WB's latest fighting game can become a bit too addictive, leading several players to master the game and flaunt their expertise by collecting all achievements and trophies in MultiVersus. After all, Platinuming a game is quite a feat and now players want to conquer the realms with their superior fighting skills and add another title to their list of Platinumed games.

Keep reading if you are interested in the available achievements and trophies in MultiVersus.

All available achievements and trophies in MultiVersus

There are quite a few achievements and trophies in MultiVersus that you can unlock (Image via WB Games)

Here is a list of all the achievements and trophies in MultiVersus for you to unlock.

Trophy Master : Earn all other trophies.

: Earn all other trophies. Credit Where It’s Due : Give out five Toasts to other players.

: Give out five Toasts to other players. Nice Speech: Give out 10 Toasts to other players.

Give out 10 Toasts to other players. Toast Master: Give out 100 Toasts to other players.

Give out 100 Toasts to other players. Run It Back : Accept 100 rematches.

: Accept 100 rematches. Matchmaker: Play one matchmade game.

Play one matchmade game. You Mean Business : Get 30 Ringouts.

: Get 30 Ringouts. You’re Getting Pretty Good At This : Get 50 Ringouts.

: Get 50 Ringouts. Bun-Puncher Supreme: Get 100 Ringouts.

Get 100 Ringouts. Stepping Ou t: Win 10 matchmade games

t: Win 10 matchmade games Proving Yourself : Win 100 matchmade games.

: Win 100 matchmade games. The Throne Is Yours: Win 300 matchmade games.

Win 300 matchmade games. Bring A Friend: Get 10 Double Ringouts.

Get 10 Double Ringouts. Ringouts Are Better In Pairs : Get 25 Double Ringouts

: Get 25 Double Ringouts And Your Little Dog, Too !: Get 100 Double Ringouts.

!: Get 100 Double Ringouts. Watch Your Step : Get 10 Ringouts using your spike.

: Get 10 Ringouts using your spike. Going Down? : Get 50 Ringouts using your spike.

: Get 50 Ringouts using your spike. Ground Floor: Ringouts : Get 100 Ringouts using your spike

: Get 100 Ringouts using your spike Aerial Specialist: Get 10 Ringouts using the top of the Blast Zone.

Get 10 Ringouts using the top of the Blast Zone. Southpaw Specialist : Get 10 Ringouts on the left side of the Blast Zone

: Get 10 Ringouts on the left side of the Blast Zone Rightie Specialist : Get 10 Ringouts using the right side of the Blast Zone.

: Get 10 Ringouts using the right side of the Blast Zone. Spike Specialist : Get 10 Ringouts using the bottom of the Blast Zone.

: Get 10 Ringouts using the bottom of the Blast Zone. Watch Your Head : Get 50 Ringouts with a Projectile.

: Get 50 Ringouts with a Projectile. Catch This: Get 50 Ringouts with a Projectile.

Get 50 Ringouts with a Projectile. Distanced Damage Dealer : Get 200 Ringouts with a Projectile.

: Get 200 Ringouts with a Projectile. Social Butterfly : Play 25 matches at a party.

: Play 25 matches at a party. Life of the Party : Play 100 matches at a party.

: Play 100 matches at a party. Party Animal: Play 500 matches at a party.

Play 500 matches at a party. Signature Slammer: Get 10 low-damage Ringouts.

That covers all the available achievements and trophies you can unlock in MultiVersus. Some of these trophies will require an extensive knowledge of the game while some are quite easy to unlock.

