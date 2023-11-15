Esports & Gaming

All 43 new achievements in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

By Argha Halder
Modified Nov 15, 2023 11:23 GMT
All 43 new achievements in Honkai Star Rail 1.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

With the Honkai Star Rail version 1.4 rolling out today, players are enthusiastically completing the new story quest. With the latest version, there are also 43 new achievements to hunt and complete. The achievements reward players with some Stellar Jades, which players can use to roll for the latest five-star character, Huohuo, or any future character and their signature Light Cone.

This article lists all 43 new achievements with their titles and the objectives required to unlock them in Star Rail version 1.5.

43 New Achievements in 1.5 (37 Obtainable) byu/DesuSnow inHonkaiStarRail_leaks

As mentioned above, 43 new achievements were added to Honkai Star Rail with the version 1.5 update. Among them, only 37 can be completed because they are mutually exclusive, and two of them are gacha exclusive.

Some achievements are connected to A Foxian Tale of the Haunted event (Image via HoYoverse)

Some achievements are also bound to the new event, A Foxian Tale of the Haunted, and the upcoming events. Therefore, Trailblazers are advised to complete them as soon as possible.

Below is a list of all new achievements to their corresponding objectives:

TitleObjectives
Wind at Your Back, World in Your SightFinish the mission "Back in Business Epilogue" and observe Mingxi's departure.
Knight of Beauty's Self-HelpReceive a Knight of Beauty's help with Argenti in your active team in the Simulated Universe.
Call Me in Your HeartWhen adding characters to a team with Trailblazer, trigger ten unique voice lines.
Meta-Guardians of the GalaxyWin one battle with a team including Argenti and Trailblazer.
Strategic RunawayRetreat from battle when all other team members have been knocked down except ally Huohuo.
Who You Gonna Call?Win one battle with a team consisting of Huohuo, Sushang, Guinaifen, and Trailblazer.
Good Night Makka PakkaUse Hypnotic Hammer to enter a battle and have any character afflicted with the Strong Reverberation effect.
Mission Impossible?Defeat Phantylia the Undying with Huohuo's Basic ATK "Banner: Stormcaller."
Fluffy, Puffy TailCollect ghost stories with the ghost-hunting squad ※ Retrieve Tail and subdue the heliobi that have escaped on the Xianzhou Luofu.
The Dangers in My HeartExplore supernatural events in Fyxestroll Garden with Guinaifen ※ Subdue the great heliobus Cirrus and settle the heliobus crisis in Fyxestroll Garden.
Orderly EntranceCheck the Guest Book for the first time.
WormageddonComplete the Companion Mission "Night of Universal Hallucinations."
Hello, World!Create a post on the Ghostly Grove website.
Hello, New World!Obtain one million fans on the Ghostly Grove website.
Seven Folios of Ether OpusMaster all exorcismics.
War on ChessboardComplete all challenges in the Exorcismal Chronicle.
Hunt Type InfluencerPost more "BREAKING NEWS" posts on the Ghostly Grove website.
Enigmata Type InfluencerPost more "Mythopedia" posts on the Ghostly Grove website.
Elation Type InfluencerPost more "Hottest Scoops" posts on the Ghostly Grove website.
Well-Balanced InfluencerPost the same amount of content on the Ghostly Grove website in a variety of post formats.
"Leave a Like!"Upvote 15 separate posts on the Ghostly Grove website.
Clout Within GraspReply over ten times on the Ghostly Grove website.
Gathered Is Blazing Fire, Scattered Are Shining StarsCollect 24 dispersed heliobi with "exorcist cycrane."
Boo Ha Ha!Obtain 900 rewards from the child's quiz in Fyxestroll Garden.
When Fingertip SingsAssist the guqin heliobus in finishing the composition.
Mountain of Recto, Water of VersoPerform a duet of Wedding Wine with the Ghost Actor and deliver it perfectly.
Apprentice, Disciple, and RenegadePerform a duet of Wedding Wine with the Ghost Actor and mess the lyrics up.
The Sorcerer's TombstoneDecipher the mysterious legacy of the Foxsomn Tomb.
Close My EyesEncounter the tombstone's owner in the Foxsomn Tomb.
Legen... Wait for It... Dary!In the new Celestial Jade gameplay mode, win a golden prize.
Pale FireInsist on taking the heliobus away despite Wenyuan and Ruoxi's earnest pleas.
To Your EternityLet the heliobus go amid Wenyuan and Ruoxi's earnest pleas.
To the World's EndSet free Arkeri into the universe beyond after touring Xianzhou Luofu with it.
Inhibitor HeliobaeSeal Arkeri in the suppression tower after touring Xianzhou Luofu with it.
High Elder Here, Pay UpReceive a fraud message pretending to be from the high elder at Fyxestroll Garden.
Through the Narrows to Paradise BeyondObtain the treasure hidden on the floating island after passing through the bronze mirror.
The Golem: How He Came into the WorldObtain 9 "Pathfinder" rewards in Fyxestroll Garden.
Come Here! Now Go Away!Use Huohuo's Technique "Fiend: Impeachment of Evil", and simultaneously cause six targets to run away.
InfernoHave 4 Flamespawns simultaneously on the field during the "Illusory Maze: Cirrus." challenge.
Quintuple SavageTrigger "Quincunx Smite" three or more times simultaneously and end the fight.
Ghosty Scythe of ViceWith exorcismics, change a Trotter into a Trotter.
The Real ExorcistComplete any Exorcismal Chronicle stages without taking any damage.
Even The Rich Are StarvingWhen attacking, enemies with the "Usurp" anomaly fail to steal Skill Points five times.

Excluding the achievements behind the gacha wall, some achievements depend on a mission's outcome. Aside from this, all achievements can be obtained during version 1.5.

Edited by Jito Tenson
