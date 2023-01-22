How to recruit Citrinne in Fire Emblem Engage?

Fire Emblem Engage features tons of characters that can be recruited in a unit. This leaves room for experimenting with different classes, stat tweaks, and weapons. You will encounter many characters during their journey in Elyos and must simply progress the story to be able to recruit the majority of the characters.

If you are looking for Citrinne, you should do the same. She will automatically join the unit before the start of a battle in Chapter 7 Dark Emblem. It is impossible to miss this character, so there is no need to worry about it. The character joins the unit automatically mid-battle.

Recruiting Citrinne of Broadia in Fire Emblem Engage

You encounter Citrinne during the battle when you play Chapter 7. The cutscene begins when you start this chapter and resumes right from the point when you enter the kingdom of Broadia. You run into Alcryst who misjudges you for bandits. Upon learning your true identity, he bows down and apologizes. He has Lapis and Citrinne along with him.

On the way back to the palace to meet Alcryst’s father, Hortensia waits on the bridge with her army blocking their path. She is the princess of Elusia and an antagonist at this level. She aims to retrieve the Emblem rings for her kingdom. This is when the battle begins.

Hortensia is the boss in this level (Image via Nintendo)

Hortensia and two of her allies, Goldmary and Rosado, will also join the fight. All three of them take positions at the end of the bridge. You will have to fight through the soldiers protecting them. Goldmary and Rosado have the skills and abilities to make your male unit attacks redundant. You can charge them both using female members in your unit.

The trick here is to lure Hortensia and her allies to your position. Hence, you can focus on the left side of the battlefield and clear the soldiers there. Once you do have the left flank covered, make sure to keep attacking Hortensia first.

You can use the Engage mechanic in case you are getting swarmed by the soldiers, but the best thing to do is save it for use against Hortensia. You can only use Engage once in each battle in Fire Emblem Engage. Therefore, it is ideal to save it for a sticky situation or deplete a boss’ health bar.

Try to focus on attacking Hortensia (Image via Nintendo)

Upon defeating Hortensia, you will receive a Master Seal. She, along with her allies, flees the battle and you can progress the story further. You will have Citrinne in your unit from this point onwards. This Fire Emblem Engage character belongs to the mage class. You can later change it depending on your strategy.

Her birthday is on November 9, and you can interact with her on that day to gain unique rewards. It is also possible to give her gifts and speak to her regularly in Somniel to receive stat boosts. To gain an increased support level, you can place her adjacent to your position in battle.

Upon completion of several battles and progressing deeper into the story, if you wish to level up Citrinne in Fire Emblem Engage, make sure you visit Somniel. You can dine with her at Cafe Terrace, which also contributes to unlocking support conversations with her. She will also assign you quests to retrieve lost items. Completing them will also yield some support.

Fire Emblem Engage is identical to its predecessors in terms of difficulty. Players must therefore be on the lookout to use all the mechanics to earn all the rewards and stat buffs they can to gain an edge in the battles. Almost every aspect of the game pushes players to interact with the characters and tweak the weapons to their heart’s content.

Fire Emblem Engage, being the seventeenth game in the franchise, had some fans worried but it is receiving a positive response. Fans of turn-based games will have a great time with it.

