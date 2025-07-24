All armor in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and how to get them

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers features a plethora of unique armor to discover and purchase. Given the distinct variety of armor designs and the unique properties most of them have, players will want to track all of them down when they can. Armor in this game is divided into several armor pieces, namely headgear, chest pieces, bracers, and leg armor.

With over a couple of dozen sets to find, we have compiled the full list of armor in Wuchang: Fallen Feather. Here are the details.

All armor and their locations in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Each armor has a unique aesthetic in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 505 Games)

There are a total of 31 unique armor sets to find across the game's story and DLC packs. They are:

Bridal Set

Includes: Bridal Veil, Bridal Corset, Bridal Shackles, Bridal Dress

Bridal Veil, Bridal Corset, Bridal Shackles, Bridal Dress How to get: Obtained in Hillswatch near Benediction Gate

Butler Shen's Set

Includes: Butler Shen's Headdress, Butler Shen's Robes, Butler Shen's Bracelets, Butler Shen's Boots

Butler Shen's Headdress, Butler Shen's Robes, Butler Shen's Bracelets, Butler Shen's Boots How to get: Obtained from the corpse of Butler Shen inside a house in Cloudspire City

Centipede Set

Includes: Centipede Hood, Centipede Carapace, Centipede Vambraces, Centipede Leg Armor

Centipede Hood, Centipede Carapace, Centipede Vambraces, Centipede Leg Armor How to get: Obtained after defeating the boss Blightweaver - Great Centipede in Bandit Cave in Worship's Rise

Clerical Set

Includes: Clerical Mask, Clerical Robes, Clerical Belt, Clerical Waist Cloth

Clerical Mask, Clerical Robes, Clerical Belt, Clerical Waist Cloth How to get: Obtained after defeating the boss Feathered Priest - Lu Bingzhang in Shu Sanctum in Worship's Rise

Commander's Set

Includes: Commander's Hairpin, Commander's Outfit, Commander's Gilded Boots

Commander's Hairpin, Commander's Outfit, Commander's Gilded Boots How to get: Obtained after defeating the boss Commander - Honglan in Tang Emperor's Palace in Worship's Rise

Dazzling Fake Monk Set

Includes: Dazzling Fake Monk Robes

Dazzling Fake Monk Robes How to get: Can be picked up at the Mercury Workshop. Alternately, it is purchasable from Wu Gang after handing over the Golden Bowl.

Delicate Set

Includes: Delicate Hairpin, Delicate Armor, Delicate Bracelet, Delicate Undergarments

Delicate Hairpin, Delicate Armor, Delicate Bracelet, Delicate Undergarments How to get: Can be looted from a corpse near Buddha Cliffs on the way to Worship's Rise

Dhutanga Set

Includes: Dhutanga's Mask, Dhutanga's Robes, Dhutanga's Prayer Beads

Dhutanga's Mask, Dhutanga's Robes, Dhutanga's Prayer Beads How to get: Obtained after defeating the boss Master Raider - Man-Eating Dhutanga at Lightzen Temple in Worship's Rise

Draconic Resurgence Set

Includes: Draconic Resurgence Crown, Draconic Resurgence Robe, Draconic Resurgence Bracers, Draconic Resurgence Boots

Draconic Resurgence Crown, Draconic Resurgence Robe, Draconic Resurgence Bracers, Draconic Resurgence Boots How to get: Obtained via DLC as part of the Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Deluxe Edition

Embroidered Set

Includes: Embroidered Headband, Embroidered Armor, Embroidered Vambraces, Embroidered Boots

Embroidered Headband, Embroidered Armor, Embroidered Vambraces, Embroidered Boots How to get: The default armor set that Wuchang starts with

Fake Monk Set

Includes: Fake Monk Robes, Fake Monk Sandals

Fake Monk Robes, Fake Monk Sandals How to get: Can be purchased from Wu Gang (after handing over the Golden Bowl) or looted from Fake Monks

Fang Ling's Set

Includes: Fang Ling's Hairpin, Fang Ling's Wedding Dress, Fang Ling's Bracelet, Fang Ling's Undergarments

Fang Ling's Hairpin, Fang Ling's Wedding Dress, Fang Ling's Bracelet, Fang Ling's Undergarments How to get: Can be bought from Tao Qing after offering the Shu Silk Fan

Golden Bandits Set

Includes: Golden Bandits Cap, Golden Bandits Robe, Golden Bandits Bracers, Golden Bandits Leg Wraps

Golden Bandits Cap, Golden Bandits Robe, Golden Bandits Bracers, Golden Bandits Leg Wraps How to get: Can be purchased from Wu Gang (after handing over the Golden Bowl) or looted from Golden Bandits

Imperial Set

Includes: Imperial Bamboo Hat, Imperial Uniform, Imperial Bracers, Imperial Riding Boots

Imperial Bamboo Hat, Imperial Uniform, Imperial Bracers, Imperial Riding Boots How to get: Can be purchased from Wu Gang or looted from Imperial Guards

Junior Maid's Set

Includes: Junior Maid's Scarf, Junior Maid's Garments, Junior Maid's Leggings

Junior Maid's Scarf, Junior Maid's Garments, Junior Maid's Leggings How to get: Obtained by looting Junior Maids

Overlord's Regalia Set in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 505 Games)

