All announced FC Mobile Bundesliga TOTS 24 player cards

EA Sports has announced the FC Mobile Bundesliga TOTS 24 player cards via a post on the title's official Instagram and X accounts. The list contains the best-performing footballers in the German top flight for the 2023-24 season. Gamers across the globe are buzzing with excitement and are looking forward to adding these players to their teams.

The FC Mobile Team of the Season 24 promo is already a hit among fans. The inclusion of the Bundesliga TOTS will add to its charm, attracting more mobile gamers to the title.

Which footballers have been announced in the FC Mobile Bundesliga TOTS 24?

EA Sports has announced 15 footballers for the FC Mobile Bundesliga TOTS 24. These players have outshone others in the German league this season.

Here's a look at the announced cards for the upcoming Bundesliga TOTS 24 event:

98 OVR CAM - Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

98 OVR LB - Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)

97 OVR ST - Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

97 OVR RB - Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

97 OVR CDM - Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen)

96 OVR GK - Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

96 OVR ST - Serhou Guirassy (VfB Stuttgart)

96 OVR CB - Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

96 OVR CAM - Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

96 OVR RW - Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund)

95 OVR ST - Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen)

95 OVR ST - Lois Openda (RB Leipzig)

95 OVR CB - Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund)

95 OVR RM - Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)

95 OVR LW - Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig)

All the announced cards have enhanced stats, making them rare entities. Those who get the cards can use them to rank up faster in FC Mobile's Division Rivals mode.

Besides the names listed above, many lower-rated cards will also be added to the upcoming event. They will feature in the Bundesliga TOTS 24 chapter and in Store Packs.

EA Sports is expected to add multiple Bundesliga icons to the upcoming Bundesliga TOTS 24 event, which will give older gamers a chance to play with their favorite footballers from years gone by.

When will the FC Mobile Bundesliga TOTS 24 event arrive?

While the FC Mobile Premier League TOTS 24 chapter has been a great hit, EA Sports will add the new Bundesliga Team of the Season 24 chapter to the mobile title on May 9, 2024, at 1:00 am UTC.

The new chapter will bring plenty of new skill games and matches, which will help fans get their hands on exclusive rewards.

While the Di Maria Exchange will continue to be live in the title, gamers can expect new exchanges to appear in the FC Mobile Bundesliga TOTS 24 event.