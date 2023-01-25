How to easily gain SP in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage uses an SP system to unlock some of the strongest skills in the game. Known as Skill Points, this allows you to purchase the skills you unlock by increasing your bond with the Emblems your team gains. Some of these can feel expensive, though. It isn’t clear at the outset of the game what unlocks SP, either.

If you want to gain SP over time in Fire Emblem Engage, there are a few things you can do in each battle to build these points. There’s also one incredibly easy way to go about unlocking these, provided you have access to one of the Bond Rings in particular. Here’s what you need to know about Skill Points in the latest Fire Emblem title.

What do you need to do to gain Skill Points (SP) in Fire Emblem Engage?

Each of the major Emblem Rings in Fire Emblem Engage has a series of passive skills you can unlock. They vary in strength as well as cost. Seeing a skill that costs 5,000 SP and has zero ideas on how to farm these points can feel incredibly deflating; however, you can get SP in each battle you engage in.

To build up SP, you need to have a Bond Ring. Whether it’s an Emblem or Bond Ring, a character has to have at least one of them equipped. It doesn’t matter which one they have on, either, which is a good thing for Fire Emblem Engage.

You gain a bit of SP while doing Standard Training in the Arena as well, but it’s not an outrageous amount. If you want to farm SP, here are some better ways to do it:

Dealing damage to an enemy

Defeating a regular or named enemy

Using staff abilities (heal, obstruct, warp, rewarp, etc)

The above list includes things you can do in battle to farm SP in Fire Emblem Engage. In addition, you can also look for Skirmishes that have “Silver Corrupted Enemies.”

You’ll know if the skirmish has these because, under the stage name, you’ll see an exclamation mark that reads “Silver Corrupted!”.

From there, seek the Silver Corrupted foes (which are covered in silver), to gain extra Skill Points in Fire Emblem Engage. There is no guarantee these will spawn on the world map though. You can manipulate your Switch clock or wait in real life to see more skirmishes spawn.

The more you donate to a country in Fire Emblem Engage, the greater the chance you see Gold or Silver-corrupted enemies in your skirmishes. You’ll also have to look for fights within the borders.

There is one amazing way to farm SP, and the character must wear Miciah’s Bond Ring. This grants the player access to “Great Sacrifice” Engage ability, which heals all allies on the battlefield; however, it reduces the user’s HP to one. So make sure they’re safe before doing it.

Your characters won’t heal unless they’ve taken damage, so make certain every party member has taken at least some damage. You’ll gain SP depending on how many allies receive the Great Sacrifice heal, hence you can do a great deal with this. If the stage has blue, glowing circles, you can refill that character’s charge, and they can perform the ability again.

The best part is that party member doesn’t even have to be a healer. Simply activating “Engage”, and then using “Great Sacrifice” is all it takes to trigger this. You can do this while leveling up in skirmishes, or even in the main story battles.

This is the best-known way to farm SP in Fire Emblem Engage, though there may be other ways to unlock greater amounts as you play the latest Fire Emblem title.

