Best skills for beginners in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage is a long-running Nintendo franchise. Despite its age, every series iteration has impressed fans and newcomers. It has many intricate mechanics that vividly alter the game experience. This distinction exists due to every in-game character’s wide variety of skills.

The number of skills can be overwhelming at first. The game revolves around three different skills: Personal, Class, and Emblem. It is natural for new players to be confused regarding the most potent skills that can make their battles easier in this game. So, we have attempted to simplify these for better understanding by players beginning their journey in Fire Emblem Engage.

Best Personal, Class, and Emblem skills for newcomers in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage has many skills that one can quickly lose track of. Add to that the various types, which only increases the difficulty in choosing them. However, the game offers a lot of flexibility in allowing the players to upgrade all their characters and tweak their stats deeply. Like any other RPG (Role Playing Game), Fire Emblem Engage has specific skills that are better than others.

Best Personal Skills

Every playable character in Fire Emblem Engage has a unique skill. These skills are categorized as Personal skills. Players should note that they are specific to each character and cannot be altered. These can’t be transferred to any other character, either.

The following are some of the best personal skills:

Divinely Inspiring

This is the skill players will have by default, as it belongs to Alear. This enables the adjacent allies to deal three damage points and incur one less damage point from enemies.

Energized

Players can utilize this skill if they have Etie in their unit, who can be recruited from the country of Firene. Energized grants two Strength (STR) if a unit recovers HP using a healing item.

Generosity

This skill belongs to Citrinne, who joins the battle in Broadia. When players use a healing item on her, it will also replenish the health of adjacent allies by the same amount. This skill is instrumental in conserving items.

Best Class Skills

Fire Emblem Engage features tons of classes for players to choose from. They can be a mage, knight, berserker, and more throughout their journey in Elyos. Furthermore, one can even interchange the class. For example, a mage can be converted into a knight, a thief into a high priest, and so on. Thus, it was natural to include class-based skills in the game.

Brave Assist belongs to the Hero class unit (Image via Nintendo)

Following are some of the best class skills:

Brave Assist (Class: Hero)

If players have a unit in the Hero class, the Brave Assist skill can give a great headstart in the battle. This skill enables a unit to make a chain attack twice, provided the unit’s HP is at max while doing the chain attack.

Fell Spirit (Class: Fell Child)

The game has an Engage meter which, when filled, can unleash powerful attacks by the Emblems assigned to the unit. Players looking to leverage this mechanic will admire the Fell Spirit skill that fills the engage meter by one unit at the start of each turn.

Pass (Class: Thief)

There are many instances in the game where units can end the battle if they defeat the boss at a level. In such scenarios, one can resort to the Pass skill that belongs to the Thief class. This allows the character to pass through, as enemies cannot block this movement.

Best Emblem Skills

Fire Emblem Engage players can summon heroes from past games or, instead, their spirits to assist them in battles. When one uses Engage mechanic, the assigned Emblem comes to help with the ultimate attack. Thus, there is a separate set of skills for these Emblems.

These skills are further subdivided into Sync, Inheritable, Engage and Engage attacks and abilities.

The following are some of the best overall Emblem skills:

Hold out +++ (Sync skill)

Sync skills can only be used when players have that particular Emblem ring equipped. One can use the Hold Out skill belonging to Roy, one of the Emblems in the game. This enables a unit to survive till the end under the condition that the unit began the fight with 2 or more HP.

Divine Speed (Engage skill)

Engage skills are passive boosts. Divine Speed is unique to Marth, who joins the players at the beginning of the game. Using this skill, the unit gets an additional attack dealing fifty percent damage to the foe.

Lodestar rush (Engage attack and abilities skill)

Engage attacks are powerful blows that the Emblems can unleash on their foes. One such skill attack is the Lodestar rush, which can be used when engaged with Marth. Players can launch seven consecutive sword hits on an adjacent enemy.

Nintendo UK @NintendoUK Fighting alongside Emblems in #FireEmblem Engage is one thing, but Engaging with them takes combat to a whole new level. Use powerful Engage attacks and turn the tide on any opponent in your way! Fighting alongside Emblems in #FireEmblem Engage is one thing, but Engaging with them takes combat to a whole new level. Use powerful Engage attacks and turn the tide on any opponent in your way! https://t.co/9P4fX5zGX4

Fire Emblem Engage has many other ways in which fans of the series can get an added advantage in battles. One can interact with the characters on their birthday to obtain unique rewards and bonuses.

Newcomers can choose between casual and classic modes and opt to play without losing any of their favorite characters. Seasoned players in Fire Emblem Engage can resort to the permadeath mode for an added layer of difficulty.

