All Battle Pass and rewards in The Finals Season 1

The FPS community has been buzzing with excitement since The Finals Season 1 went live. After a successful open beta session throughout October, Embark Studios has finally launched the game. Apart from the fast-paced gameplay, dynamic weather, and unique builds, the developers have given the community a Battle Pass to cherish.

Players can access numerous in-game skins and cosmetics through the Battle Pass, such as outfits, weapon skins, sounds, and more. This article will cover everything you need to know about the Season 1 Battle Pass of The Finals.

The Season 1 Battle Pass: Start & End date, Price, and more

The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass started on December 7, 2023, and is scheduled to end on March 12, 2024. Players must grind through 96 tiers in order to obtain 29 free and 67 premium rewards. To complete it players must earn XP by finishing different daily and weekly challenges, also known as contracts.

The Season 1 Premium Battle Pass of the Finals costs 1150 Multibucks ($9.99 approx.). Players may also purchase the same with 20 BP tier skips for 2400 Multibucks ($19.99 approx.).

The Finals season 1 Battle Pass: All Premium and free tier rewards

Season 1 Battle Pass rewards of the Finals features a lot of in-game Outfits and cosmetics (Image via Embark Studios)

Free rewards highlights

Diamonds Diamonds V95 Weapon skin (Epic)

375 Multibucks

52 Pickup Weapon skin (Legendary)

Paid rewards highlights

1575 Multibucks (Including Free Mutlibucks)

Mini Roulette Weapon Skin (Legendary)

Vow Warrior Outfit (Legendary)

Tier 1-8

Season 1 Battle Pass rewards tier 1-8 (Image via Embark Studios)

Tier 1: Flowery Speech Emoticon (Free)

Flowery Speech Emoticon (Free) Tier 2: Jackpot Juggle Animation

Jackpot Juggle Animation Tier 3 : 75 Multibucks

: 75 Multibucks Tier 4 : Nevermore Encore Spray (Free)

: Nevermore Encore Spray (Free) Tier 5 : Let’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Sound

: Let’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Sound Tier 6 : Street Grooves Emote

: Street Grooves Emote Tier 7 : 75 Multibucks

: 75 Multibucks Tier 8: Rockability Outfit

Tier 9-16

Season 1 Battle Pass rewards tier 9-16 (Image via Embark Studios)

Tier 9: Sparkle Sparkle Sticker (Free)

Sparkle Sparkle Sticker (Free) Tier 10: Diamonds Diamonds R.357 Weapon Skin

Diamonds Diamonds R.357 Weapon Skin Tier 11: Chamber Check Animation

Chamber Check Animation Tier 12 : 75 Multibucks

: 75 Multibucks Tier 13: Diamonds Diamonds God Gun Weapon Skin

Diamonds Diamonds God Gun Weapon Skin Tier 14: Bling Bling Weapon Charm

Bling Bling Weapon Charm Tier 15: Ammo Audit Animation

Ammo Audit Animation Tier 16: Diamonds Diamonds V95 Weapon Skin (Free)

Tier 17-24

Season 1 Battle Pass rewards tier 17-24 (Image via Embark Studios)

Tier 17: Punchline Pop-Up Emoticon

Punchline Pop-Up Emoticon Tier 18: (Free) Volpe Dataglove Weapon Charm

(Free) Volpe Dataglove Weapon Charm Tier 19: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Tier 20: Shadow Boxer Emote

Shadow Boxer Emote Tier 21: (Free) Volpe Virtual Sticker

(Free) Volpe Virtual Sticker Tier 22: Challenge Accepted Sound

Challenge Accepted Sound Tier 23: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Tier 24: Volpe Haptic Jab Outfit

Tier 25-32

Season 1 Battle Pass rewards tier 25-32 (Image via Embark Studios)

Tier 25: Amped Assertion Sound

Amped Assertion Sound Tier 26: Airwave Anthem Emoticon

Airwave Anthem Emoticon Tier 27: 75 Multibucks (Free)

75 Multibucks (Free) Tier 28: Hair

Hair Tier 29: Glam Grease Body Paint

Glam Grease Body Paint Tier 30: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Tier 31: Rock On Gesture (Free)

Rock On Gesture (Free) Tier 32: Riff Wrecker Sledgehapper Weapon Skin

Tier 33-40

Season 1 Battle Pass rewards tier 33-40 (Image via Embark Studios)

Tier 33: Slick Stoppie Weapon Charm

Slick Stoppie Weapon Charm Tier 34: Holtow Approved Spray (Free)

Holtow Approved Spray (Free) Tier 35: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Tier 36: Claim Victory Emote

Claim Victory Emote Tier 37: Playing With Fire Emoticon (Free)

Playing With Fire Emoticon (Free) Tier 38: Holtow Inssure Sticker

Holtow Inssure Sticker Tier 39: 75 Multibucks (Free)

