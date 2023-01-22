How to change unit classes in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage features many intricate gameplay mechanics that can alter the experience in many ways. One way to make it happen is through the class system.

Players have complete freedom to interchange the class of any unit in the game. They can have their knights be healers, make their thief unit a mage, and so on.

Fire Emblem Engage players can change their class by first heading to Somniel and then pressing the + button. This will open up the game's main menu, and then selecting the inventory option will lead to an option to "Change Class." However, there are certain prerequisites for players to be able to change the unit class.

All about classes and requirements to change them in Fire Emblem Engage

Unit classes in Fire Emblem Engage can be changed into two levels: Basic and Advanced Class.

You will be at the Basic level when you start the game. Once you reach level 20, you can promote your units to the Advanced tier.

Do note that when you promote your unit class from the base to the Advance tier, the level will reset to one. This means your character is powerful, but you need to start leveling up the advanced tier now.

Three requirements need to be satisfied before you can change your class. This includes your unit level, weapon proficiency, and seals.

Unit Level

If you wish to change your class, you need to be on an adequate level. In the case of a base class, there is no level requirement as such. This means you can change a unit’s base class to a new one without any level constraints.

Speaking of an advanced class, you need to reach level 10 in that particular base class before being able to change classes.

For example, if you wish to become a Berserker, you must first reach level 10 in the base class Axe Fighter. Once you reach that level in the base class, you can promote your unit to an advanced one. Thus, you need to decide on all the unit classes appropriately before sticking to one.

Weapon Proficiency

To convert your unit into a different class, you will also need to satisfy the weapon proficiency criteria associated with it. In the case of Berserker, you will have to increase your axe proficiency. One way to increase weapon proficiency is to improve your bond level with Emblems.

This can be done by training in the Arena in Somniel with that Emblem.

Seals

Buying seals from Item Shop (Image via Nintendo)

There are two types of seals in Fire Emblem Engage. One is the Master Seal. You will need one if you wish to upgrade your base class to an advanced one. The other type is called the "Second Seal."

You can use it to change the unit from one base class to another or one advanced class to another. These seals can be obtained by engaging in multiple battles throughout the game. Alternatively, you can buy them from the Item Shop. It can be found at the Plaza in Somniel. Both Master and Second Seal cost a hefty 2500 Gold.

The class system plays an important role in every battle in this game. You would want a varied set of units that can be a mix of all classes and weapon proficiencies. Fire Emblem Engage has tough battles, and the best way to overcome them is to stick to certain classes that work for you and promote them to get the pertinent stat boosts.

Fire Emblem Engage is a tactical turn-based RPG with many intricate mechanics that can help players gain an edge in their battles. This is the seventeenth game in the series, and Nintendo has supplemented the game with a great mix of characters from past and new versions.

Fire Emblem Engage has in-depth tweaks that offer many incentives for players to even out the difficulty curve. Most characters in the game have a birthday associated with them, and people can interact with them on that day to gain unique rewards and boosts.

