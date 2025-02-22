7 best beginner tips for Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii puts you in the shoes of an amnesiac Majima Goro this time around, as you embark on a swashbuckling adventure involving a legendary pirate treasure. While this amazing hack-and-slash title isn't as long as the otherss in the series, there's is still a lot to do. Thus, players might wonder what to look out for when starting out.

This article provides some beginner tips and tricks that will make your Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii playthrough more engaging.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

7 tips for players starting Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

1) Spend a good amount of time sailing between areas

Beginners should explore the water with the Goromaru in the game (Image via SEGA)

Upgrading your ship Goromaru is important as ship battles are a major chunk of gameplay in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Having a strong vehicle will aid you in mid- to late-game encounters, especially if you engage in the Pirate's Coliseum battles.

Crafting materials are an important item you need to upgrade the ship's offensive abilities. These are required to build new cannons. While going travelling through Goromaru will be a bit slow and tedious, having strong weapons is important. This will make boarding the enemy ship quicker in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

2) Keep leveling up Majima's base stats

Leveling up the Mad Dog of Shimano's base stats can be a massive help for beginners (Image via SEGA)

As you progress through the campaign, encounters will become more difficult. Thus, constantly invest in leveling up Majima's base stats. These include his attack power and his health bar. The former will make combat encounters much easier while the latter will allow more leeway for mistakes.

These upgrades will also help you with the tougher side content you'll pursue, such as bounties. You can upgrade Majima's stats/abilities by bringing up the pause menu and heading inside the "Upgrade Abilities" tab. There, you'll can upgrade his skills provided you've met the prerequisites.

3) Grinding combat encounters isn't the best way to earn money

While combat encounters can help beginners familiarize with the fighting style, it isn't the best way to earn money (Image via SEGA)

Money is the main currency you'll use to do the majority of things in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, whether it's buying stuff or leveling up. As you progress, the cash requirements for the latter will keep rising. However, grinding combat encounters isn't the best way to meet those bars.

There are loads of other activities beginners can do to earn some bucks quickly. This is the game's way of encouraging them to explore the open world. Pursuing other activities like bounty hunting, engaging in mini-games, preparing meals, selling junk, etc. will earn you more cash than finding another group of ruffians to fight.

4) Explore the world to acquire reputation points

Treasure hunting can provide a good chunk of both cash and reputation (Image via SEGA)

Once you progress further into Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, you'll need to earn Reputation points along with money. These act as the second currency of the title. Fortunately, they don't need to go out of their way to earn this title. Reputation points are awarded for completing various activities while exploring the world of Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

It will include objectives like walking 10 km on foot, traveling by a taxi 10 times, etc., which you'll organically do while playing. The only thing to keep in mind is variety. Don't eat the same food at restaurants every time. When at the arcade, try out different games. This way, you're closer to completing an objective and acquiring the points.

Story missions and Ounabara vocational quizzes also net you a big amount of reputation points (RP). But one of the best sources of earning these points in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is treasure hunting, as getting one can provide a huge amount (especially the Devil Flags).

5) Rings are important

Rings can provide a massive buff to Majima (Image via SEGA)

Rings are an important accessory in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii that beginners need to focus on. These can offer massive stat boosts and additional ability enhancements. You can wear 10 rings in total, one for each hand. These accessories can be found in clothing/apparel shops and completing some side quests.

Note that a ring cannot be worn on any finger. While usually those worn on the first, middle, and ring finger are interchangeable, the same isn't true for those that go on the thumb and pinky finger. You can also wear clones of the same ring on more than one finger.

6) Actively change around Goromaru's crew

Beginners should start focusing on building their crew as soon as they unlock the feature (Image via SEGA)

You need to manage two major crews in Majima's ship — the cannon crew and the boarding squad. The former focuses on weakening the ship while the latter will tag along when you board the enemy ship to raid it. Each crew member has four different stats you need to keep track of. Check these levels and understand whether he/she is better in the boarding or attacking crew.

When a particular crew is maxed out, switch them out for another crew that needs some experience to grow. This is done so that during the harder battles where you need to meticulously manage your squad, you have a larger variety of strong crew options in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

7) Which skills to invest in first?

There are select abilities that beginners should prioritize (Image via SEGA)

When leveling up Majima's combat abilities, these are the skills you need to check out first.

Charge 'n' Shoot

Quickstep Strike

Quickstep Boost

Perfect Guard

The first ability is a perfect attack for clearing out crowds. The quickstep strike and boost are great for one-on-one encounters. Perfect guard is a great ability you should use when in Sea Dog mode, as it allows you to defend yourself even with your backs turned to the opponent.

