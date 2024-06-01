Is MultiVersus on Nintendo Switch?

Now that MultiVersus is out for all platforms, gamers across the globe can engage in exciting skirmishes against other players - minus Nintendo Switch fans, since the free-to-play game is not on the popular hybrid console as of writing this article. This made Switch fans fairly disappointed, especially since developer Player First Games' latest title is a direct homage to Nintendo's Super Smash Bros franchise.

So is there any hope for the game on the console, or will fans miss out? Here's everything fans need to know about MultiVersus on Nintendo Switch.

Why is MultiVersus not on Nintendo Switch?

For now, there is no indication that the game will receive a Nintendo Switch port. Game director Tony Huynh was asked about a possible conversion to the trendy handheld-cum-home console and this was their response:

"I understand, it’s a hard decision for us not to launch on the switch, but we have limited resources and had to pick where to use those resources in the short-term. We want to enable as many players as possible to play and enjoy our game."

In other words, the decision to omit the Nintendo Switch was made due to a lack of resources to accommodate yet another console. While understandable from a development standpoint, it still seems like an odd decision as the game is on five platforms already. This is on top of the fact that Super Smash Bros clones are incredibly popular on Nintendo Switch, along with titles like Brawlhalla and Rivals of Aether.

That said, Huynh's statement dates back to 2021, when the game was in its early access stage. Now that it has finally seen its 1.0 launch, the introduction of a Nintendo Switch port is more probable.

However, Nintendo Switch fans will need to wait for an official update from the studio to know if their dreams will come true or not.

What is the game about?

MultiVersus is a free-to-play platform fighter featuring iconic WB characters, ranging from kid-friendly ones such as Tom & Jerry and Steven Universe to hardcore inclusions such as Jason Voorhees and Batman. Players can partake in multiplayer skirmishes in 1v1 or 2v2 battles for a total of 4-player action.

The game is out right now for PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) platforms.

