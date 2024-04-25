All Assassin's Creed Hexe leaks and rumors explored

Assassin's Creed Hexe, the next mainline Assassin's Creed title from Ubisoft Montreal, has been mostly covered in a shroud of mystery, with very little information available (well, at least officially). The game was first announced back in 2022, with a brief teaser that hinted at the Hexe's potential setting. The teaser also gave fans a look at the official logo for the title.

Since then, Ubisoft hasn't officially revealed any details, which is understandable considering the game isn't scheduled to be released soon. Assassin's Creed Hexe (or Codename Hexe) is meant to be the next mainline title after Assassin's Creed Red, which itself is yet to get a definitive release date.

However, over the last few months, there have been plenty of rumors and leaks that not only shed light on Hexe's setting but also its protagonist, her supernatural abilities, gameplay systems, and more.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Everything we know about Assassin's Creed Hexe so far

According to Ubisoft, Assassin's Creed Hexe is going to be "a different type of game," foregoing the previous titles' 100+ hours long RPG structure for a more focused, narrative-driven experience. While Ubisoft never disclosed the game's setting officially, the teaser they showcased during Ubisoft Forward 2022 did hint at a 16th-century European setting.

Expand Tweet

Recently, more details surfaced online about the upcoming title courtesy of Insider Gaming, who got access to brief footage of the in-engine gameplay of Assassin's Creed Hexe from Ubisoft. According to Insider Gaming's report, Hexe will feature a single protagonist, Elsa, who seems to possess supernatural abilities.

Although the extent of her powers hasn't been fully detailed or showcased in the brief gameplay footage Insider Gaming got access to, it did showcase a snippet of what she's capable of. The gameplay showed Elsa being hunted by 16th-century German soldiers, and to get past them, she uses a spell to possess a nearby cat.

The game then shifts control to the cat, which the player uses to knock over a glass bottle, distracting the guards and giving Elsa the chance to escape. There have previously been characters in Assassin's Creed titles that exhibited supernatural abilities, such as Kassandra (Odyssey), Eivor (Valhalla), and Ratonhnhaké:ton/Connor (AC3), so this isn't coming out of left field.

Expand Tweet

However, the supernatural powers of these characters have always been oriented towards active combat, with them either providing additional combat abilities or enhancing existing skills. Elsa, on the other hand, seems to have a completely different form of supernatural abilities.

Additionally, sources close to Insider Gaming also note that the title will feature something similar to the "Fear System" in Assassin's Creed Syndicate's Jack the Ripper DLC. The Fear System essentially allowed the game's protagonist Evie or the antagonist Jack to instill dread in enemies by brutalizing nearby NPCs.

This was a pretty interesting addition to Jack the Ripper since it not only played a part in the game's combat but was also appropriate for the DLC's setting and atmosphere. It seems Ubisoft Montreal is now aiming to deliver a similar experience as AC Syndicate's highly underrated DLC, albeit on a much larger scale.

Expand Tweet

While it is understandable that some fans might not take kindly to the supernatural elements of Assassin's Creed Hexe, the ways these abilities are being used in this game are interesting. Jack the Ripper, despite all its flaws, was a pretty fascinating idea, and getting a similar experience, albeit on a much grander scale is intriguing, to say the least.