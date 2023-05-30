Genius Invokation TCG is a popular game mode in Genshin Impact, where travelers can challenge overworld NPCs to a trading card battle or even engage in a PvP battle against other players. The challengers can create their own deck of cards from a collection of over 40 Character Cards and 90 Equipment Cards and showcase their talent and skills in the battle.
Travelers can also obtain Primogems by increasing their Player Level in TCG. As a beginner, most Genshin Impact players might not know which card to choose and might struggle to make a powerful deck that can stand against other formidable foes. Here are some of the best Genius Invokation TCG deck recommendations.
3 best decks in Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG
1) Ayaka - Xingqiu - Chongyun
The Ayaka Freeze deck is one of the best decks in Genshin Impact and has been one of the most picked cards since the release of TCG. They can trigger the Freeze reaction to keep the enemy frozen and not allow them to perform any kind of attack.
Here is a list of Action Card recommendations that can be used in this deck:
- Strategize x2
- Changing Shifts x2
- The Bestest Travel Companion! x2
- Paimon x2
- Liben x2
- Chang the Ninth x2
- Liu Su x2
- Elemental Resonance: Woven Ice x2
- Elemental Resonance: Shattering Ice x2
- Minty Meat Rolls x2
- Kanten Senmyou Blessing x2
- Send Off x1
- Starsign x1
- Leave it to Me! x1
- Katheryne x1
- Mondstadt Hash Brown x1
- NRE x1
- Jade Chamber x1
- Parametric Transformer x1
That is all for the Freeze reaction deck. Players can also pick other Action Cards of their own choice.
2) Ayaka - Yoimiya - Fatui Pyro Agent
Ayaka is arguably the most powerful Character Card in Genshin Impact's Genius Invokation TCG. While she is already very good in Freeze teams, she can also be used in a Melt reaction with Pyro characters such as Yoimiya and Pyro Fatui Agent. This specific deck is also informally called the Ayamiya deck.
Below is a list of the Action Cards that can be useful for this melt reaction deck:
- Changing Shifts x2
- Gambler's Earrings x2
- Calx's Arts x2
- Star Signs x2
- Leave it to Me! x2
- Paimon x2
- Liben x2
- Liu Su x2
- Elemental Resonance: Woven Flames x2
- Minty Meat Rolls x2
- Northern Smoked Chicken x2
- Parametric Transformation x2
- NRE x2
- Elemental Resonance: Fervent Flames x1
- Lotus Crisp Flower x1
- Send Off x1
- Strategize x1
Note that this deck relies on combination moves to trigger reactions but can deal an insane amount of single-target damage, which is worth all the trouble.
3) Xiangling - Fischl - Keqing
This is an Overload reaction deck with Xiangling as the main Pryo applicator. Genshin Impact players can use her Pyronado with Electro attacks from Keqing and Fischl to trigger powerful reactions and deal a ton of AoE damage. That said, travelers must be careful with using Xiangling and ensure she does not die, or else the deck will significantly weaken and not be able to trigger Overload.
This deck functions best against multiple enemies, and below are the best Action Cards to go with it:
- Exile's Circlet x2
- Strategize x2
- The Bestest Travel Companion! x2
- Paimon x2
- Starsigns x2
- Katheryne x2
- Elemental Resonance: Woven Thunder x2
- Elemental Resonance: High Voltage x2
- Mondstadt Hash Brown x2
- Stellar Predator x2
- Jade Chamber x2
- Thundering Penance x1
- Sacrificial Sword x1
- Crossfire x1
- NRE x1
- Chang the Ninth x1
- Thundering Fury x1
- When the Crane Returned x1
- Leave it to Me! x1
This deck is one of the best in Genshin Impact and works perfectly to ruin any enemy combo. As previously mentioned, this deck specializes in dealing massive AoE damage, which means players can finish off all the enemies faster.