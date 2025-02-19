Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Tips for grinding Pirate Rank

Pirate Rank in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii allows you to recruit some of the better pirates, scattered across Honolulu and Madlantis, for your crew. Initially, it may feel slow going, but the grind may be fairly easy depending on what you’re doing in the game. By the time I got to Chapter 3 in Majima’s latest adventure, I was already maxed out, stacking more and more points. There are a few tips I can recommend to get this done easily.

Thankfully, you also don’t need any pre-order content to grind Pirate Rank in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii — though the crew members you unlock can make treasure hunting a little easier. Here are a few tips to max out your Pirate Rank easily.

Note: This article may contain minor spoilers for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

How to easily grind Pirate Rank in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Pirate Rank in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will climb as you play the game, but there are ways to get more points and speed this process up a bit. As you complete actions in the game, you’ll gain points that slowly fill up a meter visible on-screen. When you reach the requisite number of points, you get to the next rank — this increases your notoriety as a pirate.

There is no knowledge that is not power (Image via SEGA)

There are many ways to increase this rank quickly. One way is by completing challenges — similar to the systems in previous Like A Dragon titles, where completing various in-game challenges granted you useful rewards. In this case, you gain more Pirate Points.

The biggest jump for me was in Chapter 2 when the Ounabara Vocational School was unlocked. Completing all of these took me to Rank 3 in the Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Pirate Rank system. You gain a significant chunk of points each time you complete a quiz for the first time — such as Trivia King Tier 2 granting 1,000 points. This isn’t the potentially biggest leap, though.

For me, that came from Treasure Hunting. The better the treasure, the more points you get. For example, the Water Mirror from Goalega Island was worth a whopping 5,000 points. In my experience, most of the treasure from the Devil Flags — the optional side story for Majima’s crew of pirates — had some incredibly valuable treasures.

Take the time to hunt treasure for maximum gains (Image via SEGA)

Another gigantic leap was the Watery Goblet found on one of the Nele island areas (Eleahna Island), worth 17,000 points towards the Pirate Rank. These aren’t even the biggest ones — just a few I picked up along the way. With that being said, taking the time to treasure hunt makes ranking up very simple.

