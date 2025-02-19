Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii — All Ounabara Vocational School Answers

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii brings back the Ounabara Vocational School, and we studied until we had all the quiz answers. Sometimes, this meant retaking a test six or so times, to make sure we got as many possible questions as available. These quizzes serve a few purposes. The first is, that they’re just fun, challenging quizzes to see how much you know about the world around you.

Ad

Secondly, they’re a great source of points to increase your pirate rank. They’re also just kind of fun to do! You can unlock everyone’s favorite quizmaster, Ikari, by completing enough of these certifications. This all unlocks in Chapter 2; you just have to head over to Ounabara Vocational School in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, to start entering the quiz answers.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii quizzes.

Ad

Trending

All Ounabara Vocational School quiz answers in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Once you’ve been to Ounabara Vocational School in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Chapter 2, you can begin using these quiz answers. This kicks off with the side quest, The Smartest Pirate Crew!, which will lead you right to the Ounabara Vocational School.

Ad

Ikari’s still here, and he’s still lovestruck over a girl who works here, but she’s very clearly not into him.

Some of the quiz answers in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii are very easy if you played the previous games (Image via SEGA)

The way it all works is very simple. You will take the Introductory Quiz, and once you’ve passed by answering three out of five questions correctly, you can move on. There’s a list of quizzes to take, some of which have to be done in order. For example, you can’t take a Tier 1 quiz before completing the Tier 2 version.

Ad

Each one grants you pirate rank points, and after 10 complete Ounabara Vocational School quizzes in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, you can recruit Ikari.

Intro Quiz (Oceanography):

Q. Area on the Pacific Ocean so far from land: Point Nemo

Point Nemo Q. Continental Drift Theory: Panthalassa

Panthalassa Q. Pictured in the image (foamy waves): Soup

Soup Q. Sea Surface Temperature changes: Sea Breeze

Sea Breeze Q. 450 Submarine cables along the ocean floor: International Comms

International Comms Q. Oceanic trenches are long, narrow depressions: Challenger Deep

Challenger Deep Q. Which of the following is considered a sea: Red Sea

Red Sea Q. Straight of Magellan: South America

Ad

Marine Life:

Q. Why do turtles shed tears: To regulate salt concentrations

To regulate salt concentrations Q. Which one does not belong in the same animal class: Penguin

Penguin Q. Marine organism that cannot propel against the tides: Plankton

Plankton Q. What do Jellyfish have?: Eyes

Eyes Q. Largest marine animal in overall size: Blue Whale

Blue Whale Q. How do Dolphins avoid suffocating: They alternate which half of their brain sleeps

They alternate which half of their brain sleeps Q. Which of the following has lungs instead of gills: Orca

Muscular Science Exam:

Ad

Q. Largest muscle in average adult male: Quadriceps

Quadriceps Q. When to use Protein supplements: Within 30 minutes after exercising

Within 30 minutes after exercising Q. Which vegetable is most effective in helping build muscle: Broccoli

Broccoli Q. Most appropriate way to reduce soreness after intense workout: Stretch and relax the affected muscles

Stretch and relax the affected muscles Q. Sport where athletes lift weights with neck muscles: F1 racing

F1 racing Q. Which exercise needs equipment: French Press

French Press Q. Most important nutrient for building muscle: Protein

Protein Q. Which boneless cut of chicken is best for muscle building: Breast

Ad

It's time to talk fashion in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

Fashionista:

Ad

Q. Which material feels similar to acrylic fiber: Wool

Wool Q. High-end fashion store in France specializes in Haute: Couture

Couture Q. Which hat takes its name from being worn in hunts: Flat cap

Flat cap Q. Greecian outerwear: Toga

Toga Q. Which article of clothing is native to Scotland: Kilt

Kilt Q. Which article of clothing is native to Vietnam: Ao dai

Ao dai Q. Which fiber is artificially created: Nylon

Nylon Q. Origin of "polo" in polo shirts: Polo, the sport

Hawaii Proficiency:

Q. Which statement about Waikiki Beach is true: It was man-made.

It was man-made. Q. Which animal was unleashed into the wild and crossbred: Chicken

Chicken Q. What is this Hawaiian gesture called: Shaka sign

Shaka sign Q. What does Ahi mean in Ahi Poke: Bluefin Tuna

Bluefin Tuna Q. Which of the following is the name of the reef triggerfish: Humuhumunukunukuapua'a

Humuhumunukunukuapua'a Q. Which holiday is only celebrated in Hawaii: King Kamehameha Day

King Kamehameha Day Q. Which letter is not in the Hawaiian alphabet : S

: S Q. What is this white flower called: Plumeria

Plumeria Q. What does ukulele mean: Jumping flea

Ad

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii also quizzes you on what you know about the world (Image via SEGA)

World Landmarks:

Ad

Q. Which is not one of the Musicians of Bremen: Pigeon

Pigeon Q. Changing of the Guard: Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace Q. What does Wat mean in Angkor Wat: Temple

Temple Q. What is Lady Liberty holding: A torch

A torch Q. Why are Pueblos Blancos painted white: To protect them from sunlight

To protect them from sunlight Q. What is Elizabeth Tower more known as: Big Ben

Big Ben Q. Which image depicts the Louvre: Picture with scaffold pyramid (2. for us)

Picture with scaffold pyramid (2. for us) Q. Which is true about Sagrada Familia: It went a long time without a building permit

It went a long time without a building permit Q. What was The Colosseum used for: Gladiatorial Arena

Ad

Alcohol Expertise Exam:

Q. What to add to this device when mixing a cocktail: Ice

Ice Q. Which is false about ice spheres: It is easier to prepare

It is easier to prepare Q. What is the name of this cocktail: Martini

Martini Q. What is the name of the alcohol that uses sugarcane: Rum

Rum Q. What is the name of this plant: Hops

Hops Q. Which is the best champagne glass: Flute Glass (Long slender glass)

Flute Glass (Long slender glass) Q. What is a place called that makes wine: Winery

Winery Q. What does it mean to order single/double whiskey: How much whiskey to pour

How much whiskey to pour Q. What is this phenomenon called: The Angel's share

The Angel's share Q. Which of these cocktails has Hawaii in the name: Blue Hawaii (It looks blue)

Ad

Nutrionist Exam:

Q. Which dish only uses boiled pasta, black pepper, and cheese: Cacio e pepe

Cacio e pepe Q. Which is not found in tomatoes: Vitamin D

Vitamin D Q. Which uses fish in its recipe: Acqua pazza

Acqua pazza Q. Which is a Spanish dish: Tapas

Tapas Q. Which is found in spicy foods that can also burn off fat: Capsaicin

Capsaicin Q. Which is a Turkish dish: Kebab

Kebab Q. Which dietary fibers are not digested by humans: Pectin

Pectin Q. Name of soup that uses puree of mashed potatoes, cream, and bouillon: Vichyssoise

Vichyssoise Q. Name of unsaturated fatty acid in blueback fish: Docosahexaenoic acid

Ad

Piratology is real pirate knowledge and Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii offers that information (Image via SEGA)

Piratology Exam:

Ad

Q. What song did seafarers sing: Sea shanty

Sea shanty Q. What was the first ship that formed Madlantis: Tanker

Tanker Q. What is a pirate flag called: The Jolly Roger

The Jolly Roger Q. Who founded Madlantis: Bryce Fairchild

Bryce Fairchild Q. Main industry of Rich Island: Fishing

Fishing Q. Which sword was popular among pirates: Cutlass

Cutlass Q. Which ship should you be wary of: Pirate ship (looks like a pirate ship)

Pirate ship (looks like a pirate ship) Q. Name of watered-down rum consumed by pirates: Grog

Japanese Underworld Studies:

Q. What is the name of Naoki Katsuya's agency: Osaka Talent

Osaka Talent Q. Which portrays a young captain of the Ryudo Family: Rikiya Shimabukuro (orange/white shirt)

Rikiya Shimabukuro (orange/white shirt) Q. What is the name of the clan in Kamuro Theater: Hatsushiba Clan

Hatsushiba Clan Q. Which depicts Ryuhei Hoshino: Ryuhei Hoshino (mustache, beard, gray flattop hair)

Ryuhei Hoshino (mustache, beard, gray flattop hair) Q. Which crest belongs to Sohei Dojima?: Silver badge with straight lines making it up

Silver badge with straight lines making it up Q. What organization did Andre Richardson run: Black Monday

