All the quests and mini-games in the "Duel! The Summoners' Summit!" event are now available in Genshin Impact. The event will end in less than six days on June 12, 2023. Luckily, fans can meet and interact with some of their favorite characters across all four nations, including Kazuha and Kokomi. Although there are only a few available characters, fans shouldn't miss this chance to interact with them before they go away.

This article will cover all the available characters and guide travelers to their location in Genshin Impact. Fortunately, all of them are located very close to teleport points in the game. Do note that fans can meet them at these spots only after completing all the quests in the event.

Where to find Kazuha and others after Duel! The Summoners' Summit! quests in Genshin Impact

Diona and Draff in Mondstadt

Diona and Draff are right next to the waypoint (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to this waypoint to meet Diona (Image via HoYoverse)

The first location is in Mondstadt. Genshin Impact players can meet Diona and her father, Draff, right next to the teleport waypoint near the bridge leading to Mondstadt City. Unfortunately, it would be in vain for travelers to try to interact with them, as they will only chat with each other about a TCG duel.

Kazuha and Beidou in Liyue

Kazuha and Beidou can be seen in Guyun Stone Forest (Image via HoYoverse)

Kazuha and Beidou's exact location on the map (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact fans can also meet Kazuha and Beidou in Guyun Stone Forest. Both can be seen in front of the Domain of Guyun and to get to their exact location, use the Domain to teleport and head right. Similar to the previous case, travelers won't be able to talk directly to Kazuha and Beidou, and the two characters will start chatting with each other about TCG, among other things.

Kokomi in Inazuma

Kokomi is near the Statue of the Seven on Watatsumi Island (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the Statue of the Seven to get to Kokomi's location (Image via HoYoverse)

The next character is Sangonomiya Kokomi. She stands alone near the Statue of the Seven on Watatsumi Island. To get to her exact location, use the Statue to teleport to the island, then turn around and go straight. Luckily, this time travelers can directly talk to the character.

Tighnari in Sumeru

Tighnari is standing next to the waypoint (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the waypoint in Gandha Hill to meet Tighnari (Image via HoYoverse)

Tighnari is the last character that Genshin Impact fans can still interact with before the event ends. He can be found standing alone beside the waypoint in Gandha Hill. Fortunately, travelers can also talk to him directly about topics related to Genius Invokation TCG or Cyno's bad jokes.

