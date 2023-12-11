All Battle Pass and rewards in The Finals Season 1

The FPS community has been buzzing with excitement since The Finals Season 1 went live. After a successful open beta session throughout October, Embark Studios has finally launched the game. Apart from the fast-paced gameplay, dynamic weather, and unique builds, the developers have given the community a Battle Pass to cherish.
Players can access numerous in-game skins and cosmetics through the Battle Pass, such as outfits, weapon skins, sounds, and more. This article will cover everything you need to know about the Season 1 Battle Pass of The Finals.
The Season 1 Battle Pass: Start & End date, Price, and more
The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass started on December 7, 2023, and is scheduled to end on March 12, 2024. Players must grind through 96 tiers in order to obtain 29 free and 67 premium rewards. To complete it players must earn XP by finishing different daily and weekly challenges, also known as contracts.
The Season 1 Premium Battle Pass of the Finals costs 1150 Multibucks ($9.99 approx.). Players may also purchase the same with 20 BP tier skips for 2400 Multibucks ($19.99 approx.).
The Finals season 1 Battle Pass: All Premium and free tier rewards
Free rewards highlights
- Diamonds Diamonds V95 Weapon skin (Epic)
- 375 Multibucks
- 52 Pickup Weapon skin (Legendary)
Paid rewards highlights
- 1575 Multibucks (Including Free Mutlibucks)
- Mini Roulette Weapon Skin (Legendary)
- Vow Warrior Outfit (Legendary)
Tier 1-8
- Tier 1: Flowery Speech Emoticon (Free)
- Tier 2: Jackpot Juggle Animation
- Tier 3: 75 Multibucks
- Tier 4: Nevermore Encore Spray (Free)
- Tier 5: Let’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Sound
- Tier 6: Street Grooves Emote
- Tier 7: 75 Multibucks
- Tier 8: Rockability Outfit
Tier 9-16
- Tier 9: Sparkle Sparkle Sticker (Free)
- Tier 10: Diamonds Diamonds R.357 Weapon Skin
- Tier 11: Chamber Check Animation
- Tier 12: 75 Multibucks
- Tier 13: Diamonds Diamonds God Gun Weapon Skin
- Tier 14: Bling Bling Weapon Charm
- Tier 15: Ammo Audit Animation
- Tier 16: Diamonds Diamonds V95 Weapon Skin (Free)
Tier 17-24
- Tier 17: Punchline Pop-Up Emoticon
- Tier 18: (Free) Volpe Dataglove Weapon Charm
- Tier 19: 75 Multibucks
- Tier 20: Shadow Boxer Emote
- Tier 21: (Free) Volpe Virtual Sticker
- Tier 22: Challenge Accepted Sound
- Tier 23: 75 Multibucks
- Tier 24: Volpe Haptic Jab Outfit
Tier 25-32
- Tier 25: Amped Assertion Sound
- Tier 26: Airwave Anthem Emoticon
- Tier 27: 75 Multibucks (Free)
- Tier 28: Hair
- Tier 29: Glam Grease Body Paint
- Tier 30: 75 Multibucks
- Tier 31: Rock On Gesture (Free)
- Tier 32: Riff Wrecker Sledgehapper Weapon Skin
Tier 33-40
- Tier 33: Slick Stoppie Weapon Charm
- Tier 34: Holtow Approved Spray (Free)
- Tier 35: 75 Multibucks
- Tier 36: Claim Victory Emote
- Tier 37: Playing With Fire Emoticon (Free)
- Tier 38: Holtow Inssure Sticker
- Tier 39: 75 Multibucks (Free)
- Tier 40: Holtow Coverage Headwear
Tier 41-48
- Tier 41: Virtually All In Spray
- Tier 42: Easy Money Sound (Free)
- Tier 43: 75 Multibucks
- Tier 44: Roll The Dice Emote
- Tier 45: No-Tell Specs Facewear (Free)
- Tier 46: 75 Multibucks
- Tier 47: Die Happy Weapon Charm
- Tier 48: Mini Roulette Lweis Gun Weapon Skin
Tier 49-56
- Tier 49: Easy Come, Easy Go Emoticon
- Tier 50: 75 Multibucks
- Tier 51: Anti-Dote Weapon Charm
- Tier 52: House-Edge Visor Headwear
- Tier 53: Chip In Sticker (Free)
- Tier 54: Ace Offensive
- Tier 55: 75 Multibucks
- Tier 56: 52 Pickup Throwing Knives Weapon Skin (Free)
Tier 57-64
- Tier 57: Break Up Emoticon
- Tier 58: Bouquet Bash Emote
- Tier 59: ‘Til Death Do Us Apart Sound (Free)
- Tier 60: Boutonniere Boom SH1900 Weapon Skin
- Tier 61: Romance Rift Sticker
- Tier 62: Engaged in Battle Arms (Free)
- Tier 63: 75 Multibucks
- Tier 64: Vow Warrior Outfit
Tier 65-72
- Tier 65: Arena Invader Emoticon
- Tier 66: Small Encounter Weapon Charm (Free)
- Tier 67: 75 Multibucks
- Tier 68: Stranger Danger Sticker
- Tier 69: Seti Stepper Jump Pan Weapon Skin
- Tier 70: 75 Multibucks(Free)
- Tier 71: Moomentus Liftoff Sticker
- Tier 72: Beam Bye-Bye Emote
Tier 73-80
- Tier 73: Peaceful Arrival
- Tier 74: Cosmic Blessing Gesture (Free)
- Tier 75: 75 Multibucks
- Tier 76: Harvest Hox Spray
- Tier 77: Martian Greeting Frag Grenade Weapon Skin
- Tier 78: 75 Multibucks
- Tier 79: We Come In Peace Sound (Free)
- Tier 80: Captain Saucerian Outfit
Tier 81-88
- Tier 81: Flat-Tastic Fob Weapon Charm (Free)
- Tier 82: 75 Multibucks
- Tier 83: Truth Tunnel Jumper Upper Body
- Tier 84: Fact Foiler Headwear
- Tier 85: 75 Multibucks (Free)
- Tier 86: Debate Deflater Emote
- Tier 87: Disc Of Dipute Spray
- Tier 88: Tinfoil Takedown God Gun Weapon Skin
Tier 89-96
- Tier 89: Ruffled Feathers Emoticon
- Tier 90: Crow’s Memory R.357 Weapon Skin
- Tier 91: 75 Multibucks (Free)
- Tier 92: Shadow Flock Spray
- Tier 93: Runny Shadow Body Paint
- Tier 94: Hot Handed Emote
- Tier 95: Cash Crow Pet (Free)
- Tier 96: Odilia, The Trickster Outfit
This sums up all the available rewards in the Battle Pass of The Finals in Season 1. Make sure to check our build guides to dominate the arena.
