Fire Emblem Engage is the latest and seventeenth entry in the Fire Emblem franchise. Developer Intelligent Systems has built Engage as a return to roots for the series, after the unconventional but excellent Three Houses.

Players control Alear, a Divine Dragon awakened to thwart forces attempting to resurrect the tyrannical Fell Dragon.

Fire Emblem Engage has several lengthy chapters interspersed with fights and side objectives, as is the fashion with major JRPGs. This guide will focus on one particular side mission or a Paralogue - Budding Talent.

Note: Spoilers for Fire Emblem Engage will follow. Viewer discretion is advisable.

Clearing the Budding Talent Paralogue in Fire Emblem Engage

This particular chapter will be unlocked once players reach chapter 6: The Stolen Ring. Enter the Tea-Field village to begin this quest. A short cut-scene will follow, leading to a battle:

To win this battle, you must defeat all enemies. If Alear is downed, the match is instantly lost.

Upto seven units can be brought into battle, Alfred and Vander and highly recommended to bring into this battle, as are other flying and cavalry units.

A base recommended level of 4 is advisable for this battle.

There are a total of 13 enemies on the field.

Entering the houses in the south will reward you with a Defense tonic and an Energy drop.

Make sure to watch your end of turn to avoid being ambushed by the enemy from a Woods terrain tile. Simply place your units a tile before the Woods tile to force the enemy to fight you directly.

Set two spaces for ranged and magic powered foes.

Mid battle, rush to Jean at the north of the map to Talk to him using the options.

Doing this will recruit Jean into your party and Alear can issue commands to him during the course of the battle.

The battle ends with all foes defeated and is quick to resolve.

What rewards does the Budding Talent sidequest give in Fire Emblem Engage?

Completing this quest recruits Jean into your party for the remainder of the game. Additionally, players can also obtain a Poleaxe from the fallen enemy along with 2000 Gold.

Saving both houses will reward you with a Defense Tonic and an Energy Drop, with Surge and Pure Water being awarded if all villagers survive the assault.

The map also has 140 Iron Ingots and 4 Steel Ingots to find post battle.

Who is Jean in Fire Emblem Engage?

At the Divine Dragon’s side, I think I can learn to fight and to heal people at the same time. -Jean, to his father.

Jean with his father, Sean (Image via YouTube/Linkmstr)

Jean is the son of Florra Mill Town’s doctor, Sean. He is quickly recruited into Alear’s band of heroes when an unexpected attack of the Corrupted lands on the village.

Despite objections from both his parents, Jean stays firm in his decision to join Alear, aspiring to become a great doctor like his father and help people in his own way.

He is an overall solid starter unit and possesses the Personal Skill, “Expertise” that enhances his stat growth during a level up.

Fire Emblem Engage was released on January 20, 2023 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

