All Baldur's Gate 3 companion endings in patch 5 update

In a video game like Baldur's Gate 3 that comes with unparalleled lore, it can often be challenging to provide endings to some of the most memorable characters present. While players start their journey by meeting Lae'Zel and Shadowheart, their actual conclusions are never clearly known from the beginning. Thanks to the latest Patch 5 update, gamers can find some form of closure.

The recent update, which went live earlier on November 30 on PC and the PS5, imparted plenty of significant changes. Players can now enjoy two new game modes, and the core story has received several updates as well. One of those includes a new set of epilogues that essentially confirms the identities of several important in-game characters. Moreover, all of them can choose to have either of two identities, which allows more freedom in decision-making.

Complete list of Baldur's Gate 3 companion epilogues

Bringing the companion stories to a close is an essential update for Baldur's Gate 3. What makes it really interesting is your role in deciding which ending is achieved by your companions. While they will choose between the overall range of choices, the final one will be entirely dependent on your decision-making throughout the campaign.

Astarion : Adventurer/Vampire Ascendant

: Adventurer/Vampire Ascendant Gale : Professor at Blackstaff Academy/God of Ambition

: Professor at Blackstaff Academy/God of Ambition Shadowheart : Farmer/Mother Superior of a Sharran Cloister

: Farmer/Mother Superior of a Sharran Cloister Lae'zel : Fight Vlaakith/Enslaved by Vlaakith

: Fight Vlaakith/Enslaved by Vlaakith Wyll : Blade of Avernus, Ranger/Grand Duke Ravengard

: Blade of Avernus, Ranger/Grand Duke Ravengard Karlach : Trying to leaveAvernus with Wyll/Trying to leave Avernus with the player

: Trying to leaveAvernus with Wyll/Trying to leave Avernus with the player Halsin : Fostering children while trying to rebuild the Moonrise Towers and Reithwin Town

: Fostering children while trying to rebuild the Moonrise Towers and Reithwin Town Jaheira : Rebuilding Baldur's Gate and bringing back the Harper Network

: Rebuilding Baldur's Gate and bringing back the Harper Network Minthara : Try to reclaim her house and find allies for the same reason

: Try to reclaim her house and find allies for the same reason Minsc: Protect Baldur's Gate along with Boo

It's interesting that while characters like Astarion, Gale, and Shadowheart have choices between their endings, that isn't the case for the likes of Halsin and Jaheira. That said, your decision-making will not have reduced its importance in any way.

Patch 5 has plenty of valuable additions that will undoubtedly allow you to enjoy even more content in Baldur's Gate 3: two new modes, namely Honour and Custom. The former will provide the stiffest of challenges that will allow you to truly test your mettle.

It's worth noting that the epilogues won't be unlocked by default. You will have to complete the primary campaign and defeat the Netherbrain. It's only then that you'll be able to access the epilogues and find out what paths have been followed by your favorite companions in Baldur's Gate 3.