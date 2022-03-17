×
All Bartender event drink recipes in Genshin Impact: Sweet Cider Lake, Coffee with Impact, Barbatos Boon, and more

The three main ingredients in this Bartender event in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)
alan.sahbegovic
ANALYST
Modified Mar 17, 2022 02:52 AM IST
The current Bartender event (Of Drink A-Dreaming) will expire on March 21, 2022, so Genshin Impact players should get all of the drink recipes before then. There is no need for guesswork if the player knows the exact recipes, thus making a guide like this one useful for players short on time.

This guide won't focus on the Tavern Tales portion; it will only focus on the general drink recipes that players must unlock to get the Celebration: Binge Vessel Namecard. These recipes will also be separated into several categories based on their first ingredient:

  • Coffee
  • Juice
  • Tea

List of all Bartender event drink recipes in Genshin Impact

Here is a list of every drink recipe that has Coffee as the base during the ongoing Bartender event in Genshin Impact 2.5:

  • Athenaeum: Coffee + Coffee + Coffee
  • Caramel Pinecone: Coffee + Milk + Caramel
  • Foamy Reef: Coffee + Coffee + Fizzy Water
  • Golden Eden: Coffee + Coffee + Milk
  • Moonlit Alley: Coffee + Milk + Cocoa Paste
  • Night of Swirling Stars: Coffee + Milk + Milk
  • Stroke of Night: Coffee + Tea + Milk

Here is a list of every drink recipe that has a base of Juice:

  • Barbatos' Boon: Juice + Fizzy Water + Mint
  • Birch Sap: Juice + Juice + Lemon
  • Dawning Dew: Juice + Juice + Fizzy Water
  • Gray Valley Sunset: Juice + Juice + Juice
  • Snow-Covered Kiss: Juice + Juice + Milk
  • Sweet Cider Lake: Juice + Milk + Milk

Here is a list of every drink recipe with a Tea base:

  • Boreal Watch: Tea + Milk + Mint
  • Brightcrown: Tea + Milk + Milk
  • Dusk: Tea + Juice + Juice
  • Laughter and Cheer: Tea + Milk + Cocoa Paste
  • Love Poem: Tea + Milk + Caramel
  • Misty Garden: Tea + Tea + Tea
  • Scholar's Afternoon: Tea + Tea + Milk
  • Tart Brilliance: Tea + Tea + Lemon
Genshin Impact players act as a bartender in this event (Image via miHoYo)
That is every recipe in this Bartender event. Completing everything in this event will award Genshin Impact players with the following rewards:

  • 420 Primogems
  • 450,000 Mora
  • Celebration: Binge Vessel
  • Tavern Shaker: Grumous Oscillation
  • 6x Hero's Wits
  • 4x Adventurer's Experience
  • 24x Mystic Enhancement Ore
  • 2x Guide to Freedom
  • 2x Guide to Resistance
  • 2x Guide to Ballad
  • 4x Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator
  • 4x Debris of Decarabian's City
  • 4x Boreal Wolf's Cracked Tooth
The Afterword Quest will be available from March 21 to March 24, 2022. Travelers are encouraged to complete it for additional rewards.

Edited by Saman
