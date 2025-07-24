All trophies and achievements in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

There are a total of 40 trophies and achievements in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers for you to collect. Besides obtaining some of these during the main campaign of the game, you will need to cover multiple playthroughs and search for optional bosses if you plan on collecting all of them and adding one more title to your platinum collection.

This article will cover all of the available trophies and achievements in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

All available trophies and achievements in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

All available trophies in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 505 Games)

Here are the 40 available trophies and achievements in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers for you to collect.

Well Met, Divines: Offer Blood at a Shrine.

Offer Blood at a Shrine. Disciplinary Discipline : Acquire any Discipline skill.

: Acquire any Discipline skill. Master Raider - Man-eater Dhutanga: Defeat Master Raider - Man-eater Dhutanga.

Defeat Master Raider - Man-eater Dhutanga. Blightweaver Great Centipede: Defeat Blightweaver Great Centipede.

Defeat Blightweaver Great Centipede. Glutonous Monstrosity - Lu Hongliu : Defeat Glutonous Monstrosity - Lu Hongliu.

: Defeat Glutonous Monstrosity - Lu Hongliu. Reborn Treant - Soulwood: Defeat Reborn Treant - Soulwood.

Defeat Reborn Treant - Soulwood. Feathered Priest - Lu Bingzhang: Defeat Feathered Priest - Lu Bingzhang.

Defeat Feathered Priest - Lu Bingzhang. I Call Thee: Summon an NPC to aid you.

Summon an NPC to aid you. Overflowing Manna: Fully enhance your Manna Vase.

Fully enhance your Manna Vase. Surging Manna: Fully purify your Manna Vase.

Fully purify your Manna Vase. Wielder of Power: Enhance a weapon to the maximum.

Enhance a weapon to the maximum. Bamboozling Return: Defeat 20 Bamboozlings.

Defeat 20 Bamboozlings. Discerning Eye: Find all gates containing Bendictions.

Find all gates containing Bendictions. Shop of Plenty: Fully unlock all of Wu Gang's stock.

Fully unlock all of Wu Gang's stock. Radiant Faith: Activate every single Shrine.

Activate every single Shrine. Quelling Madness: Defeat 6 Inner Demons.

Defeat 6 Inner Demons. Well Traveled: Fully unlock all of Tao Qing's stock.

Fully unlock all of Tao Qing's stock. Sage: Answer all riddles correctly.

Answer all riddles correctly. Legendary Collector: Acquire all weapons.

Acquire all weapons. Pendant Gatherer: Find all jade pendants.

Find all jade pendants. General of the North - Ai Nengqi: Defeat General of the North - Ai Nengqi.

Defeat General of the North - Ai Nengqi. Ming General - Liu Cheng'en : Defeat Ming General - Liu Cheng'en.

: Defeat Ming General - Liu Cheng'en. Mistress of the Night - Huang Yan: Defeat Mistress of the Night - Huang Yan.

Defeat Mistress of the Night - Huang Yan. South General - Liu Wenxiu: Defeat South General - Liu Wenxiu.

Defeat South General - Liu Wenxiu. Bo Sorcerer: Defeat the Bo Sorcerer.

Vermillion Feathers - Honglan: Defeat Vermillion Feathers - Honglan.

Defeat Vermillion Feathers - Honglan. Bo Magus: Defeat the Bo Magus.

Defeat the Bo Magus. Dream's Sweet Deceit: Achieve the "Dream's Sweet Deceit" ending.

Achieve the "Dream's Sweet Deceit" ending. Successor of the Bo: Achieve the "Successor of the Bo" ending.

Achieve the "Successor of the Bo" ending. Bound by Fate's Threads: Achieve the "Bound by Fate's Threads" ending.

Achieve the "Bound by Fate's Threads" ending. Jarful of Medicine : Achieve the "Jarful of Medicine" ending.

: Achieve the "Jarful of Medicine" ending. Commander - Honglan : Encounter Honglan at the Tang Emperor's Palace.

: Encounter Honglan at the Tang Emperor's Palace. Eternal Glory - Zhao Yun: Defeat Eternal Glory - Zhao Yun.

Defeat Eternal Glory - Zhao Yun. Perfect Bride - Fang Ling: Defeat Perfect Bride - Fang Ling.

Defeat Perfect Bride - Fang Ling. Fierce Tiger - Zhang Xianzhong : Defeat Fierce Tiger - Zhang Xianzhong.

: Defeat Fierce Tiger - Zhang Xianzhong. Dragon Emperor - Zhu Youjian: Defeat Dragon Emperor - Zhu Youjian.

Defeat Dragon Emperor - Zhu Youjian. Feathery Ambition - Xuanyangzhi : Defeat Feathery Ambition - Xuanyangzhi.

: Defeat Feathery Ambition - Xuanyangzhi. Demon of Obsession: Defeat Demon of Obsession.

Defeat Demon of Obsession. Monstrous Toddler - Bai Kru: Defeat Monstrous Toddler - Bai Kru.

Defeat Monstrous Toddler - Bai Kru. Fallen Feathers: Earn all achievements.

That covers all the available trophies and achievements in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

