All armor in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and how to get them

By Siddharth Patil
Published Jul 24, 2025 18:14 GMT
Wuchang all armor
Explore every armor set found in this all-new Soulslike (Image via 505 Games)

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers features a plethora of unique armor to discover and purchase. Given the distinct variety of armor designs and the unique properties most of them have, players will want to track all of them down when they can. Armor in this game is divided into several armor pieces, namely headgear, chest pieces, bracers, and leg armor.

Ad

With over a couple of dozen sets to find, we have compiled the full list of armor in Wuchang: Fallen Feather. Here are the details.

All armor and their locations in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Each armor has a unique aesthetic in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 505 Games)
Each armor has a unique aesthetic in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 505 Games)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

There are a total of 31 unique armor sets to find across the game's story and DLC packs. They are:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bridal Set

  • Includes: Bridal Veil, Bridal Corset, Bridal Shackles, Bridal Dress
  • How to get: Obtained in Hillswatch near Benediction Gate

Butler Shen's Set

  • Includes: Butler Shen's Headdress, Butler Shen's Robes, Butler Shen's Bracelets, Butler Shen's Boots
  • How to get: Obtained from the corpse of Butler Shen inside a house in Cloudspire City

Centipede Set

  • Includes: Centipede Hood, Centipede Carapace, Centipede Vambraces, Centipede Leg Armor
  • How to get: Obtained after defeating the boss Blightweaver - Great Centipede in Bandit Cave in Worship's Rise
Ad

Clerical Set

  • Includes: Clerical Mask, Clerical Robes, Clerical Belt, Clerical Waist Cloth
  • How to get: Obtained after defeating the boss Feathered Priest - Lu Bingzhang in Shu Sanctum in Worship's Rise

Commander's Set

  • Includes: Commander's Hairpin, Commander's Outfit, Commander's Gilded Boots
  • How to get: Obtained after defeating the boss Commander - Honglan in Tang Emperor's Palace in Worship's Rise

Dazzling Fake Monk Set

  • Includes: Dazzling Fake Monk Robes
  • How to get: Can be picked up at the Mercury Workshop. Alternately, it is purchasable from Wu Gang after handing over the Golden Bowl.
Ad

Delicate Set

  • Includes: Delicate Hairpin, Delicate Armor, Delicate Bracelet, Delicate Undergarments
  • How to get: Can be looted from a corpse near Buddha Cliffs on the way to Worship's Rise

Dhutanga Set

  • Includes: Dhutanga's Mask, Dhutanga's Robes, Dhutanga's Prayer Beads
  • How to get: Obtained after defeating the boss Master Raider - Man-Eating Dhutanga at Lightzen Temple in Worship's Rise

Draconic Resurgence Set

  • Includes: Draconic Resurgence Crown, Draconic Resurgence Robe, Draconic Resurgence Bracers, Draconic Resurgence Boots
  • How to get: Obtained via DLC as part of the Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Deluxe Edition
Ad

Embroidered Set

  • Includes: Embroidered Headband, Embroidered Armor, Embroidered Vambraces, Embroidered Boots
  • How to get: The default armor set that Wuchang starts with

Fake Monk Set

  • Includes: Fake Monk Robes, Fake Monk Sandals
  • How to get: Can be purchased from Wu Gang (after handing over the Golden Bowl) or looted from Fake Monks

Fang Ling's Set

  • Includes: Fang Ling's Hairpin, Fang Ling's Wedding Dress, Fang Ling's Bracelet, Fang Ling's Undergarments
  • How to get: Can be bought from Tao Qing after offering the Shu Silk Fan
Ad

Golden Bandits Set

  • Includes: Golden Bandits Cap, Golden Bandits Robe, Golden Bandits Bracers, Golden Bandits Leg Wraps
  • How to get: Can be purchased from Wu Gang (after handing over the Golden Bowl) or looted from Golden Bandits

Imperial Set

  • Includes: Imperial Bamboo Hat, Imperial Uniform, Imperial Bracers, Imperial Riding Boots
  • How to get: Can be purchased from Wu Gang or looted from Imperial Guards

Junior Maid's Set

  • Includes: Junior Maid's Scarf, Junior Maid's Garments, Junior Maid's Leggings
  • How to get: Obtained by looting Junior Maids
Ad

Also read: How long does it take to beat Wuchang: Fallen Feathers?

