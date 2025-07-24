All armor in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and how to get them

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers features a plethora of unique armor to discover and purchase. Given the distinct variety of armor designs and the unique properties most of them have, players will want to track all of them down when they can. Armor in this game is divided into several armor pieces, namely headgear, chest pieces, bracers, and leg armor.
With over a couple of dozen sets to find, we have compiled the full list of armor in Wuchang: Fallen Feather. Here are the details.
All armor and their locations in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
There are a total of 31 unique armor sets to find across the game's story and DLC packs. They are:
Bridal Set
- Includes: Bridal Veil, Bridal Corset, Bridal Shackles, Bridal Dress
- How to get: Obtained in Hillswatch near Benediction Gate
Butler Shen's Set
- Includes: Butler Shen's Headdress, Butler Shen's Robes, Butler Shen's Bracelets, Butler Shen's Boots
- How to get: Obtained from the corpse of Butler Shen inside a house in Cloudspire City
Centipede Set
- Includes: Centipede Hood, Centipede Carapace, Centipede Vambraces, Centipede Leg Armor
- How to get: Obtained after defeating the boss Blightweaver - Great Centipede in Bandit Cave in Worship's Rise
Clerical Set
- Includes: Clerical Mask, Clerical Robes, Clerical Belt, Clerical Waist Cloth
- How to get: Obtained after defeating the boss Feathered Priest - Lu Bingzhang in Shu Sanctum in Worship's Rise
Commander's Set
- Includes: Commander's Hairpin, Commander's Outfit, Commander's Gilded Boots
- How to get: Obtained after defeating the boss Commander - Honglan in Tang Emperor's Palace in Worship's Rise
Dazzling Fake Monk Set
- Includes: Dazzling Fake Monk Robes
- How to get: Can be picked up at the Mercury Workshop. Alternately, it is purchasable from Wu Gang after handing over the Golden Bowl.
Delicate Set
- Includes: Delicate Hairpin, Delicate Armor, Delicate Bracelet, Delicate Undergarments
- How to get: Can be looted from a corpse near Buddha Cliffs on the way to Worship's Rise
Dhutanga Set
- Includes: Dhutanga's Mask, Dhutanga's Robes, Dhutanga's Prayer Beads
- How to get: Obtained after defeating the boss Master Raider - Man-Eating Dhutanga at Lightzen Temple in Worship's Rise
Draconic Resurgence Set
- Includes: Draconic Resurgence Crown, Draconic Resurgence Robe, Draconic Resurgence Bracers, Draconic Resurgence Boots
- How to get: Obtained via DLC as part of the Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Deluxe Edition
Embroidered Set
- Includes: Embroidered Headband, Embroidered Armor, Embroidered Vambraces, Embroidered Boots
- How to get: The default armor set that Wuchang starts with
Fake Monk Set
- Includes: Fake Monk Robes, Fake Monk Sandals
- How to get: Can be purchased from Wu Gang (after handing over the Golden Bowl) or looted from Fake Monks
Fang Ling's Set
- Includes: Fang Ling's Hairpin, Fang Ling's Wedding Dress, Fang Ling's Bracelet, Fang Ling's Undergarments
- How to get: Can be bought from Tao Qing after offering the Shu Silk Fan
Golden Bandits Set
- Includes: Golden Bandits Cap, Golden Bandits Robe, Golden Bandits Bracers, Golden Bandits Leg Wraps
- How to get: Can be purchased from Wu Gang (after handing over the Golden Bowl) or looted from Golden Bandits
Imperial Set
- Includes: Imperial Bamboo Hat, Imperial Uniform, Imperial Bracers, Imperial Riding Boots
- How to get: Can be purchased from Wu Gang or looted from Imperial Guards
Junior Maid's Set
- Includes: Junior Maid's Scarf, Junior Maid's Garments, Junior Maid's Leggings
- How to get: Obtained by looting Junior Maids
Mad Doctor's Set
- Includes: Mad Doctor's Mask, Mad Doctor's Cloak, Mad Doctor's Gloves, Mad Doctor's Boots
- How to get: Can be purchased from Wu Gang (after giving him the Used Mortar) or looted from Mad Doctors
Militia Set
- Includes: Militia Headscarf, Militia Clothes, Militia Vambraces, Militia Shin Wraps
- How to get: Can be looted in Shu Sanctum from the dead Militia nearby
Ming Set
- Includes: Ming Helmet, Ming Armor, Ming Armguards, Ming Greaves
- How to get: Obtained by looting Ming Guards
Ming General's Set
- Includes: Ming General's Hat, Ming General's Attire, Ming General's Vambraces, Ming General's Riding Boots
- How to get: Can be purchased from Tao Qing after giving him the Wooden Strip
Mistress of the Night's Set
- Includes: Mistress of the Night's Hairpin, Mistress of the Night's Phoenix Robe, Mistress of the Night's Bracers, Mistress of the Night's Crystal Shoes
- How to get: Obtained after defeating the Mistress of the Night - Huang Yan boss in Snowfall Palace in Cloudspire
Night Spectre Set
- Includes: Night Spectre High Crown, Night Spectre Robes, Night Spectre Bracers, Night Spectre Shin Wraps
- How to get: Pre-order bonus for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
North General's Set
- Includes: North General's Helmet, North General's Armor, North General's Vambraces, North General's War Boots
- How to get: Can be purchased from Tao Qing after offering the Seven Treasure Rosary
Overlord's Regalia Set
- Includes: Overlord's Regalia Crown, Overlord's Regalia Coat, Overlord's Regalia Bracers, Overlord's Regalia Long Boots
- How to get: Obtained via DLC as part of the Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Deluxe Edition
Overseer's Set
- Includes: Overseer's Helmet, Overseer's Breastplate, Overseer's Bracers, Overseer's Leg Guards
- How to get: Obtained by looting Overseers
Palace Maid's Set
- Includes: Palace Maid's Hairpin, Palace Maid's Satin Dress, Palace Maid's Bracelet, Palace Maid's Undergarments
- How to get: Obtained by looting Palace Maids
Pirate's Set
- Includes: Pirate's Hairpin, Pirate's Armor, Pirate's Bracers, Pirate's Boots
- How to get: Obtained upon presenting the Lost Package to He Youzai in Doomwillow Beach. This item can be found in the tunnel in Buddha Cliffs, outside the Tang Palace Maid boss area.
Senior Maid's Set
- Includes: Senior Maid's Scarf, Senior Maid's Coat, Senior Maid's Straps, Senior Maid's Undergarments
- How to get: Can be purchased from Wu Gang (after offering the Black Coral Bracelet) or looted from Senior Maids
Snowfall Guard's Set
- Includes: Snowfall Helmet, Snowfall Palace Guard Robes, Snowfall Iron Manacle, Snowfall Long Boots
- How to get: Can be purchased from Wu Gang (after giving him the Used Mortar) or looted from Snowfall Guards
Soul Ritual Set
- Includes: Soul Ritual Robe Crown, Soul Ritual Robe - Robe, Soul Ritual Robe Bracers, Soul Ritual Robe Boots
- How to get: Obtained via DLC as part of the Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Deluxe Edition
Tiger of Fortune Set
- Includes: Tiger of Fortune Outfit
- How to get: Obtained via DLC as part of the Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Deluxe Edition
White Spectre Set
- Includes: White Spectre High Crown, White Spectre Robes, White Spectre Bracers, White Spectre Shin Wraps
- How to get: Pre-order bonus for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.