Black Monday Q. Who was the patriarch of the Omi Alliance: Toranosuke Sengoku

Toranosuke Sengoku Q. Who was the third chairman of the Tojo Clan: Masaru Seru

Masaru Seru Q. Which chairman was Jin Goda of the Omi Alliance: Fifth

Ad

Hawaiian Underworld Studies:

Q. Which area is home to Yamai Syndicate: Cultural District

Cultural District Q. What do Barracudas do to people who oppose them: Gutted like fish

Gutted like fish Q. What is common among Barracudas members: Formerly homeless

Formerly homeless Q. Which symbol is the Chinese Mafia, Ganzhe: Diamond-shaped symbol

Diamond-shaped symbol Q. What is the name of the hotel that concealed the Barracudas: Crystal Aloha Resort

Crystal Aloha Resort Q. Which hotel had the Ganzhe casino: Nirvana Hotel

Nirvana Hotel Q. What did Bryce Fairchild store at Nele Island: Radioactive Waste

Radioactive Waste Q. Which of the following was a commander of the Ganzhe: Wong Tou

Ad

Sorry, Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii fans — I haven't played much Sakura Wars (Image via SEGA)

SEGA Proficiency Tier 2

Ad

Q. Which is a cabinet for Out Run: Looks like an off-road vehicle (red)

Looks like an off-road vehicle (red) Q. Which game focuses on slaying Death Adder: Golden Axe

Golden Axe Q. In Sakura Wars, which division is Sakura Shinguji in: Flower Division

Flower Division Q. What do characters do in Jet Set Radio: Graffiti

Graffiti Q. Which of the following is an image of the first game in a 3D fighting series: Virtua Fighter (cast of Virtua Fighter on white background)

Virtua Fighter (cast of Virtua Fighter on white background) Q. Which is the protagonist of Super Monkey Ball: AiAi

AiAi Q. Which SEGA release stars a sentient spaceship: Fantasy Zone

Fantasy Zone Q. When did Sonic appear: Genesis/Mega Drive

Genesis/Mega Drive Q. Which isn't a SEGA console: SEGA Pluto

SEGA Pluto Q. Which is a Dreamcast: White console, four controller ports

Ad

SEGA Proficiency Tier 1

Q. What's the dragon's name in Panzer Dragoon II Zwei: Lagi

Lagi Q. Name of the airplane on Sonic 2: Tornado

Tornado Q. R360 is which arcade cabinet: See-through circular cabinet

See-through circular cabinet Q. When is Sakura Amamiya's birthday: March 19

March 19 Q. Which island is home to the Super Monkey Ball monkeys: Jungle Island

Jungle Island Q. Which is one of SEGA's products: TeraDrive

TeraDrive Q. How tall is Sonic: 100 cm

100 cm Q. Which is Jeffry: Darker-skinned man flexing

Darker-skinned man flexing Q. Which country are the protagonists of The Valkyria Chronicles from: Principality of Gallia

Ad

Maritime Proficiency:

Q. What is the suffix for the maximium size of a ship that can pass through Canals/Strait: -max

-max Q. What are the weights on ships called to maintain balance: Ballasts

Ballasts Q. Which flag is a call for help: Red X on white flag

Red X on white flag Q. Which lighthouse was built in Egypt: Lighthouse of Alexandria

Lighthouse of Alexandria Q. Which boat was used by three tiered lines of oars in Greece: Trireme

Trireme Q. What is this part of the ship: Keel

Keel Q. When two vessels are about to meet, what should they do: Alter their course starboard

Alter their course starboard Q. What is the term for steering right: Starboard

Starboard Q. What is the name of this vessel that features two parallel hulls: Catamaran

Ad

That's right — I passed the Mathematics quiz in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on the first try (Image via SEGA)

Mathematics Proficiency:

Ad

Q. What is the solution to 72-3-17: 52

52 Q. What is the value of the opposite side of a 5 on a d6: 2

2 Q. How many minutes until the clock reads 9:30: 55 minutes

55 minutes Q. Which is the name of a quadrilateral that is made up of opposing angles of equal measure: Parallelogram