Overlord&#039;s Regalia Set in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 505 Games)
Overlord's Regalia Set in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 505 Games)

Mad Doctor's Set

Ad
  • Includes: Mad Doctor's Mask, Mad Doctor's Cloak, Mad Doctor's Gloves, Mad Doctor's Boots
  • How to get: Can be purchased from Wu Gang (after giving him the Used Mortar) or looted from Mad Doctors

Militia Set

  • Includes: Militia Headscarf, Militia Clothes, Militia Vambraces, Militia Shin Wraps
  • How to get: Can be looted in Shu Sanctum from the dead Militia nearby

Ming Set

  • Includes: Ming Helmet, Ming Armor, Ming Armguards, Ming Greaves
  • How to get: Obtained by looting Ming Guards
Ad

Ming General's Set

  • Includes: Ming General's Hat, Ming General's Attire, Ming General's Vambraces, Ming General's Riding Boots
  • How to get: Can be purchased from Tao Qing after giving him the Wooden Strip

Mistress of the Night's Set

  • Includes: Mistress of the Night's Hairpin, Mistress of the Night's Phoenix Robe, Mistress of the Night's Bracers, Mistress of the Night's Crystal Shoes
  • How to get: Obtained after defeating the Mistress of the Night - Huang Yan boss in Snowfall Palace in Cloudspire
Ad

Night Spectre Set

  • Includes: Night Spectre High Crown, Night Spectre Robes, Night Spectre Bracers, Night Spectre Shin Wraps
  • How to get: Pre-order bonus for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

North General's Set

  • Includes: North General's Helmet, North General's Armor, North General's Vambraces, North General's War Boots
  • How to get: Can be purchased from Tao Qing after offering the Seven Treasure Rosary

Overlord's Regalia Set

  • Includes: Overlord's Regalia Crown, Overlord's Regalia Coat, Overlord's Regalia Bracers, Overlord's Regalia Long Boots
  • How to get: Obtained via DLC as part of the Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Deluxe Edition
Ad

Overseer's Set

  • Includes: Overseer's Helmet, Overseer's Breastplate, Overseer's Bracers, Overseer's Leg Guards
  • How to get: Obtained by looting Overseers

Palace Maid's Set

  • Includes: Palace Maid's Hairpin, Palace Maid's Satin Dress, Palace Maid's Bracelet, Palace Maid's Undergarments
  • How to get: Obtained by looting Palace Maids

Pirate's Set

  • Includes: Pirate's Hairpin, Pirate's Armor, Pirate's Bracers, Pirate's Boots
  • How to get: Obtained upon presenting the Lost Package to He Youzai in Doomwillow Beach. This item can be found in the tunnel in Buddha Cliffs, outside the Tang Palace Maid boss area.
Ad

Senior Maid's Set

  • Includes: Senior Maid's Scarf, Senior Maid's Coat, Senior Maid's Straps, Senior Maid's Undergarments
  • How to get: Can be purchased from Wu Gang (after offering the Black Coral Bracelet) or looted from Senior Maids

Snowfall Guard's Set

  • Includes: Snowfall Helmet, Snowfall Palace Guard Robes, Snowfall Iron Manacle, Snowfall Long Boots
  • How to get: Can be purchased from Wu Gang (after giving him the Used Mortar) or looted from Snowfall Guards

Soul Ritual Set

Ad
  • Includes: Soul Ritual Robe Crown, Soul Ritual Robe - Robe, Soul Ritual Robe Bracers, Soul Ritual Robe Boots
  • How to get: Obtained via DLC as part of the Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Deluxe Edition

Tiger of Fortune Set

  • Includes: Tiger of Fortune Outfit
  • How to get: Obtained via DLC as part of the Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Deluxe Edition

White Spectre Set

  • Includes: White Spectre High Crown, White Spectre Robes, White Spectre Bracers, White Spectre Shin Wraps
  • How to get: Pre-order bonus for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
Ad

Read more: All trophies and achievements in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

About the author
Siddharth Patil

Siddharth Patil

Twitter icon

Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.

Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.

Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.

Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications