 40 30 35 15 Base Stats 03 00 02 04 07 03 01 01 01 Base Total 23 05 03 12 11 07 09 09 02 Max Stats 00 00 00 02 -02 00 02 02 -03

19) Kagetsu

Kagetsu is a mighty sword master in Fire Emblem Engage (Image via Nintendo Everything/ YouTube)

Kagetsu is a loyal bodyguard to Lady Ivy of Elusia, who was born in a different realm and stood out from her other companions in Elusia. Despite this, she has a friendly and energetic personality. She hesitates, using her secret sword training to defeat her opponents.

lv1 (15) Swordmaster – Age: 26 – Birthday: 12/22 – SP: 1000

Stat Type HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed Defense Resis. Luck Growth 60 10 30 15 50 50 40 25 40 Base Stats 03 01 05 01 03 01 02 02 05 Base Total 24 07 11 02 12 12 06 05 09 Max Stats 00 00 -01 -01 02 02 00 -02 01

20) Zelkov

Obtain Zelkov during the battle in Chapter 11 (Image via Nintendo)

Zelkov is a loyal bodyguard to Lady Ivy of Elusia, who uses stealth and deception to quickly strike his opponents with poison daggers to protect his princess from harm.

lv17 (0) Thief – Age: 28 – Birthday: 8/2 – SP: 1000

Stat Type HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed Defense Resis. Luck Growth 65 10 35 15 40 35 35 15 25 Base Stat 03 03 04 01 03 03 02 01 01 Base Total 25 07 09 01 13 13 08 03 03 Max Stats 00 00 00 -01 02 00 00 -01 01

21) Fogado

In Fire Emblem Engage, Fogado can be recruited at the start of Chapter 12 (Image via princereyson/YouTube)

Fogado is Timmera's younger brother, and although he is not in line for the throne, his carefree attitude leads him to wander their home in search of those in need of help and rescue from danger.

lv17 (0) Sentinel – Age: 17 – Birthday: 2/14 – SP: 1200

Stat Type HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed Defense Resis. Luck Growth 60 10 30 25 30 55 30 35 25 Base Stat 02 00 02 02 03 02 01 02 02 Base Total 26 04 10 03 08 09 09 03 05 Max Stats 00 00 -01 -01 00 03 -01 01 00

22) Pandreo

A High Priest who can be added to the rooster at the beginning of Chapter 12 (Image via Ben FM/YouTube)

Pandreo is a loyal servant of Solm, serving as both a bodyguard for Fogato and as the older brother of Panette. Despite his serious demeanor, he has a strong dedication to medicine.

lv1 (15) High Priest – Age: 20 – Birthday: 1/6 – SP: 1200

Stat Type HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed Defense Resis. Luck Growth 60 15 05 30 45 45 15 55 30 Base Stats 03 01 03 02 01 02 02 02 03 Base Total 23 05 06 10 09 08 05 12 08 Max Stats 00 00 -03 02 00 -01 -02 03 02

23) Bunet

Bunet can be recruited at the start of Chapter 12 in Fire Emblem Engage (Image via Nintendo Everything/YouTube)

Bunet is a dedicated and skilled armored knight who serves as a retainer for Fogato. He is known for his determination to overcome any obstacles in his path. Despite his strengths, he is also a solitary researcher who keeps himself distant from others.

lv1 (15) Great Knight – Age: 23 – Birthday: 5/30 – SP: 1200

Stat Type HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed Defense Resis. Luck Growth 65 10 30 10 40 35 45 25 40 Base Stats 03 01 00 09 -01 -03 -02 01 02 Base Total 29 09 09 03 07 02 11 03 05 Max Stats 00 00 01 -03 01 00 02 -01 01

24) Timerra

Timerra can be recruited in Fire Emblem Engage once players enter Chapter 13 (Image via Pheonixmaster1/YouTube)

Timmera is the eldest sibling of Fogato and the heir to the Queendom of Solm. She is skilled in using a spear to defend herself and others. She is also a music lover and is known to improvise new songs on the spot.

lv18 (0) Sentinel – Age: 18 – Birthday: 8/29 – SP: 1500

Stat Type HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed Defense Resis. Luck Growth 55 10 25 25 45 45 30 30 30 Base Stats 02 -01 02 01 04 03 03 02 02 Base Total 26 03 10 02 09 10 11 03 05 Max Stats 00 00 -01 -01 03 00 02 -03 01

