How to guarantee S-Rank Bond Rings every time in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage’s Bond Rings will be of great importance for a major portion of the game. For storyline reasons that cannot be divulged, you’re going to want to have a collection of S-Rank Bond Rings for your team. Unfortunately, it falls to a chance to obtain these, and it’s incredibly expensive unless you’re lucky.

However, some interesting data about these invaluable rings has been uncovered in Fire Emblem Engage. With a little bit of time and patience, you can guarantee yourself S-Rank Bond Rings. All you will require is at least 1,000 Bond Fragments, access to the next chapter of the story, and some time.

How to easily farm S-Rank Bond Rings in Fire Emblem Engage

To do this trick, you will need to go to the next Story Chapter mission. While this will not work on a Skirmish encounter, it does work on Paralogues. Additionally, you will need at least 1,000 Bond Fragments. The first step is to enter a stage where you have the option Begin Chapter to continue the story.

As soon as you get to the Battle Browser, exit that chapter and return to the World Map of Fire Emblem Engage. Save your game and head to the Somniel Ring Chamber. You can find this location by returning to Somniel, pressing X, and teleporting to the Ring Chamber. Pick the Emblem that you want to create an S-Rank Bond Ring for and select the Create Ten option.

If you get your S-Rank at this point, you can progress to the next step. Otherwise, you'll have to reload your last save and do it again until you get an S-Rank in the list of 10 Bond Rings for Fire Emblem Engage.

Additionally, you should make a note of which number out of 10 the S-Rank Bond Ring was found at. This goes from left to right (1-5) and then left to right again at the bottom (6-10). For example, if it was the first ring you pulled, note down the number 1. You must now reload your Save and return to the Ring Chamber. Pick the same Bond Ring that you did last time, but only create as many as you need.

Reportedly, the game has a fixed seed for Bond Rings, so you can just go back and make one Bond Ring if the first slot is where your S-Rank ring is. If you want the best discount possible, you'll want to keep repeating the first step until the S-Rank Bond Ring is closer to the #1 slot. You’ll even notice that the rings you make are in the same order as they are in the pull you initially made before you reloaded.

Fire Emblem Engage's seed system can easily be abused to get the best rings in the game (Image via Choops/YouTube)

What makes this interesting is that you can then reload and get another S-Rank in that exact same slot. Another facet of this Fire Emblem Engage trick is that all characters correspond to the same slot on the list of Bond Rings. For example, if you pull an S-Rank Lissa (Lucina), you can reload and get a guaranteed S-Rank Titania (Ike) or Hector (Lyn) as well. Clearly, this knowledge makes obtaining powerful Bond Rings a much easier task.

Some of them have incredible active and passive abilities, and may even outstrip the Bond Rings for the main Emblems. All in all, this is a useful trick that's worth investing some time into. It may take a while to get the pulls that you want, but it can be worth it to save your Bond Fragments and use those elsewhere in the game.

