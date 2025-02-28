All Anaconda Shopping Centre photo rally locations from Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Locating all of the Anaconda Shopping Centre photo rally points in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is no easy task. The secret areas are spread out over the two floors of the mall, and failing to find even one will stop you from receiving one of the game's top darts.

So here's a thorough guide to all the photo rally destinations so don't miss out on a shot.

What are all the Anaconda Shopping Centre photo rally locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii?

Press the shown button to join the photo rally (Image via SEGA)

The Anaconda Shopping Centre in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is packed with photo-worthy landmarks. From massive signs to anaconda emblems cleverly concealed, every spot is meant to challenge your observation skills.

Finishing the Anaconda Shopping Centre Photo Rally not only gives you special in-game rewards but also enriches your exploration experience by making you pay attention to the finer details in the surroundings.

Below is a comprehensive breakdown of each photo rally spot within the Anaconda Shopping Centre. The spots are listed with floor and entrance order for convenience.

Location Area Description Aloha Sign Shopping Center 1F Found straight ahead from the northeast entrance, near the taxi stand. Anaconda Arcade Shopping Center 1F Located in the southeast corner of the first floor. Face Cutout Board Shopping Center 1F Right beside the arcade, around the corner heading northeast. Snake Jar Shopping Center 2F In the courtyard area near the flamingo statues and ukulele players. Colorful Mannequin Shopping Center 1F Near the Anaconda Sports Shop on the east side of the first floor. Anaconda South Entrance Shopping Center South Entrance Visible only from the street, above the entrance with an anaconda emblem. Anaconda West Entrance Shopping Center West Entrance Inside the wall on the north side, east of the Sunset World Market. Hidden Anaconda: Shrubbery Shopping Center 2F On a planter’s box corner across from the Fiddler Brand store. Hidden Anaconda: Window Display Shopping Center 2F West of the ABC Store on the second floor. Hidden Anaconda: Restroom Shopping Center Restroom Tucked away southeast of the arcade on the east side of the mall. Sujigami PC Shop Shopping Center 2F In the northeast section, north of the escalators. Tropical Showcase Shopping Center North Entrance On the right as you enter through the North Entrance. Big Heart And Message Shopping Center 1F In the northeast section, near the Sujigami PC Shop. Big High Heels Shopping Center 1F East of the Hilo Hattie store, a few storefronts down. Golden Cow Steakhouse Interior In the center of the Boogie Woogie Steak House, visible upon entry.

Tips for completing the Anaconda Shopping Centre photo rally

A still from Pirate Yakuza (Image via SEGA)

It is intimidating to navigate around the Anaconda Shopping Centre, thanks to its confusing layout and number of levels. Here are some tips to simplify the photo rally:

Organize your route: Begin at the North Entrance and head down step by step. This reduces going back and forth and makes the process faster.

Begin at the North Entrance and head down step by step. This reduces going back and forth and makes the process faster. Watch out for landmarks: Utilize surrounding shops and points of interest as landmarks so that one does not get lost. For instance, the Colorful Mannequin is directly next to the Anaconda Sports Shop, which makes finding it a much simpler task.

Utilize surrounding shops and points of interest as landmarks so that one does not get lost. For instance, the Colorful Mannequin is directly next to the Anaconda Sports Shop, which makes finding it a much simpler task. Inspect every nook: There are some sneaky anacondas that are carefully positioned, like the one in the box on the planter in the shrub. Always inspect corners and behind fixtures.

There are some sneaky anacondas that are carefully positioned, like the one in the box on the planter in the shrub. Always inspect corners and behind fixtures. Save your progress: You can easily get distracted in the crowded mall, so save often so you don't lose progress if you get sidetracked by side quests or combat.