Parallelogram Q. Solution to 120x2: 240

240 Q. Solve 1+2+3+4+5+6+7+8+9-10: 35

35 Q. Solve for x in the following sequence: 6, x, 496, 8128, 3350336: 28

28 Q. Solve for x in the following sequence: 1, 3, 6, x, 15, 21, 28, 36: 10

10 Q. Solve 14+37: 51

Ad

Music Proficiency:

Q. Where was Pablo de Sarasate born: Spain

Spain Q. What means to play very, very loudly: Fortississimo

Fortississimo Q. Who wrote Moonlight Sonata, Ode to Joy, and 5th Symphony: Beethoven

Beethoven Q. What is the letter of the alphabet for the treble clef: G

G Q. Johann Sebastian ___: Bach

Bach Q. Which keeps tempo: Metronome

Metronome Q. Which of the following is a brass instrument: Trumpet

Trumpet Q. What material is used on bow strings: Horse-tail hair

Pharmacology Exam:

Q. Which is a topical medication: Lozenge

Lozenge Q. Which is an oral medicine: Powdered Medicine

Powdered Medicine Q. Which requires a doctor and permission: Prescription Medication

Prescription Medication Q. Which is used to ease pain: Morphine

Morphine Q. What is found in antiseptics: Ethanol

Ethanol Q. Which is used to treat eczema: Steroid

Steroid Q. What is the name for drugs released after the initial patent expires: Generic drugs

Generic drugs Q. What is the third method of taking medicine: Injection

Injection Q. Which is used to relieve pain from headaches/inflammation: Acetylsalicylic acid

Ad

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii also tests what you know about valuable gemstones (Image via SEGA)

Gem Proficiency:

Ad

Q. Which of the following is pyroelectric: Tourmaline

Tourmaline Q. Which gem is famous for forming in the tissue of a living thing: Pearl

Pearl Q. Which needs to be protected from dry air: Emerald (Green gem)

Emerald (Green gem) Q. Which is formed from hardened tree sap: Amber

Amber Q. Which ring is given to a significant other during a proposal: Engagement Ring

Engagement Ring Q. Which notates pure gold: K24

K24 Q. What does the UK use for ring sizes: Latin alphabet

Latin alphabet Q. Which is true about diamonds: They can break when struck by a hammer

They can break when struck by a hammer Q. Which jewel served as the prince's blue eyes in The Happy Prince: Sapphire

Ad

Trivia King Tier 2:

Q. What is the act of a vehicle rounding a curve by skidding the tires: Drifting

Drifting Q. What was used to remove pencil marks before the eraser: Bread

Bread Q. Which observatory is the base for GMT time zone: Greenwich Observatory

Greenwich Observatory Q. Which is the field of study that focuses on principles of electrons, atoms, molecules, and other micro particles: Quantum Physics

Quantum Physics Q. Who is the god of the sky and thunder in Greek mythology: Zeus

Zeus Q. Who painted Sunflowers, but wasn't financially successful in his lifetime: Vincent van Gogh

Vincent van Gogh Q. Which vegetable can float in water: Pumpkin

Pumpkin Q. Which is a chameleon: Frilled green lizard, weird round eyes, curled tail

Frilled green lizard, weird round eyes, curled tail Q. How many points are on this Darts board: 85

85 Q. What is the name for a hand of poker with five cards in the same suit: Flush

Ad

Trivia King Tier 1:

Q. What do squids have three of: Hearts

Hearts Q. Which isn't a part of Grimms' Fairy Tales: The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid Q. Which isn't an ape: Japanese macaque

Japanese macaque Q. What was the movement to reduce workplace hazards: Safety First Movement

Safety First Movement Q. What's the opening shot in pool: Break shot

Break shot Q. Which statement is false about snails: Their mucus can dissolve metal

Their mucus can dissolve metal Q. Which flower is not poisonous: Gerbera (Circular pink flower)

Gerbera (Circular pink flower) Q. What's the alternative name for the second-magnitude star referred to as North Star: Polaris

Polaris Q. What's the basis for measuring one pound: The weight of flour consumed by one person per day

The weight of flour consumed by one person per day Q. What's the name of the ancient Indian board game said to be the origin of shogi/chess: Chaturanga

Ad

Ad

Ounabara Trivia:

Can be anything above.

As of this writing, these are all of the Ounabara Vocational School quiz answers in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Should we miss any, we’ll come back and update this accordingly.

Check out our other Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii guides and features:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.