75 Multibucks (Free) Tier 40: Holtow Coverage Headwear

Tier 41-48

Season 1 Battle Pass rewards tier 41-48 (Image via Embark Studios)

Tier 41: Virtually All In Spray

Virtually All In Spray Tier 42: Easy Money Sound (Free)

Easy Money Sound (Free) Tier 43: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Tier 44: Roll The Dice Emote

Roll The Dice Emote Tier 45: No-Tell Specs Facewear (Free)

No-Tell Specs Facewear (Free) Tier 46: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Tier 47: Die Happy Weapon Charm

Die Happy Weapon Charm Tier 48: Mini Roulette Lweis Gun Weapon Skin

Tier 49-56

Season 1 Battle Pass rewards tier 49-56 (Image via Embark Studios)

Tier 49: Easy Come, Easy Go Emoticon

Easy Come, Easy Go Emoticon Tier 50: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Tier 51: Anti-Dote Weapon Charm

Anti-Dote Weapon Charm Tier 52: House-Edge Visor Headwear

House-Edge Visor Headwear Tier 53: Chip In Sticker (Free)

Chip In Sticker (Free) Tier 54: Ace Offensive

Ace Offensive Tier 55: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Tier 56: 52 Pickup Throwing Knives Weapon Skin (Free)

Tier 57-64

Season 1 Battle Pass rewards tier 57-64 of The Finals (Image via Embark Studios)

Tier 57: Break Up Emoticon

Break Up Emoticon Tier 58: Bouquet Bash Emote

Bouquet Bash Emote Tier 59: ‘Til Death Do Us Apart Sound (Free)

‘Til Death Do Us Apart Sound (Free) Tier 60: Boutonniere Boom SH1900 Weapon Skin

Boutonniere Boom SH1900 Weapon Skin Tier 61: Romance Rift Sticker

Romance Rift Sticker Tier 62: Engaged in Battle Arms (Free)

Engaged in Battle Arms (Free) Tier 63: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Tier 64: Vow Warrior Outfit

Tier 65-72

Season 1 Battle Pass rewards tier 65-72 (Image via Embark Studios)

Tier 65: Arena Invader Emoticon

Arena Invader Emoticon Tier 66: Small Encounter Weapon Charm (Free)

Small Encounter Weapon Charm (Free) Tier 67: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Tier 68: Stranger Danger Sticker

Stranger Danger Sticker Tier 69: Seti Stepper Jump Pan Weapon Skin

Seti Stepper Jump Pan Weapon Skin Tier 70: 75 Multibucks(Free)

75 Multibucks(Free) Tier 71: Moomentus Liftoff Sticker

Moomentus Liftoff Sticker Tier 72: Beam Bye-Bye Emote

Tier 73-80

Season 1 Battle Pass rewards tier 73-80 of The Finals (Image via Embark Studios

Tier 73: Peaceful Arrival

Peaceful Arrival Tier 74: Cosmic Blessing Gesture (Free)

Cosmic Blessing Gesture (Free) Tier 75: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Tier 76: Harvest Hox Spray

Harvest Hox Spray Tier 77: Martian Greeting Frag Grenade Weapon Skin

Martian Greeting Frag Grenade Weapon Skin Tier 78: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Tier 79: We Come In Peace Sound (Free)

We Come In Peace Sound (Free) Tier 80: Captain Saucerian Outfit

Tier 81-88

Season 1 Battle Pass rewards tier 81-88 of The Finals (Image via Embark Studios)

Tier 81: Flat-Tastic Fob Weapon Charm (Free)

Flat-Tastic Fob Weapon Charm (Free) Tier 82: 75 Multibucks

75 Multibucks Tier 83: Truth Tunnel Jumper Upper Body

Truth Tunnel Jumper Upper Body Tier 84: Fact Foiler Headwear

Fact Foiler Headwear Tier 85: 75 Multibucks (Free)

75 Multibucks (Free) Tier 86: Debate Deflater Emote

Debate Deflater Emote Tier 87: Disc Of Dipute Spray

Disc Of Dipute Spray Tier 88: Tinfoil Takedown God Gun Weapon Skin

Tier 89-96

Season 1 Battle Pass rewards tier 89-96 of The Finals (Image via Embark Studios)

Tier 89: Ruffled Feathers Emoticon

Ruffled Feathers Emoticon Tier 90: Crow’s Memory R.357 Weapon Skin

Crow’s Memory R.357 Weapon Skin Tier 91: 75 Multibucks (Free)

75 Multibucks (Free) Tier 92: Shadow Flock Spray

Shadow Flock Spray Tier 93: Runny Shadow Body Paint

Runny Shadow Body Paint Tier 94: Hot Handed Emote

Hot Handed Emote Tier 95: Cash Crow Pet (Free)

Cash Crow Pet (Free) Tier 96: Odilia, The Trickster Outfit

