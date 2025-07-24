How long does it take to beat Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is the latest addition to the Souls-like genre from developer Leenzee, and it will take you around 30-40 hours to complete your playthrough. Given it is ultimately a Souls title, each player will have vastly different experiences when it comes to boss fights, as many will be able to clear those challenges within a few tries, while some might take longer. But even if you complete your first playthrough, you will need to do multiple in case you are eager to collect all of the Wuchang: Fallen Feathers trophies. Let's take a look at how long it might take to complete the game based on the content you engage in. Wuchang: Fallen Feathers completion time exploredWuchang follows the formula of almost all the other major Soulslikes out there. If you want to complete one playthrough, it will take you roughly 30 hours, given you are skipping side contents, and you can add up 10-15 hours of extra playtime in case you decide to engage in the side activities. Regular playthrough: 30-40 hours.Completionist playthrough: 70-80 hours.Rushed playthrough (main story only): 25-30 hours.During our interview with Wuchang: Fallen Feathers' developers, the team at Leenzee stated that they were inspired by the map design philosophy of Dark Souls 1. This is one of the reasons that Wuchang is definitely not an easy game, and most of your time will go to exploration. Your playtime also comes down to your ability to adapt to the boss patterns, especially during the first playthrough. Some will be able to clear the enemies with only a few tries, while for others it can take quite a few attempts to defeat the bosses. How long does it take to obtain all the trophies and achievements in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers? It will take you roughly 70-80 hours, or even more if you want to obtain all of the available trophies and achievements in the game. Given the game will keep getting easier with each NG+ playthrough, those will not take much time, and on top of that, all of the achievements related to optional content will already be unlocked. The game features a total of four different endings that you will need to get to unlock all of the achievements. Each one of them is unlocked after meeting certain conditions.Read our full review of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers to learn what we think about the game.