Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii — All Ounabara Vocational School Answers

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii brings back the Ounabara Vocational School, and we studied until we had all the quiz answers. Sometimes, this meant retaking a test six or so times, to make sure we got as many possible questions as available. These quizzes serve a few purposes. The first is, that they’re just fun, challenging quizzes to see how much you know about the world around you.
Secondly, they’re a great source of points to increase your pirate rank. They’re also just kind of fun to do! You can unlock everyone’s favorite quizmaster, Ikari, by completing enough of these certifications. This all unlocks in Chapter 2; you just have to head over to Ounabara Vocational School in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, to start entering the quiz answers.
Note: This article contains spoilers for the Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii quizzes.
All Ounabara Vocational School quiz answers in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
Once you’ve been to Ounabara Vocational School in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Chapter 2, you can begin using these quiz answers. This kicks off with the side quest, The Smartest Pirate Crew!, which will lead you right to the Ounabara Vocational School.
Ikari’s still here, and he’s still lovestruck over a girl who works here, but she’s very clearly not into him.
The way it all works is very simple. You will take the Introductory Quiz, and once you’ve passed by answering three out of five questions correctly, you can move on. There’s a list of quizzes to take, some of which have to be done in order. For example, you can’t take a Tier 1 quiz before completing the Tier 2 version.
Each one grants you pirate rank points, and after 10 complete Ounabara Vocational School quizzes in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, you can recruit Ikari.
Intro Quiz (Oceanography):
- Q. Area on the Pacific Ocean so far from land: Point Nemo
- Q. Continental Drift Theory: Panthalassa
- Q. Pictured in the image (foamy waves): Soup
- Q. Sea Surface Temperature changes: Sea Breeze
- Q. 450 Submarine cables along the ocean floor: International Comms
- Q. Oceanic trenches are long, narrow depressions: Challenger Deep
- Q. Which of the following is considered a sea: Red Sea
- Q. Straight of Magellan: South America
Marine Life:
- Q. Why do turtles shed tears: To regulate salt concentrations
- Q. Which one does not belong in the same animal class: Penguin
- Q. Marine organism that cannot propel against the tides: Plankton
- Q. What do Jellyfish have?: Eyes
- Q. Largest marine animal in overall size: Blue Whale
- Q. How do Dolphins avoid suffocating: They alternate which half of their brain sleeps
- Q. Which of the following has lungs instead of gills: Orca
Muscular Science Exam:
- Q. Largest muscle in average adult male: Quadriceps
- Q. When to use Protein supplements: Within 30 minutes after exercising
- Q. Which vegetable is most effective in helping build muscle: Broccoli
- Q. Most appropriate way to reduce soreness after intense workout: Stretch and relax the affected muscles
- Q. Sport where athletes lift weights with neck muscles: F1 racing
- Q. Which exercise needs equipment: French Press
- Q. Most important nutrient for building muscle: Protein
- Q. Which boneless cut of chicken is best for muscle building: Breast
Fashionista:
- Q. Which material feels similar to acrylic fiber: Wool
- Q. High-end fashion store in France specializes in Haute: Couture
- Q. Which hat takes its name from being worn in hunts: Flat cap
- Q. Greecian outerwear: Toga
- Q. Which article of clothing is native to Scotland: Kilt
- Q. Which article of clothing is native to Vietnam: Ao dai
- Q. Which fiber is artificially created: Nylon
- Q. Origin of "polo" in polo shirts: Polo, the sport
Hawaii Proficiency:
- Q. Which statement about Waikiki Beach is true: It was man-made.
