All Angelfish locations and respawn time in Genshin Impact

There are two types of Angelfish in Genshin Impact: Raimei Angelfish and Abiding Angelfish.

Both fish spawn at a different time from one another. Abiding Angelfish only spawn in the daytime (6:00 to 18:00), while Raimei Angelfish are active in the night (18:00 to 6:00). Genshin Impact players need False Worm Bait to catch either fish, and each fish is only present in one location.

No Fishing Association requires the player to catch Abiding Angelfish. However, the Inazuma Fishing Association necessitates the player to acquire 18 Raimei Angelfish to max out The Catch's refinement level. Likewise, Genshin Impact players can catch ornamental variations of both fish to put in the Serenitea Pot.

Genshin Impact guide: All Angelfish locations and respawn time

The Abiding and Raimei Angelfish models (Image via Genshin Impact)

All fish introduced with Genshin Impact 2.1's fishing system take three days to respawn. Inevitably, this statement means that players need to wait three days for both the Raimei and Abiding Angelfish to respawn (if they have caught them all).

It's worth noting that both types of fish spawn in different locations from one another. Raimei Angelfish are only available east of Tatarasuna, while Abiding Angelfish are in Mt. Aocang.

The former Angelfish is the only fish in its location, whereas the latter is one of five fish in its fishing spot.

Raimei Angelfish location

Genshin Impact players can find Raimei Angelfish near some shipwrecked boats east of Tatarasuna. It's only available from 18:00 to 6:00, and one must use the False Worm Bait to catch it.

It's worth noting that there are several Cryo Slimes and an Abyss Electro Mage nearby. Given how easy it is to trigger Elemental Reactions in this area, this fishing spot is more dangerous than the average one.

Genshin Impact players can still fish for it and avoid the Abyss Electro Mage, as his spawn doesn't cover the whole area. Either way, competent gamers should easily dispatch these enemies and then fish for the Ramei Angelfish.

There are no other fish in this location; it's solely Raimei Angelfish. Hence, Genshin Impact players can easily catch all available ones until they have to wait three days for more fish to arrive.

Abiding Angelfish location

This fish is almost a polar opposite compared to the Raimei Angelfish in several categories. Whereas the latter only spawns at night, the Abiding Angelfish is only found in the daytime.

It's also one of five fish in its location (with no enemies that'll threaten the player, either). Genshin Impact players will find Medaka, Sweet-Flower Medaka, Dawncatcher, and Crystalfish here, as well. As Dawncatcher only spawns at night, one won't find it while fishing for the diurnal Abiding Angelfish.

Also Read

Like with the Raimei variation, Genshin Impact players need False Worm Bait to catch the Abiding Angelfish. It will also take three days to respawn (if the player fully depletes it).

Mt. Aocang is the only location where Genshin Impact players can find Abiding Angelfish, as it does not spawn anywhere else in Genshin Impact 2.1. This fish is not required for The Catch or its refinement materials.

Don't want to miss out on latest Genshin Impact updates? Follow our Twitter account for all info!

Edited by R. Elahi