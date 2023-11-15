With the Honkai Star Rail version 1.4 rolling out today, players are enthusiastically completing the new story quest. With the latest version, there are also 43 new achievements to hunt and complete. The achievements reward players with some Stellar Jades, which players can use to roll for the latest five-star character, Huohuo, or any future character and their signature Light Cone.

This article lists all 43 new achievements with their titles and the objectives required to unlock them in Star Rail version 1.5.

All 43 new achievements in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

As mentioned above, 43 new achievements were added to Honkai Star Rail with the version 1.5 update. Among them, only 37 can be completed because they are mutually exclusive, and two of them are gacha exclusive.

Some achievements are connected to A Foxian Tale of the Haunted event (Image via HoYoverse)

Some achievements are also bound to the new event, A Foxian Tale of the Haunted, and the upcoming events. Therefore, Trailblazers are advised to complete them as soon as possible.

Below is a list of all new achievements to their corresponding objectives:

Title Objectives Wind at Your Back, World in Your Sight Finish the mission "Back in Business Epilogue" and observe Mingxi's departure. Knight of Beauty's Self-Help Receive a Knight of Beauty's help with Argenti in your active team in the Simulated Universe. Call Me in Your Heart When adding characters to a team with Trailblazer, trigger ten unique voice lines. Meta-Guardians of the Galaxy Win one battle with a team including Argenti and Trailblazer. Strategic Runaway Retreat from battle when all other team members have been knocked down except ally Huohuo. Who You Gonna Call? Win one battle with a team consisting of Huohuo, Sushang, Guinaifen, and Trailblazer. Good Night Makka Pakka Use Hypnotic Hammer to enter a battle and have any character afflicted with the Strong Reverberation effect. Mission Impossible? Defeat Phantylia the Undying with Huohuo's Basic ATK "Banner: Stormcaller." Fluffy, Puffy Tail Collect ghost stories with the ghost-hunting squad ※ Retrieve Tail and subdue the heliobi that have escaped on the Xianzhou Luofu. The Dangers in My Heart Explore supernatural events in Fyxestroll Garden with Guinaifen ※ Subdue the great heliobus Cirrus and settle the heliobus crisis in Fyxestroll Garden. Orderly Entrance Check the Guest Book for the first time. Wormageddon Complete the Companion Mission "Night of Universal Hallucinations." Hello, World! Create a post on the Ghostly Grove website. Hello, New World! Obtain one million fans on the Ghostly Grove website. Seven Folios of Ether Opus Master all exorcismics. War on Chessboard Complete all challenges in the Exorcismal Chronicle. Hunt Type Influencer Post more "BREAKING NEWS" posts on the Ghostly Grove website. Enigmata Type Influencer Post more "Mythopedia" posts on the Ghostly Grove website. Elation Type Influencer Post more "Hottest Scoops" posts on the Ghostly Grove website. Well-Balanced Influencer Post the same amount of content on the Ghostly Grove website in a variety of post formats. "Leave a Like!" Upvote 15 separate posts on the Ghostly Grove website. Clout Within Grasp Reply over ten times on the Ghostly Grove website. Gathered Is Blazing Fire, Scattered Are Shining Stars Collect 24 dispersed heliobi with "exorcist cycrane." Boo Ha Ha! Obtain 900 rewards from the child's quiz in Fyxestroll Garden. When Fingertip Sings Assist the guqin heliobus in finishing the composition. Mountain of Recto, Water of Verso Perform a duet of Wedding Wine with the Ghost Actor and deliver it perfectly. Apprentice, Disciple, and Renegade Perform a duet of Wedding Wine with the Ghost Actor and mess the lyrics up. The Sorcerer's Tombstone Decipher the mysterious legacy of the Foxsomn Tomb. Close My Eyes Encounter the tombstone's owner in the Foxsomn Tomb. Legen... Wait for It... Dary! In the new Celestial Jade gameplay mode, win a golden prize. Pale Fire Insist on taking the heliobus away despite Wenyuan and Ruoxi's earnest pleas. To Your Eternity Let the heliobus go amid Wenyuan and Ruoxi's earnest pleas. To the World's End Set free Arkeri into the universe beyond after touring Xianzhou Luofu with it. Inhibitor Heliobae Seal Arkeri in the suppression tower after touring Xianzhou Luofu with it. High Elder Here, Pay Up Receive a fraud message pretending to be from the high elder at Fyxestroll Garden. Through the Narrows to Paradise Beyond Obtain the treasure hidden on the floating island after passing through the bronze mirror. The Golem: How He Came into the World Obtain 9 "Pathfinder" rewards in Fyxestroll Garden. Come Here! Now Go Away! Use Huohuo's Technique "Fiend: Impeachment of Evil", and simultaneously cause six targets to run away. Inferno Have 4 Flamespawns simultaneously on the field during the "Illusory Maze: Cirrus." challenge. Quintuple Savage Trigger "Quincunx Smite" three or more times simultaneously and end the fight. Ghosty Scythe of Vice With exorcismics, change a Trotter into a Trotter. The Real Exorcist Complete any Exorcismal Chronicle stages without taking any damage. Even The Rich Are Starving When attacking, enemies with the "Usurp" anomaly fail to steal Skill Points five times.

Excluding the achievements behind the gacha wall, some achievements depend on a mission's outcome. Aside from this, all achievements can be obtained during version 1.5.