- Q. Which animal was unleashed into the wild and crossbred: Chicken
- Q. What is this Hawaiian gesture called: Shaka sign
- Q. What does Ahi mean in Ahi Poke: Bluefin Tuna
- Q. Which of the following is the name of the reef triggerfish: Humuhumunukunukuapua'a
- Q. Which holiday is only celebrated in Hawaii: King Kamehameha Day
- Q. Which letter is not in the Hawaiian alphabet: S
- Q. What is this white flower called: Plumeria
- Q. What does ukulele mean: Jumping flea
World Landmarks:
- Q. Which is not one of the Musicians of Bremen: Pigeon
- Q. Changing of the Guard: Buckingham Palace
- Q. What does Wat mean in Angkor Wat: Temple
- Q. What is Lady Liberty holding: A torch
- Q. Why are Pueblos Blancos painted white: To protect them from sunlight
- Q. What is Elizabeth Tower more known as: Big Ben
- Q. Which image depicts the Louvre: Picture with scaffold pyramid (2. for us)
- Q. Which is true about Sagrada Familia: It went a long time without a building permit
- Q. What was The Colosseum used for: Gladiatorial Arena
Alcohol Expertise Exam:
- Q. What to add to this device when mixing a cocktail: Ice
- Q. Which is false about ice spheres: It is easier to prepare
- Q. What is the name of this cocktail: Martini
- Q. What is the name of the alcohol that uses sugarcane: Rum
- Q. What is the name of this plant: Hops
- Q. Which is the best champagne glass: Flute Glass (Long slender glass)
- Q. What is a place called that makes wine: Winery
- Q. What does it mean to order single/double whiskey: How much whiskey to pour
- Q. What is this phenomenon called: The Angel's share
- Q. Which of these cocktails has Hawaii in the name: Blue Hawaii (It looks blue)
Nutrionist Exam:
- Q. Which dish only uses boiled pasta, black pepper, and cheese: Cacio e pepe
- Q. Which is not found in tomatoes: Vitamin D
- Q. Which uses fish in its recipe: Acqua pazza
- Q. Which is a Spanish dish: Tapas
- Q. Which is found in spicy foods that can also burn off fat: Capsaicin
- Q. Which is a Turkish dish: Kebab
- Q. Which dietary fibers are not digested by humans: Pectin
- Q. Name of soup that uses puree of mashed potatoes, cream, and bouillon: Vichyssoise
- Q. Name of unsaturated fatty acid in blueback fish: Docosahexaenoic acid
Piratology Exam:
- Q. What song did seafarers sing: Sea shanty
- Q. What was the first ship that formed Madlantis: Tanker
- Q. What is a pirate flag called: The Jolly Roger
- Q. Who founded Madlantis: Bryce Fairchild
- Q. Main industry of Rich Island: Fishing
- Q. Which sword was popular among pirates: Cutlass
- Q. Which ship should you be wary of: Pirate ship (looks like a pirate ship)
- Q. Name of watered-down rum consumed by pirates: Grog
Japanese Underworld Studies:
- Q. What is the name of Naoki Katsuya's agency: Osaka Talent
- Q. Which portrays a young captain of the Ryudo Family: Rikiya Shimabukuro (orange/white shirt)
- Q. What is the name of the clan in Kamuro Theater: Hatsushiba Clan
- Q. Which depicts Ryuhei Hoshino: Ryuhei Hoshino (mustache, beard, gray flattop hair)
- Q. Which crest belongs to Sohei Dojima?: Silver badge with straight lines making it up
- Q. What organization did Andre Richardson run: Black Monday
- Q. Who was the patriarch of the Omi Alliance: Toranosuke Sengoku
- Q. Who was the third chairman of the Tojo Clan: Masaru Seru
- Q. Which chairman was Jin Goda of the Omi Alliance: Fifth
Hawaiian Underworld Studies:
- Q. Which area is home to Yamai Syndicate: Cultural District
- Q. What do Barracudas do to people who oppose them: Gutted like fish
- Q. What is common among Barracudas members: Formerly homeless
- Q. Which symbol is the Chinese Mafia, Ganzhe: Diamond-shaped symbol
- Q. What is the name of the hotel that concealed the Barracudas: Crystal Aloha Resort
- Q. Which hotel had the Ganzhe casino: Nirvana Hotel
- Q. What did Bryce Fairchild store at Nele Island: Radioactive Waste
- Q. Which of the following was a commander of the Ganzhe: Wong Tou
SEGA Proficiency Tier 2
- Q. Which is a cabinet for Out Run: Looks like an off-road vehicle (red)
- Q. Which game focuses on slaying Death Adder: Golden Axe
- Q. In Sakura Wars, which division is Sakura Shinguji in: Flower Division
- Q. What do characters do in Jet Set Radio: Graffiti
- Q. Which of the following is an image of the first game in a 3D fighting series: Virtua Fighter (cast of Virtua Fighter on white background)
- Q. Which is the protagonist of Super Monkey Ball: AiAi
- Q. Which SEGA release stars a sentient spaceship: Fantasy Zone
- Q. When did Sonic appear: Genesis/Mega Drive
- Q. Which isn't a SEGA console: SEGA Pluto
- Q. Which is a Dreamcast: White console, four controller ports
SEGA Proficiency Tier 1
- Q. What's the dragon's name in Panzer Dragoon II Zwei: Lagi
- Q. Name of the airplane on Sonic 2: Tornado
- Q. R360 is which arcade cabinet: See-through circular cabinet
- Q. When is Sakura Amamiya's birthday: March 19
