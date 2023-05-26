Best Genshin Impact TCG decks for version 3.7 events

With Genshin Impact 3.7 featuring Genius Invokation TCG in the main event, many players will want to start updating their decks. The latest version and the TCG event both bring tons of new cards that will help create more robust custom decks as per your playstyle. It is important to keep in mind that HoYoverse officials make regular changes to TCG cards with every version update. Hence, there is a chance that some of the decks might become weaker than others as time goes on.

In this article, you will learn about some of the top-performing TCG decks in Genshin Impact and have a rough idea about the current meta.

Top 3 Genshin Impact TCG decks for version 3.7 update

1) Tighnari + Fischl + Keqing

Tighnari quicken pierce (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact, Dendro reactions have also made their impact in TCG matches. This is a very aggressive deck that particularly focuses on creating summons and triggering quicken reactions to end matches immediately.

You can add the following cards in your deck to support the character cards:

Gambler's Earrings

Changing Shifts

Calx Arts

Starsigns

Leave it to Me!

I Haven't Lost Yet!

Paimon

Katheryne

Liben

Chang the Ninth

Elemental Resonance: Woven Thunder

Elemental Resonance: High Voltage

Mondstadt Hash Brown

Keep in mind that you cannot add more than two cards of the same type in a deck. Cards such as Katheryne and Gambler's Earrings are must-have cards as they will help you maintain an offensive front with fast actions and quick swaps to have an easy time setting up summons.

2) Ayaka + Xingiqu + Chongyun

Freeze deck (Image via HoYoverse)

Even after several nerfs in the past update, this Freeze deck is still one of the best in Genshin Impact. Ayaka, Xingqiu, and Chongyun are a deadly combination that can deal tons of damage while also protecting themselves with a shield. However, after Xingiqu's recent nerf in the 3.6 update, you will need to rely a little more on support cards.

Here are some goods to pair with these three characters:

Strategize

Changing Shifts

The Bestest Travel Companion!

Send Off

Paimon

Liben

Chang the Ninth

Liu Su

Elemental Resonance: Woven Ice

Elemental Resonance: Shattering Ice

Kanten Senmyou Blessing

Minty Meat Rolls

Mondstadt Hash Brown

NRE

While all three characters are important, keeping Xingqiu alive is a priority since you need to be able to continue freezing enemy cards. Even if Chongyun or Ayaka dies, the other can take over and continue the freeze tactic to disrupt the opponent's game plan in Genshin Impact TCG.

3) Yoimiya + Ayaka + Fatui Pyro Agent

Ayamiya Melt deck (Image via HoYoverse)

Yoimiya's melt deck is great option for single-target damage and has immense potential to even one-shot one of the opponent's cards. While Yoimiya and Ayaka are the main damage dealers, the Fatui Pyro agent has the responsibility of clearing opponents with low health. This is a combo-heavy option that does not rely much on a character's burst.

Here are some cards that players should add to this deck:

Gambler's Earrings

Changing Shifts

Calx's Arts

Starsigns

Leave it to Me!

Paimon

Liben

Liu Su

Elemental Resonance: Woven Flames

NRE

Minty Meat Rolls

Northern Smoked Chicken

Parametric Transformer

Leave it to Me! and NRE are some of the best TCG cards in Genshin Impact. Do not forget to add food items as well to buff your character and keep them alive during the fight.

