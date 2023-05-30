Genius Invokation TCG is a popular game mode in Genshin Impact, where travelers can challenge overworld NPCs to a trading card battle or even engage in a PvP battle against other players. The challengers can create their own deck of cards from a collection of over 40 Character Cards and 90 Equipment Cards and showcase their talent and skills in the battle.

Travelers can also obtain Primogems by increasing their Player Level in TCG. As a beginner, most Genshin Impact players might not know which card to choose and might struggle to make a powerful deck that can stand against other formidable foes. Here are some of the best Genius Invokation TCG deck recommendations.

3 best decks in Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG

1) Ayaka - Xingqiu - Chongyun

Ayaka's Freeze deck (Image via HoYoverse)

The Ayaka Freeze deck is one of the best decks in Genshin Impact and has been one of the most picked cards since the release of TCG. They can trigger the Freeze reaction to keep the enemy frozen and not allow them to perform any kind of attack.

Here is a list of Action Card recommendations that can be used in this deck:

Strategize x2

Changing Shifts x2

The Bestest Travel Companion! x2

Paimon x2

Liben x2

Chang the Ninth x2

Liu Su x2

Elemental Resonance: Woven Ice x2

Elemental Resonance: Shattering Ice x2

Minty Meat Rolls x2

Kanten Senmyou Blessing x2

Send Off x1

Starsign x1

Leave it to Me! x1

Katheryne x1

Mondstadt Hash Brown x1

NRE x1

Jade Chamber x1

Parametric Transformer x1

That is all for the Freeze reaction deck. Players can also pick other Action Cards of their own choice.

2) Ayaka - Yoimiya - Fatui Pyro Agent

Ayamiya deck (Image via HoYoverse)

Ayaka is arguably the most powerful Character Card in Genshin Impact's Genius Invokation TCG. While she is already very good in Freeze teams, she can also be used in a Melt reaction with Pyro characters such as Yoimiya and Pyro Fatui Agent. This specific deck is also informally called the Ayamiya deck.

Below is a list of the Action Cards that can be useful for this melt reaction deck:

Changing Shifts x2

Gambler's Earrings x2

Calx's Arts x2

Star Signs x2

Leave it to Me! x2

Paimon x2

Liben x2

Liu Su x2

Elemental Resonance: Woven Flames x2

Minty Meat Rolls x2

Northern Smoked Chicken x2

Parametric Transformation x2

NRE x2

Elemental Resonance: Fervent Flames x1

Lotus Crisp Flower x1

Send Off x1

Strategize x1

Note that this deck relies on combination moves to trigger reactions but can deal an insane amount of single-target damage, which is worth all the trouble.

3) Xiangling - Fischl - Keqing

Overload with Xiangling (Image via HoYoverse)

This is an Overload reaction deck with Xiangling as the main Pryo applicator. Genshin Impact players can use her Pyronado with Electro attacks from Keqing and Fischl to trigger powerful reactions and deal a ton of AoE damage. That said, travelers must be careful with using Xiangling and ensure she does not die, or else the deck will significantly weaken and not be able to trigger Overload.

This deck functions best against multiple enemies, and below are the best Action Cards to go with it:

Exile's Circlet x2

Strategize x2

The Bestest Travel Companion! x2

Paimon x2

Starsigns x2

Katheryne x2

Elemental Resonance: Woven Thunder x2

Elemental Resonance: High Voltage x2

Mondstadt Hash Brown x2

Stellar Predator x2

Jade Chamber x2

Thundering Penance x1

Sacrificial Sword x1

Crossfire x1

NRE x1

Chang the Ninth x1

Thundering Fury x1

When the Crane Returned x1

Leave it to Me! x1

This deck is one of the best in Genshin Impact and works perfectly to ruin any enemy combo. As previously mentioned, this deck specializes in dealing massive AoE damage, which means players can finish off all the enemies faster.

Poll : 0 votes