Mad Doctor's Set

Includes: Mad Doctor's Mask, Mad Doctor's Cloak, Mad Doctor's Gloves, Mad Doctor's Boots

Mad Doctor's Mask, Mad Doctor's Cloak, Mad Doctor's Gloves, Mad Doctor's Boots How to get: Can be purchased from Wu Gang (after giving him the Used Mortar) or looted from Mad Doctors

Militia Set

Includes: Militia Headscarf, Militia Clothes, Militia Vambraces, Militia Shin Wraps

Militia Headscarf, Militia Clothes, Militia Vambraces, Militia Shin Wraps How to get: Can be looted in Shu Sanctum from the dead Militia nearby

Ming Set

Includes: Ming Helmet, Ming Armor, Ming Armguards, Ming Greaves

Ming Helmet, Ming Armor, Ming Armguards, Ming Greaves How to get: Obtained by looting Ming Guards

Ming General's Set

Includes: Ming General's Hat, Ming General's Attire, Ming General's Vambraces, Ming General's Riding Boots

Ming General's Hat, Ming General's Attire, Ming General's Vambraces, Ming General's Riding Boots How to get: Can be purchased from Tao Qing after giving him the Wooden Strip

Mistress of the Night's Set

Includes: Mistress of the Night's Hairpin, Mistress of the Night's Phoenix Robe, Mistress of the Night's Bracers, Mistress of the Night's Crystal Shoes

Mistress of the Night's Hairpin, Mistress of the Night's Phoenix Robe, Mistress of the Night's Bracers, Mistress of the Night's Crystal Shoes How to get: Obtained after defeating the Mistress of the Night - Huang Yan boss in Snowfall Palace in Cloudspire

Night Spectre Set

Includes: Night Spectre High Crown, Night Spectre Robes, Night Spectre Bracers, Night Spectre Shin Wraps

Night Spectre High Crown, Night Spectre Robes, Night Spectre Bracers, Night Spectre Shin Wraps How to get: Pre-order bonus for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

North General's Set

Includes: North General's Helmet, North General's Armor, North General's Vambraces, North General's War Boots

North General's Helmet, North General's Armor, North General's Vambraces, North General's War Boots How to get: Can be purchased from Tao Qing after offering the Seven Treasure Rosary

Overlord's Regalia Set

Includes: Overlord's Regalia Crown, Overlord's Regalia Coat, Overlord's Regalia Bracers, Overlord's Regalia Long Boots

Overlord's Regalia Crown, Overlord's Regalia Coat, Overlord's Regalia Bracers, Overlord's Regalia Long Boots How to get: Obtained via DLC as part of the Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Deluxe Edition

Overseer's Set

Includes: Overseer's Helmet, Overseer's Breastplate, Overseer's Bracers, Overseer's Leg Guards

Overseer's Helmet, Overseer's Breastplate, Overseer's Bracers, Overseer's Leg Guards How to get: Obtained by looting Overseers

Palace Maid's Set

Includes: Palace Maid's Hairpin, Palace Maid's Satin Dress, Palace Maid's Bracelet, Palace Maid's Undergarments

Palace Maid's Hairpin, Palace Maid's Satin Dress, Palace Maid's Bracelet, Palace Maid's Undergarments How to get: Obtained by looting Palace Maids

Pirate's Set

Includes: Pirate's Hairpin, Pirate's Armor, Pirate's Bracers, Pirate's Boots

Pirate's Hairpin, Pirate's Armor, Pirate's Bracers, Pirate's Boots How to get: Obtained upon presenting the Lost Package to He Youzai in Doomwillow Beach. This item can be found in the tunnel in Buddha Cliffs, outside the Tang Palace Maid boss area.

Senior Maid's Set

Includes: Senior Maid's Scarf, Senior Maid's Coat, Senior Maid's Straps, Senior Maid's Undergarments

Senior Maid's Scarf, Senior Maid's Coat, Senior Maid's Straps, Senior Maid's Undergarments How to get: Can be purchased from Wu Gang (after offering the Black Coral Bracelet) or looted from Senior Maids

Snowfall Guard's Set

Includes: Snowfall Helmet, Snowfall Palace Guard Robes, Snowfall Iron Manacle, Snowfall Long Boots

Snowfall Helmet, Snowfall Palace Guard Robes, Snowfall Iron Manacle, Snowfall Long Boots How to get: Can be purchased from Wu Gang (after giving him the Used Mortar) or looted from Snowfall Guards

Soul Ritual Set

Includes: Soul Ritual Robe Crown, Soul Ritual Robe - Robe, Soul Ritual Robe Bracers, Soul Ritual Robe Boots

Soul Ritual Robe Crown, Soul Ritual Robe - Robe, Soul Ritual Robe Bracers, Soul Ritual Robe Boots How to get: Obtained via DLC as part of the Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Deluxe Edition

Tiger of Fortune Set

Includes: Tiger of Fortune Outfit

Tiger of Fortune Outfit How to get: Obtained via DLC as part of the Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Deluxe Edition

White Spectre Set

Includes: White Spectre High Crown, White Spectre Robes, White Spectre Bracers, White Spectre Shin Wraps

White Spectre High Crown, White Spectre Robes, White Spectre Bracers, White Spectre Shin Wraps How to get: Pre-order bonus for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

