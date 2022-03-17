All Bartender event drink recipes in Genshin Impact: Sweet Cider Lake, Coffee with Impact, Barbatos Boon, and more

The current Bartender event (Of Drink A-Dreaming) will expire on March 21, 2022, so Genshin Impact players should get all of the drink recipes before then. There is no need for guesswork if the player knows the exact recipes, thus making a guide like this one useful for players short on time.

This guide won't focus on the Tavern Tales portion; it will only focus on the general drink recipes that players must unlock to get the Celebration: Binge Vessel Namecard. These recipes will also be separated into several categories based on their first ingredient:

Coffee

Juice

Tea

List of all Bartender event drink recipes in Genshin Impact

Here is a list of every drink recipe that has Coffee as the base during the ongoing Bartender event in Genshin Impact 2.5:

Athenaeum: Coffee + Coffee + Coffee

Coffee + Coffee + Coffee Caramel Pinecone: Coffee + Milk + Caramel

Coffee + Milk + Caramel Foamy Reef: Coffee + Coffee + Fizzy Water

Coffee + Coffee + Fizzy Water Golden Eden: Coffee + Coffee + Milk

Coffee + Coffee + Milk Moonlit Alley: Coffee + Milk + Cocoa Paste

Coffee + Milk + Cocoa Paste Night of Swirling Stars: Coffee + Milk + Milk

Coffee + Milk + Milk Stroke of Night: Coffee + Tea + Milk

Here is a list of every drink recipe that has a base of Juice:

Barbatos' Boon: Juice + Fizzy Water + Mint

Juice + Fizzy Water + Mint Birch Sap: Juice + Juice + Lemon

Juice + Juice + Lemon Dawning Dew: Juice + Juice + Fizzy Water

Juice + Juice + Fizzy Water Gray Valley Sunset: Juice + Juice + Juice

Juice + Juice + Juice Snow-Covered Kiss: Juice + Juice + Milk

Juice + Juice + Milk Sweet Cider Lake: Juice + Milk + Milk

Here is a list of every drink recipe with a Tea base:

Boreal Watch: Tea + Milk + Mint

Tea + Milk + Mint Brightcrown: Tea + Milk + Milk

Tea + Milk + Milk Dusk: Tea + Juice + Juice

Tea + Juice + Juice Laughter and Cheer: Tea + Milk + Cocoa Paste

Tea + Milk + Cocoa Paste Love Poem: Tea + Milk + Caramel

Tea + Milk + Caramel Misty Garden: Tea + Tea + Tea

Tea + Tea + Tea Scholar's Afternoon: Tea + Tea + Milk

Tea + Tea + Milk Tart Brilliance: Tea + Tea + Lemon

Genshin Impact players act as a bartender in this event (Image via miHoYo)

That is every recipe in this Bartender event. Completing everything in this event will award Genshin Impact players with the following rewards:

420 Primogems

450,000 Mora

Celebration: Binge Vessel

Tavern Shaker: Grumous Oscillation

6x Hero's Wits

4x Adventurer's Experience

24x Mystic Enhancement Ore

2x Guide to Freedom

2x Guide to Resistance

2x Guide to Ballad

4x Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator

4x Debris of Decarabian's City

4x Boreal Wolf's Cracked Tooth

The Afterword Quest will be available from March 21 to March 24, 2022. Travelers are encouraged to complete it for additional rewards.