25) Panette

Panette the Berserker joins players after they reach Chapter 15 in Fire Emblem Engage (Image via Perfectly Nintendo/YouTube)

Panette is a royal retainer of Solm who serves as Timerra's bodyguard and is the younger sister of Pandreo. She is known for her skilled fighting abilities and interest in unusual things such as ghosts and insects.

lv1 (15) Berserker – Age: 18 – Birthday: 10/23 – SP: 1500

Stat Type HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed Defense Resis. Luck Growth 75 15 45 10 40 25 30 15 20 Base Stats 03 -01 03 01 05 02 02 02 05 Base Total 32 08 16 01 11 08 05 04 07 Max Stats 00 00 03 -01 00 00 00 -01 00

26) Merrin

Recruit Merrin at the start of the 13th Chapter (Image via Nintendo)

Merrin is a knight and royal retainer for the kingdom of Solm who serves as the bodyguard for Timerra. He is fond of animals, scarce ones, and rides a swift wolf into battle for quick and powerful attacks.

lv1 (15) Wolf Knight – Age: 19 – Birthday: 9/24 – SP: 1500

Stat Type HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed Defense Resis. Luck Growth 55 10 25 25 40 50 30 30 25 Base Stats 03 01 04 02 04 01 02 02 05 Base Total 26 07 10 05 13 11 06 06 09 Max Stats 00 00 -01 -01 01 02 -01 00 01

27) Hortensia

In Fire Emblem Engage, Hortensia joins the players at the start of Chapter 14 (Image via Pheonixmaster1/YouTube)

Hortensia, the half-sister of Princess Ivy of Elusia, possesses the same ability to cast magic from above. She is known to have a somewhat self-centered personality.

lv19 (0) Wing Tamer – Age: 14 – Birthday: 6/3 – SP: 1500

Stat Type HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed Defense Resis. Luck Growth 40 00 20 20 35 50 25 55 50 Base Stats 02 01 01 03 06 02 00 02 02 Base Total 22 06 02 11 10 06 06 10 03 Max Stats 00 00 -02 00 00 01 -03 03 02

28) Seadall

Seadall can be recruited only after taking down all the enemies in Chapter 16 of Fire Emblem Engage (Image via Ben FM/YouTube)

Seadall, a renowned dancer from Solm, exudes a mysterious and alluring aura. He is also gifted in fortune-telling. His captivating dance performances can motivate allies to achieve greater feats in battle.

lv15 (0) Dancer – Age: 23 – Birthday: 4/21 – SP: 1500

StatType HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed Defense Resis. Luck Growth 55 10 25 15 25 50 25 25 35 Base Stats 04 02 03 01 03 01 04 01 01 Base Total 25 07 08 02 11 09 06 06 06 Max Stats 00 00 00 -02 -01 02 00 00 02

29) Rosado

Rosado is a Knight who also joins at the start of Chapter 16 (Image via Nintendo Everything/YouTube)

Rosado is a loyal bodyguard to Princess Hortensia of Elusia. He is a swift and skilled Wyvern rider who maintains a positive outlook on life and is always searching for beauty.

lv3 (17) Wyvern Knight – Age: 17 – Birthday: 1/19 – SP: 1800

Stat Type HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed Defense Resis Luck Growth 75 05 45 25 40 45 30 30 20 Base Stat 03 01 -02 01 03 03 03 00 01 Base Total 28 07 07 02 11 12 09 05 04 Max Stats 00 00 03 -02 01 00 01 -02 00

30) Goldmary

Goldmary in action in Fire Emblem Engage (Image via Ben FM/YouTube)

Goldmary serves as a devoted bodyguard to Princess Hortensia of Elusia, and even though she may appear shy, she shows remarkable bravery when she throws herself into battle.

lv3 (17) Hero – Age: 19 – Birthday: 7/18 – SP: 1800

Stat Type HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed Defense Resis. Luck Growth 65 05 30 05 25 25 55 25 25 Base Stats 03 01 03 01 05 06 03 05 05 Base Total 26 08 11 01 13 15 08 07 08 Max Stats 00 00 01 -03 00 00 02 -01 02