- Q. Which island is home to the Super Monkey Ball monkeys: Jungle Island
- Q. Which is one of SEGA's products: TeraDrive
- Q. How tall is Sonic: 100 cm
- Q. Which is Jeffry: Darker-skinned man flexing
- Q. Which country are the protagonists of The Valkyria Chronicles from: Principality of Gallia
Maritime Proficiency:
- Q. What is the suffix for the maximium size of a ship that can pass through Canals/Strait: -max
- Q. What are the weights on ships called to maintain balance: Ballasts
- Q. Which flag is a call for help: Red X on white flag
- Q. Which lighthouse was built in Egypt: Lighthouse of Alexandria
- Q. Which boat was used by three tiered lines of oars in Greece: Trireme
- Q. What is this part of the ship: Keel
- Q. When two vessels are about to meet, what should they do: Alter their course starboard
- Q. What is the term for steering right: Starboard
- Q. What is the name of this vessel that features two parallel hulls: Catamaran
Mathematics Proficiency:
- Q. What is the solution to 72-3-17: 52
- Q. What is the value of the opposite side of a 5 on a d6: 2
- Q. How many minutes until the clock reads 9:30: 55 minutes
- Q. Which is the name of a quadrilateral that is made up of opposing angles of equal measure: Parallelogram
- Q. Solution to 120x2: 240
- Q. Solve 1+2+3+4+5+6+7+8+9-10: 35
- Q. Solve for x in the following sequence: 6, x, 496, 8128, 3350336: 28
- Q. Solve for x in the following sequence: 1, 3, 6, x, 15, 21, 28, 36: 10
- Q. Solve 14+37: 51
Music Proficiency:
- Q. Where was Pablo de Sarasate born: Spain
- Q. What means to play very, very loudly: Fortississimo
- Q. Who wrote Moonlight Sonata, Ode to Joy, and 5th Symphony: Beethoven
- Q. What is the letter of the alphabet for the treble clef: G
- Q. Johann Sebastian ___: Bach
- Q. Which keeps tempo: Metronome
- Q. Which of the following is a brass instrument: Trumpet
- Q. What material is used on bow strings: Horse-tail hair
Pharmacology Exam:
- Q. Which is a topical medication: Lozenge
- Q. Which is an oral medicine: Powdered Medicine
- Q. Which requires a doctor and permission: Prescription Medication
- Q. Which is used to ease pain: Morphine
- Q. What is found in antiseptics: Ethanol
- Q. Which is used to treat eczema: Steroid
- Q. What is the name for drugs released after the initial patent expires: Generic drugs
- Q. What is the third method of taking medicine: Injection
- Q. Which is used to relieve pain from headaches/inflammation: Acetylsalicylic acid
Gem Proficiency:
- Q. Which of the following is pyroelectric: Tourmaline
- Q. Which gem is famous for forming in the tissue of a living thing: Pearl
- Q. Which needs to be protected from dry air: Emerald (Green gem)
- Q. Which is formed from hardened tree sap: Amber
- Q. Which ring is given to a significant other during a proposal: Engagement Ring
- Q. Which notates pure gold: K24
- Q. What does the UK use for ring sizes: Latin alphabet
- Q. Which is true about diamonds: They can break when struck by a hammer
- Q. Which jewel served as the prince's blue eyes in The Happy Prince: Sapphire
Trivia King Tier 2:
- Q. What is the act of a vehicle rounding a curve by skidding the tires: Drifting
- Q. What was used to remove pencil marks before the eraser: Bread
- Q. Which observatory is the base for GMT time zone: Greenwich Observatory
- Q. Which is the field of study that focuses on principles of electrons, atoms, molecules, and other micro particles: Quantum Physics
- Q. Who is the god of the sky and thunder in Greek mythology: Zeus
- Q. Who painted Sunflowers, but wasn't financially successful in his lifetime: Vincent van Gogh
- Q. Which vegetable can float in water: Pumpkin
- Q. Which is a chameleon: Frilled green lizard, weird round eyes, curled tail
- Q. How many points are on this Darts board: 85
- Q. What is the name for a hand of poker with five cards in the same suit: Flush
Trivia King Tier 1:
- Q. What do squids have three of: Hearts
- Q. Which isn't a part of Grimms' Fairy Tales: The Little Mermaid
- Q. Which isn't an ape: Japanese macaque
- Q. What was the movement to reduce workplace hazards: Safety First Movement
- Q. What's the opening shot in pool: Break shot
- Q. Which statement is false about snails: Their mucus can dissolve metal
- Q. Which flower is not poisonous: Gerbera (Circular pink flower)
- Q. What's the alternative name for the second-magnitude star referred to as North Star: Polaris
- Q. What's the basis for measuring one pound: The weight of flour consumed by one person per day
- Q. What's the name of the ancient Indian board game said to be the origin of shogi/chess: Chaturanga
Ounabara Trivia:
- Can be anything above.
As of this writing, these are all of the Ounabara Vocational School quiz answers in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Should we miss any, we’ll come back and update this accordingly.
