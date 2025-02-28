  • home icon
All Anaconda Shopping Centre photo rally locations from Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Feb 28, 2025 15:50 GMT
All photo rally locations from Anaconda Shopping Centre in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)
A look at all the photo rally locations from Anaconda Shopping Centre in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

Locating all of the Anaconda Shopping Centre photo rally points in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is no easy task. The secret areas are spread out over the two floors of the mall, and failing to find even one will stop you from receiving one of the game's top darts.

So here's a thorough guide to all the photo rally destinations so don't miss out on a shot.

What are all the Anaconda Shopping Centre photo rally locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii?

Press the shown button to join the photo rally (Image via SEGA)
Press the shown button to join the photo rally (Image via SEGA)

The Anaconda Shopping Centre in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is packed with photo-worthy landmarks. From massive signs to anaconda emblems cleverly concealed, every spot is meant to challenge your observation skills.

Finishing the Anaconda Shopping Centre Photo Rally not only gives you special in-game rewards but also enriches your exploration experience by making you pay attention to the finer details in the surroundings.

Below is a comprehensive breakdown of each photo rally spot within the Anaconda Shopping Centre. The spots are listed with floor and entrance order for convenience.

LocationAreaDescription
Aloha SignShopping Center 1FFound straight ahead from the northeast entrance, near the taxi stand.
Anaconda ArcadeShopping Center 1FLocated in the southeast corner of the first floor.
Face Cutout BoardShopping Center 1FRight beside the arcade, around the corner heading northeast.
Snake JarShopping Center 2FIn the courtyard area near the flamingo statues and ukulele players.
Colorful MannequinShopping Center 1FNear the Anaconda Sports Shop on the east side of the first floor.
Anaconda South EntranceShopping Center South EntranceVisible only from the street, above the entrance with an anaconda emblem.
Anaconda West EntranceShopping Center West EntranceInside the wall on the north side, east of the Sunset World Market.
Hidden Anaconda: ShrubberyShopping Center 2FOn a planter’s box corner across from the Fiddler Brand store.
Hidden Anaconda: Window DisplayShopping Center 2FWest of the ABC Store on the second floor.
Hidden Anaconda: RestroomShopping Center RestroomTucked away southeast of the arcade on the east side of the mall.
Sujigami PC ShopShopping Center 2FIn the northeast section, north of the escalators.
Tropical ShowcaseShopping Center North EntranceOn the right as you enter through the North Entrance.
Big Heart And MessageShopping Center 1FIn the northeast section, near the Sujigami PC Shop.
Big High HeelsShopping Center 1FEast of the Hilo Hattie store, a few storefronts down.
Golden CowSteakhouse InteriorIn the center of the Boogie Woogie Steak House, visible upon entry.
Tips for completing the Anaconda Shopping Centre photo rally

A still from Pirate Yakuza (Image via SEGA)
A still from Pirate Yakuza (Image via SEGA)

It is intimidating to navigate around the Anaconda Shopping Centre, thanks to its confusing layout and number of levels. Here are some tips to simplify the photo rally:

  • Organize your route: Begin at the North Entrance and head down step by step. This reduces going back and forth and makes the process faster.
  • Watch out for landmarks: Utilize surrounding shops and points of interest as landmarks so that one does not get lost. For instance, the Colorful Mannequin is directly next to the Anaconda Sports Shop, which makes finding it a much simpler task.
  • Inspect every nook: There are some sneaky anacondas that are carefully positioned, like the one in the box on the planter in the shrub. Always inspect corners and behind fixtures.
  • Save your progress: You can easily get distracted in the crowded mall, so save often so you don't lose progress if you get sidetracked by side quests or combat.
Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