31) Lindon

Lindon is a powerful Sage who appears in Chapter 18 (Image via Nintendo)

Lindon is a Sage/Mystical class character who specializes in dealing significant ranged damage. He can wield both tomes and staves, making him capable of turning the tide of battle in a single turn

lv5 (18) Sage – Age: 60 – Birthday: 6/29 – SP: 2000

Stat Type HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed Defense Resis. Luck Growth 65 10 25 25 25 40 25 40 15 Base Stats 03 03 01 04 07 03 03 03 02 Base Total 23 08 02 13 15 10 06 12 05 Max Stats 00 00 00 02 -01 00 -02 02 00

32) Saphir

To recruit Saphir, speak with Alear during Chapter 19 (Image via Nintendo)

Saphir is a courageous warrior who is also a seeker of truth. She is a warrior hailing from Brodia.

lv7 (19) Warrior – Age: 35 – Birthday: 1/17 – SP: 2000

Stat Type HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed Defense Resis. Luck Growth 80 10 35 00 25 30 30 05 20 Base Stats 04 04 03 01 10 04 07 05 08 Base Total 31 12 15 02 17 11 11 08 10 Max Stats 00 00 02 -02 00 01 01 -02 00

33) Veyle

Veyle can only be recruited at the start of Chapter 22 (Image via Perfectly Nintendo/YouTube)

A peculiar and enigmatic girl appears when Alear is attacked by enemies and uses magic to defeat them. Her intentions are unclear, but she is searching for a lost sibling who gave her a Dragonstone before disappearing.

lv35 (0) Fell Child – Age: 16 – Birthday: 9/12 – SP: 2500

Stat Type HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed Defense Resis. Luck Growth 40 00 25 45 35 30 25 35 20 Base Stats 01 03 08 04 08 08 06 10 08 Base Total 25 10 16 05 12 16 12 15 11 Max Stats 00 00 00 03 00 -01 00 03 -02

34) Mauvier

Mauvier can be recruited at the start of Chapter 13 in Fire Emblem Engage (Image via Nintendo)

Mauvier is a member of the notorious group known as "The Four Hounds," committed to reviving the Fell Dragon that was sealed away a millennium ago. Despite his association with nefarious activities, he is known for his honesty and chivalry. He is accompanied by his allies Griss, Zephia, and Marni.

lv12 (0) Royal Knight – Age: 31 – Birthday: 9/13 – SP: 2500

Stat Type HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed Defense Resis. Luck Growth 70 15 35 40 40 35 50 45 15 Base Stats 07 01 03 06 04 03 06 06 06 Base Total 30 07 10 11 13 11 11 10 11 Max Stats 00 00 01 02 01 -02 01 01 -02

35) Anna

EntAfter finishing Chapter 6, complete the mission "Paralogue: Mysterious Merchant" to recruit her (Image via Miketendo64/YouTube)

Anna is a recurring character in the Fire Emblem series, known for her mischievous and money-loving behavior. She is always looking for opportunities to profit but can be a valuable asset in battle.

lv5 (0) Axe Fighter – Age: 11 – Birthday: 6/8 – SP: 300

Stat Type HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed Defense Resis. Luck Growth 55 05 15 50 50 50 20 35 45 Base Stats 01 00 00 00 02 00 00 03 00 Base Total 27 07 09 00 07 05 03 04 01 Max Stats 00 00 00 01 01 01 -02 -01 01

36) Jean

To recruit Jean, speak to him during the “Paralogue: Budding Talent” (Image via Nintendo)

Jean is from a village in Firene, famous for its tea leaf production. He joined Alear's army to improve himself physically and as a doctor. He is skilled in Martial Arts.

lv1 (0) Martial Monk – Age: 10 – Birthday: 3/31 – SP: 300

Stat Type HP Build Strike Mag Dex Speed Defense Resis. Luck Growth 50 05 20 20 35 40 25 20 25 Base Stats 01 00 01 00 04 02 01 00 00 Base Total 19 03 04 05 10 07 04 08 03 Max Stats 00 00 00 02 -01 -01 00 00 01

If you are interested in learning about the growth rates in Fire Emblem Engage, this guide provides all the necessary information. Check out other related articles for more in-depth knowledge on this topic and other exciting aspects of Fire Emblem Engage.

