All 43 new achievements in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

|Title
|Objectives
|Wind at Your Back, World in Your Sight
|Finish the mission "Back in Business Epilogue" and observe Mingxi's departure.
|Knight of Beauty's Self-Help
|Receive a Knight of Beauty's help with Argenti in your active team in the Simulated Universe.
|Call Me in Your Heart
|When adding characters to a team with Trailblazer, trigger ten unique voice lines.
|Meta-Guardians of the Galaxy
|Win one battle with a team including Argenti and Trailblazer.
|Strategic Runaway
|Retreat from battle when all other team members have been knocked down except ally Huohuo.
|Who You Gonna Call?
|Win one battle with a team consisting of Huohuo, Sushang, Guinaifen, and Trailblazer.
|Good Night Makka Pakka
|Use Hypnotic Hammer to enter a battle and have any character afflicted with the Strong Reverberation effect.
|Mission Impossible?
|Defeat Phantylia the Undying with Huohuo's Basic ATK "Banner: Stormcaller."
|Fluffy, Puffy Tail
|Collect ghost stories with the ghost-hunting squad ※ Retrieve Tail and subdue the heliobi that have escaped on the Xianzhou Luofu.
|The Dangers in My Heart
|Explore supernatural events in Fyxestroll Garden with Guinaifen ※ Subdue the great heliobus Cirrus and settle the heliobus crisis in Fyxestroll Garden.
|Orderly Entrance
|Check the Guest Book for the first time.
|Wormageddon
|Complete the Companion Mission "Night of Universal Hallucinations."
|Hello, World!
|Create a post on the Ghostly Grove website.
|Hello, New World!
|Obtain one million fans on the Ghostly Grove website.
|Seven Folios of Ether Opus
|Master all exorcismics.
|War on Chessboard
|Complete all challenges in the Exorcismal Chronicle.
|Hunt Type Influencer
|Post more "BREAKING NEWS" posts on the Ghostly Grove website.
|Enigmata Type Influencer
|Post more "Mythopedia" posts on the Ghostly Grove website.
|Elation Type Influencer
|Post more "Hottest Scoops" posts on the Ghostly Grove website.
|Well-Balanced Influencer
|Post the same amount of content on the Ghostly Grove website in a variety of post formats.
|"Leave a Like!"
|Upvote 15 separate posts on the Ghostly Grove website.
|Clout Within Grasp
|Reply over ten times on the Ghostly Grove website.
|Gathered Is Blazing Fire, Scattered Are Shining Stars
|Collect 24 dispersed heliobi with "exorcist cycrane."
|Boo Ha Ha!
|Obtain 900 rewards from the child's quiz in Fyxestroll Garden.
|When Fingertip Sings
|Assist the guqin heliobus in finishing the composition.
|Mountain of Recto, Water of Verso
|Perform a duet of Wedding Wine with the Ghost Actor and deliver it perfectly.
|Apprentice, Disciple, and Renegade
|Perform a duet of Wedding Wine with the Ghost Actor and mess the lyrics up.
|The Sorcerer's Tombstone
|Decipher the mysterious legacy of the Foxsomn Tomb.
|Close My Eyes
|Encounter the tombstone's owner in the Foxsomn Tomb.
|Legen... Wait for It... Dary!
|In the new Celestial Jade gameplay mode, win a golden prize.
|Pale Fire
|Insist on taking the heliobus away despite Wenyuan and Ruoxi's earnest pleas.
|To Your Eternity
|Let the heliobus go amid Wenyuan and Ruoxi's earnest pleas.
|To the World's End
|Set free Arkeri into the universe beyond after touring Xianzhou Luofu with it.
|Inhibitor Heliobae
|Seal Arkeri in the suppression tower after touring Xianzhou Luofu with it.
|High Elder Here, Pay Up
|Receive a fraud message pretending to be from the high elder at Fyxestroll Garden.
|Through the Narrows to Paradise Beyond
|Obtain the treasure hidden on the floating island after passing through the bronze mirror.
|The Golem: How He Came into the World
|Obtain 9 "Pathfinder" rewards in Fyxestroll Garden.
|Come Here! Now Go Away!
|Use Huohuo's Technique "Fiend: Impeachment of Evil", and simultaneously cause six targets to run away.
|Inferno
|Have 4 Flamespawns simultaneously on the field during the "Illusory Maze: Cirrus." challenge.
|Quintuple Savage
|Trigger "Quincunx Smite" three or more times simultaneously and end the fight.
|Ghosty Scythe of Vice
|With exorcismics, change a Trotter into a Trotter.
|The Real Exorcist
|Complete any Exorcismal Chronicle stages without taking any damage.
|Even The Rich Are Starving
|When attacking, enemies with the "Usurp" anomaly fail to steal Skill Points five times.