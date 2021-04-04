All Animal Crossing updates arriving in April 2021

Bunny Day is in full swing in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It is the second edition of the event to celebrate Easter Sunday with users worldwide.

The title also completed its first anniversary and will reward its honest patrons with rewards in April.

Moreover, the developers have lined up several new updates and events for April.

This article dives into what these events are and what players can expect from them.

Animal Crossing updates for April

Prom Season

The ongoing pandemic has ruined a lot of plans. However, Animal Crossing has been surprising players across the world with its creative ability.

Unsurprisingly, it will allow players to partake in the prom event, with update 1.9 coming sooner rather than later. This event will continue until the end of this month and will enable players to purchase prom-themed items from Able Sisters and Nook's cranny.

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

Clothing items will include a ballroom mask, elegant mask, prom crown, prom tiara, dance shoes, bubble skirt party dress, slip dress, sequin dress, and vibrant tuxedo.

Singmogil Day in Animal Crossing

Singmogil is Arbor Day in South Korea, celebrated on April 5. Animal Crossing will enable players to order Forsythia from April 1 - 10. Forsythia is a plant that players can grow on their island.

(Image via Crossing Channel)

Like other items in the game, this one might also be customizable and can be used by players to decorate their islands.

Earth Day Celebrations

Nintendo has also paid close attention to events happening around the world. Through Earth Day celebrations, developers are trying to draw players' attention to important events for the world's welfare.

As expected, they are doing that in the most creative way possible.

(Image via AbdallahSmasho26)

Earth Day will allow players to order an antique globe from the Cool Globe's shop between April 15 - 22. While players previously had access to other decorative globes for their study, this one is different and will be in the game for a limited time.