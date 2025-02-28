All Anaconda Shopping Centre photo rally locations from Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Locating all of the Anaconda Shopping Centre photo rally points in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is no easy task. The secret areas are spread out over the two floors of the mall, and failing to find even one will stop you from receiving one of the game's top darts.
So here's a thorough guide to all the photo rally destinations so don't miss out on a shot.
What are all the Anaconda Shopping Centre photo rally locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii?
The Anaconda Shopping Centre in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is packed with photo-worthy landmarks. From massive signs to anaconda emblems cleverly concealed, every spot is meant to challenge your observation skills.
Finishing the Anaconda Shopping Centre Photo Rally not only gives you special in-game rewards but also enriches your exploration experience by making you pay attention to the finer details in the surroundings.
Below is a comprehensive breakdown of each photo rally spot within the Anaconda Shopping Centre. The spots are listed with floor and entrance order for convenience.
Tips for completing the Anaconda Shopping Centre photo rally
It is intimidating to navigate around the Anaconda Shopping Centre, thanks to its confusing layout and number of levels. Here are some tips to simplify the photo rally:
- Organize your route: Begin at the North Entrance and head down step by step. This reduces going back and forth and makes the process faster.
- Watch out for landmarks: Utilize surrounding shops and points of interest as landmarks so that one does not get lost. For instance, the Colorful Mannequin is directly next to the Anaconda Sports Shop, which makes finding it a much simpler task.
- Inspect every nook: There are some sneaky anacondas that are carefully positioned, like the one in the box on the planter in the shrub. Always inspect corners and behind fixtures.
- Save your progress: You can easily get distracted in the crowded mall, so save often so you don't lose progress if you get sidetracked by side quests or combat.
