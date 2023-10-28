All Alan Wake 2 lunch box locations

Alan Wake 2 presents an exhilarating campaign that immerses players in an engaging gaming experience. The game is replete with a multitude of enigmas revolving around the Bright Falls region, necessitating players to unravel them.

Within the game, you will have the option to embark on two distinct campaigns, one featuring Alan Wake as the protagonist and the other showcasing Saga Anderson. While the story and horror elements remain consistent for both characters, their gameplay mechanics diverge.

Furthermore, you will encounter various campaign-specific items that can be utilized to enhance your characters through upgrades. During the Saga Anderson campaign, you'll come across an essential item known as the Lunch Box in Alan Wake 2.

In this sequel, the Lunch Box plays a significant role in enhancing your weapons. This article is your guide to acquiring all the Lunch Boxes in Alan Wake 2.

What is the lunch box in Alan Wake 2

In Alan Wake 2, the Lunch Boxes serve as in-game merchandise for Alex Casey films, which are cinematic adaptations of characters from Alan's books. These boxes contain enigmatic messages meant for the new playable character Saga Anderson, but, more significantly, house Manuscript Fragments used for enhancing weaponry.

All lunch boxes and their locations in Alan Wake 2

Here are the lunch boxes organized according to their respective regions:

Bright Falls

All lunch boxes in the Bright Falls region in Alan Wake 2 (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

The first lunch box can be located near the Gazebo, situated next to the large tree in the park. The second lunchbox awaits you in the woods on your left, following the path leading to Valhalla Nursing Home. To find the third lunch box, head north from the ranger station within Bright Falls Woods. You can find the fourth lunch box inside Valhalla Nursing Home, specifically in the room to your right, which is the first room as you enter the facility. The fifth lunch box is hidden in the woods southwest of Valhalla Nursing Home and the Wellness Center. On your way to Bright Falls, you'll encounter a beach. Complete the boss encounter in the Overlap and then return to the woods to discover the sixth lunch box. The final lunch box in the Bright Falls region is located in front of the wooden gate that leads to Billie's Boat Yard.

Cauldron Lake

All lunch boxes in Cauldron Lake in Alan Wake 2 (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

To locate the first lunch box, venture into the woods and proceed through the area until you come across a sign marked "Mortar Falls." You'll find the lunch box in the vicinity of this sign. The second lunch box can be found at the campsite near the Witch's Hut. For the third lunch box, head north behind the General Store and make your way toward the tree that was obstructing the road you previously crossed. You can find the fourth lunch box on a ledge behind the control tower. Look below a ledge adjacent to the small cabin to find the fifth lunch box. To find the sixth lunch box, head east of the Witchfinder's Station. Proceed north of the Witch's Hut, next to a waterfall, to discover the seventh lunch box. The eighth lunch box is situated in the Rental Cabins, inside the first cabin that you can enter. To access it, you'll need the Bolt Cutters.

Watery

All lunch boxes in the Watery region in Alan Wake 2 (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

The initial lunch box can be discovered behind the Radio Tower, situated at the cliff's edge. To locate the second lunch box, follow the path leading to Coffee World until you reach a bridge. You'll discover it near a rest area along a narrow path just before Coffee World. The third lunch box is concealed inside a wooden structure as you exit toward Coffee World. The fourth lunch box can be found on the northern side, positioned between a boat and a small shed. The fifth lunch box in Watery is situated behind a tree near a swing in the Lighthouse Trailer Park. The last lunch box in Watery can be found near the lighthouse, tucked behind to the left of the Break Room as you ascend.

In addition to the lunch boxes, there are Words of Power to be discovered in Alan Wake 2. Essentially depicted as glyphs, these can be encountered as you progress through Alan's campaign. They play a significant role in enhancing Alan's abilities as he embarks on his journey.